WDEF
Chattanooga Police arrest 29 year old suspect for Bonny Oaks Carjackings
Chattanooga Police say they used drone technology and their investigators to find the location of the carjacking suspect who fled the scene after the wreck. They called out SWAT, hostage negotiators and K9 officers to the scene. Police say after negotiations with the suspect failed, they sent in the dog...
eastridgenewsonline.com
November 30 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016323- 6400 BLK Ringgold Rd- Citizen Assist- A party was transported from this location to the Community Kitchen in Chattanooga at his request. 22-016334- 1400 Boyd St – Arrest- Justice Edwards was taken into custody for public intoxication after...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police search for missing woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing woman named Jasmine Pace. According to Jasmine's mother Catrina Pace, she last saw her daughter on November 22nd around 11:27 p.m. near Tremont Street. Catrina says her daughter's vehicle was found abandoned near the Signal View Condos off Mountain...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Nov. 21-27
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 21-27. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga man arrested for exposing himself around 10 children, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police say a Chattanooga man has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure after multiple witnesses told them he had exposed himself in a hotel hot tub. An affidavit we obtained says police responded to the Staybridge Suites in downtown Chattanooga. Police say when they got...
wrganews.com
FCPD Reports on Fatal Wreck in Silver Creek
The Floyd County Police Department released information regarding a fatal wreck that occurred last weekend in the Silver Creek area. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher reported to WRGA news that Sunday at 6 PM an Equinox traveling South on GA 101 attempted to turn left into the Silver Creek mini mart and struck a northbound Camry. 25-year-old Justin Little of Summerville was a front-seat passenger in the Camry. He was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
WTVC
Missing child found in Catoosa County
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: 11/26. According to the Catoosa County Government Facebook Page, Logan Jordan Mason has been located. The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 13-year-old Logan Jordan Mason. CCSO says Logan is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, about...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Stuermer to Retire from the 9-1-1 Center
Operations Director Jeff Carney to Serve as Acting Director. John Stuermer, who has been the executive director of the Hamilton County 9-1-1 Emergency Communications District since 2004, has announced his intention to retire, effective December 13, 2022. The District’s Board of Directors chose the current operations director, Jeff Carney, to serve as acting executive director, starting December 1, 2022, while a search is conducted to select a permanent executive director.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Rossville Fire Department Awarded Nearly $34K in Lifesaving Equipment
More than 6,000 motor vehicle crashes have been reported in Walker County over the last five years, according to data provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation. Thanks to a $33,525 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the Rossville Fire Department will be better equipped to save the lives of their fellow citizens in motor vehicle accidents moving forward. The tools will allow first responders to quickly and efficiently remove trapped victims after motor vehicle accidents by limiting the load shift during rescues on nearly any sized vehicle.
WTVC
Warren and Griffin Law Offices: Watch out for online scams
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — C. Mark Warren and John Mark Griffin talk about how the holidays are filled with online scams. The team at Warren and Griffin Law Offices shares tips on how to avoid social media scams and fake shipping notices.
Rome officials install new traffic cameras, warning period for drivers begins
ROME, Ga. — The Rome Police Department began a thirty-day warning period Monday to help drivers adjust to the new traffic cameras in school zones. Officials said that new traffic cameras were installed at the school zone for Main Elementary on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd to ensure pedestrians’ safety.
Wacker Charleston Makes the Chamber
Wacker's Jim Tharp and his catch deemed "Tharp's Carp" with thePhoto byTharp courtesy of his public Facebook page. Wacker's Senior Director of Operations, Jim Tharp is on his way to snagging a Chamber of Commerce Board seat in Bradley County, TN. That is if no petitions are logged by December 2nd, therefore declaring the position as "elected". This will take place in the Chamber's December board meeting.
fox5atlanta.com
Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
Balloon release, funeral announced for daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A balloon release and funeral services have been announced for a Lyft driver, the daughter of a Georgia councilman after she was shot and killed earlier in the week. Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen was killed after dropping off a passenger in Lithonia. Her friends and family...
WTVC
Chattanooga Wellness is here to help you become more active, fit and better
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how neuropathy is such a problem with burning, pain and numbness. But the team at Chattanooga Wellness is here to help you become more active, fit and better. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Holiday Open-Air Market on Rossville BLVD Friday
The BLVD Project and Rossville Downtown Development Authority are teaming up again to host a holiday market on December 2 from 4:00- 8:00 p.m. Santa will make an appearance at the market from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and visitors can take free photos. The BLVD is a grassroots organization that seeks to...
localmemphis.com
'Leave now! Get away from my property!' Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House in Cleveland seen yelling at film's actor Yano Anaya amid property sale
CLEVELAND — A confrontation outside of the house from A Christmas Story in Cleveland between its owner and one of the film's actors is gaining national attention. "Leave now! Get away from my property," owner Brian Jones is seen shouting at actor Yano Anaya as he was apparently taking photos with fans at the house. "Don't ever come here again. Never ever again. Leave now. I'm serious. Get going. Leave!"
Shelby Reporter
CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth
CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
WTVCFOX
Recognize him? Search underway for man who fired shots outside Dalton bar
DALTON, Ga. — Police in Dalton need your help identifying a man who opened fire outside a bar over the weekend. No one was hurt. Police say the incident happened shortly after a fight at the Tenoch Urban Kitchen & Bar on North Hamilton Street in the early morning hours Sunday.
