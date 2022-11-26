More than 6,000 motor vehicle crashes have been reported in Walker County over the last five years, according to data provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation. Thanks to a $33,525 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the Rossville Fire Department will be better equipped to save the lives of their fellow citizens in motor vehicle accidents moving forward. The tools will allow first responders to quickly and efficiently remove trapped victims after motor vehicle accidents by limiting the load shift during rescues on nearly any sized vehicle.

ROSSVILLE, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO