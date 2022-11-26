ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa County, GA

eastridgenewsonline.com

November 30 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016323- 6400 BLK Ringgold Rd- Citizen Assist- A party was transported from this location to the Community Kitchen in Chattanooga at his request. 22-016334- 1400 Boyd St – Arrest- Justice Edwards was taken into custody for public intoxication after...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga Police search for missing woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing woman named Jasmine Pace. According to Jasmine's mother Catrina Pace, she last saw her daughter on November 22nd around 11:27 p.m. near Tremont Street. Catrina says her daughter's vehicle was found abandoned near the Signal View Condos off Mountain...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Nov. 21-27

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 21-27. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

FCPD Reports on Fatal Wreck in Silver Creek

The Floyd County Police Department released information regarding a fatal wreck that occurred last weekend in the Silver Creek area. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher reported to WRGA news that Sunday at 6 PM an Equinox traveling South on GA 101 attempted to turn left into the Silver Creek mini mart and struck a northbound Camry. 25-year-old Justin Little of Summerville was a front-seat passenger in the Camry. He was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
SILVER CREEK, GA
WTVC

Missing child found in Catoosa County

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: 11/26. According to the Catoosa County Government Facebook Page, Logan Jordan Mason has been located. The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 13-year-old Logan Jordan Mason. CCSO says Logan is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, about...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Stuermer to Retire from the 9-1-1 Center

Operations Director Jeff Carney to Serve as Acting Director. John Stuermer, who has been the executive director of the Hamilton County 9-1-1 Emergency Communications District since 2004, has announced his intention to retire, effective December 13, 2022. The District’s Board of Directors chose the current operations director, Jeff Carney, to serve as acting executive director, starting December 1, 2022, while a search is conducted to select a permanent executive director.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Rossville Fire Department Awarded Nearly $34K in Lifesaving Equipment

More than 6,000 motor vehicle crashes have been reported in Walker County over the last five years, according to data provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation. Thanks to a $33,525 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the Rossville Fire Department will be better equipped to save the lives of their fellow citizens in motor vehicle accidents moving forward. The tools will allow first responders to quickly and efficiently remove trapped victims after motor vehicle accidents by limiting the load shift during rescues on nearly any sized vehicle.
ROSSVILLE, GA
The Charleston Chatter

Wacker Charleston Makes the Chamber

Wacker's Jim Tharp and his catch deemed "Tharp's Carp" with thePhoto byTharp courtesy of his public Facebook page. Wacker's Senior Director of Operations, Jim Tharp is on his way to snagging a Chamber of Commerce Board seat in Bradley County, TN. That is if no petitions are logged by December 2nd, therefore declaring the position as "elected". This will take place in the Chamber's December board meeting.
CHARLESTON, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
CANTON, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Holiday Open-Air Market on Rossville BLVD Friday

The BLVD Project and Rossville Downtown Development Authority are teaming up again to host a holiday market on December 2 from 4:00- 8:00 p.m. Santa will make an appearance at the market from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and visitors can take free photos. The BLVD is a grassroots organization that seeks to...
ROSSVILLE, GA
localmemphis.com

'Leave now! Get away from my property!' Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House in Cleveland seen yelling at film's actor Yano Anaya amid property sale

CLEVELAND — A confrontation outside of the house from A Christmas Story in Cleveland between its owner and one of the film's actors is gaining national attention. "Leave now! Get away from my property," owner Brian Jones is seen shouting at actor Yano Anaya as he was apparently taking photos with fans at the house. "Don't ever come here again. Never ever again. Leave now. I'm serious. Get going. Leave!"
CLEVELAND, OH
Shelby Reporter

CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth

CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
CALERA, AL

