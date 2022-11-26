ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Suspect in fatal Costa Mesa shooting turns himself in to police

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7LDq_0jNtLFWY00
| Photo courtesy of 2happy/Stockvault (CC0)

A man was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day that left one person dead and four other people wounded.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of West Bay Street about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers found five victims with gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement. “Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Paramedics responded to assist. Two victims were transported to a trauma center hospital, where one victim was pronounced deceased and the second is in stable condition.

“Three other victims were transported to other nearby hospitals,” police said. “One of those victims is in critical condition and the two other victims are in stable condition.”

Investigators said the shooting was an “isolated incident.”

Police believe a minor traffic accident precipitated the Costa Mesa shooting incident and may have inspired a motive.

“Detectives worked through the night and learned the male suspect fled in a black Chevrolet truck eastbound on Bay Street,” police said. “In the early morning hours (Friday) … the suspect in the black truck turned himself in and detectives made the arrest.”

Officials on Saturday identified the deceased shooting victim as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to the Orange County coroner’s office.

The suspect was identified as Lee Walker, 41, of Santa Ana, police said.

Costa Mesa police urged anyone with information about the incident to call them at 714-754-5252.

Updated Nov. 26, 2022, 11:41 a.m.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies

NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Key News Network

Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
EL MONTE, CA
KTLA

Skateboard-wielding assault suspect sought by Corona Police

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a security guard with a skateboard in Corona. Corona Police say the man was being escorted off the Corona Regional Medical Center premises when the assault occurred. The guard sustained “significant injuries” during the attack, authorities said. The suspect’s image was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.  […]
CORONA, CA
CBS LA

Deputies shoot at woman allegedly smashing patrol car with pipe wrench in Covina

A woman was wounded during a shooting Saturday involving deputies in Covina, authorities said.The incident occurred at about 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said Saturday a woman was smashing objects with a "pipe wrench type instrument. Witnesses reported the woman was vandalizing cars that were parked and driving by.The woman allegedly smashed a patrol car and then charged toward a deputy. "She's going back and forth trying to swing at him," said one witness. "It was pretty dangerous." Investigators said the deputy shot the woman and a pipe wrench was recovered at the scene. Paramedics rushed the suspect to a hospital. The woman was in critical but stable condition. She is described as being between the ages of 20-30 years old. The area is expected to be blocked off through the night during the investigation. The sheriff's department urged anyone with information about the incident to call them at 323-890-5500. 
COVINA, CA
newsantaana.com

The Costa Mesa police is investigating a fatal shooting

The Costa Mesa Police Department reported that at about 6:50 p.m. last night police officers responded to the 400 block of Bay Street regarding a shooting. The police officers closed the street to investigate what is now a homicide with one deceased and two in critical condition. No arrest has...
COSTA MESA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
GARDENA, CA
foxla.com

Family and neighbors mourn Riverside triple murder victims

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Family and neighbors of three people who were found dead inside of a home in Riverside's La Sierra neighborhood gathered for a vigil Saturday. The vigil comes after Riverside police were called to a home Friday morning for a disturbance between a man and a woman, who police said both took off in a car. Shortly afterwards, neighbors reported a house fire, and firefighters discovered three people dead inside of a room in the home. Family members said a mother, father and their daughter were the victims.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Woman shot by LASD deputy in Covina

A woman who witnesses said was standing in the street and swinging a metal object at cars was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Covina Saturday. It happened around 10:10 a.m., at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue, LASD officials said. The Sheriff’s Department did not provide many details, […]
COVINA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy