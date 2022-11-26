ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

REVIEW: Chestnuts & Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen Returns with Firenog for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

By Alicia
WDW News Today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen Returns With the Same Reliable Favorites for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

Aloha Kalikimaka! The Hawaiian-themed booth, Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen, returns again for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. While the menu hasn’t changed much over the past couple of years, that doesn’t stop the food from being just as delicious as before. Menu for Mele Kalikimaka...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Full Guide with Reviews for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2022 and runs from November 25 through December 30. Between the festival kitchens, entertainment, merchandise, and more, there’s a lot to see and do. We’ve put together a full guide to help you plan your time at EPCOT this holiday season.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Holiday Hearth Desserts Returns with Spaceship Earth Cookie and Other Goodies for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

“Discover the hearth you’ll call home, with holly jolly desserts, hot cocoa and so much more” is how Holiday Hearth Desserts is described for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. With a variety of treats from cakes and cookies to snacks that are great for the on-the-go, this booth has something for everyone.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina Brings Kebabs and More to the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

If you’re looking for some dishes with a Mediterranean flair during your visit to the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, we recommend stopping by Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina, located within the Morocco pavilion. This location is selling grilled kebabs two ways, bread with various dips, and a fig cocktail.
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023

Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
WDW News Today

Holiday Mickey Jingle Bell Swizzle Stick Arrives at Disney California Adventure

The holidays are a time to many a-thing, including drinking up the delights around Disney California Adventure’s annual Festival of Holidays. And now you can make sure your drinks are stirred to perfection with the jolly new Holiday Mickey Jingle Bell Swizzle Stick we found at Sonoma Terrace!. Holiday...
WDW News Today

White Columns Installed on CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT

New white columns have been installed along the outer edges of the future CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT. CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park’s various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Roast Beast Sandwich Topped with a Tiny Meatloaf Sandwich Returns for Grinchmas 2022 at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

It wouldn’t be the Who-lidays without a traditional Roast Beast dinner, right? The Whos are running about Seuss Landing, preparing for their favorite time of the year, which means lots of decorations and holiday treats! Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-Pendous is once again serving up a long-time Who feast with this delicious Roast Beast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy