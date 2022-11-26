Read full article on original website
Sean O’Hara, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sean O’Hara, 58, of Austintown passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Youngstown. Sean was born on August 21, 1964 in Youngstown, OH, a son of William and Jacquelyn (Pollock) O’Hara. He was a 1982 graduate of...
Margaret Ellen (“Peggy”) Connolly, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ellen (“Peggy”) Connolly, 87, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her family. Peggy was born on February 20, 1935, in Youngstown, the eldest child of Martha (Marcie) and James...
Dennis J. Bevilacqua, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis J. Bevilacqua, 58, of Warren, passed away on Wednesday morning, November 23, 2022, at his residence in Warren. Dennis was born on February 25, 1964, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Dominic and Anna Marie (Kubovick) Bevilacqua. Dennis was a 1982 graduate of Western...
Theodore Michael Harkulich, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore Michael Harkulich of Columbus Grove, Ohio, passed away following a brief illness on Friday, November 25, 2022. Theodore was born January 30, 1931, to Margaret (Slovan) and Michael Harkulich in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was a Sharon High School graduate and earned his bachelor’s degree...
John R. Rock, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Rock, 91, of Struthers, died Thursday afternoon, November 24, 2022, at the Inn at Walker Mill. He was born July 25, 1931 in Youngstown, a son of John and Elizabeth (Macko) Rock and was a lifelong area resident. John was a 1948 graduate...
Dorothy G. Gregory, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy G. Gregory, 92, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center. Dorothy was born on February 13, 1930, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Matthew and Mary Pabin. She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She...
Catherine Valantasis, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Athena (Tina) Valantasis 86, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the home of her son in Hubbard, Ohio. Tina born July 28, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio was the daughter of Elias and Maria Lambropoulos. Tina would spend most of her life living...
Mitchell Jarzynkowski, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mitchell Jarzynkowski, 58, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his home. He was born December 11, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Walter Jarzynkowski and the late Jean (Montgomery) Salcone. He was a 1982 graduate of Champion High...
Betty Mae Whittaker, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Mae Whittaker, 84, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley. Born April 27, 1938, Betty was the daughter of Mearl and Velma (Smith) Bowman. She was a 1957 graduate of Niles McKinley High School. She married...
Delbert C. Watkins, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delbert C. Watkins left this world on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was born on May 8, 1944 to James and Mary Watkins of Somerset Kentucky. He was a self-taught mechanic and had his own trucking business for many years driving all over the United...
Rocco “Rocky” J. Augustine, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rocco J. Augustine, 92, of Struthers, Ohio, passed away Thursday morning, November 24, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House with his loving family by his side. Rocco, affectionately known as Rocky, was born on January 6, 1930, in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, a son of...
Lott “Smitty” Smith III, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lott, affectionately known as “Smitty”, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, was born to Lott Smith, Jr. and Catherine Elizabeth Smith. He attended Farrell Schools. He became gainfully employed at Sharon Steel where he worked on the electric furnace for over 27 years before retiring. Besides...
Howard W. Moore, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private service was held for Howard W. Moore, of Campbell, who died Friday, October 21, 2022. Howard was born December 22, 1944, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, a son of Harold and Mary Smith Moore. He served in the Army from 1965 – 1967. He...
Joanne Harrold, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Harrold, age 89, of Columbiana, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 24, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Paul and Eugenia Petas Halikias. Joanne worked as a cook for Columbiana School District.
Paul E. Mehalko, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Mehalko, 87, of Sharpsville, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, in his home following a brief illness. Paul was born in the family home on Maple Way in Sharon on April 19, 1935, to Anne (Dubois) and Charles Mehalko. He was a graduate...
Margie Jean (Smith) Hayes, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie Hayes of Huron, Ohio and formally Sebring, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margie Jean (Smith) Hayes, please visit our floral...
Kenneth L. Wareham, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth L. Wareham passed quietly from life Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born on August 7, 1926 in Warren Ohio, the son of Herman N. Wareham and Ida Irene Homan Wareham. He was a lifetime resident of Warren, Ohio and attended Warren City schools....
James Edward Maybee, Jr., Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Maybee, Jr., 83, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on November 24, 2022 in Sharon Regional Hospital. James was born October 18, 1939 to Florence Elizabeth (Shaffer) and James Edward Maybee Sr. in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He served in the US Army National Guard. He...
