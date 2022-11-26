Read full article on original website
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
1 taken to hospital after late-night shooting at North Carolina hotel, suspect unknown, police say
Raleigh police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a hotel late Saturday night.
Person injured in shooting at North Hills in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at North Hills. Around 8 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the Regal movie theater at 4150 Maib at North Hills St., close to the Christmas tree and green space in the busy shopping center.
Police: North Carolina man shot in the head in critical condition, was believed to be dead
Goldsboro police say a man who was initially believed to be dead after a shooting early Sunday morning is now in critical condition.
WRAL
Police: WakeMed North lockdown lifted; officers no longer searching for suspect in area
The Raleigh Police Department said Sunday that WakeMed North was on lockdown while officers in the area search for a "suspicious suspect." Around 4:30 p.m. the lockdown was lifted with police telling WRAL News they were, "no longer searching the area for said suspect." Police said the suspect was not...
WITN
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were hurt in a car crash in Goldsboro after crashing into a utility pole. WRAL reports that a State Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop for someone speeding on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro. The State Highway Patrol said Marcus Laquan...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Raleigh's North Hills Shopping Center
Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the North Hills Shopping Center on Sunday night.
Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
23-year-old Greenville man, teenage boy injured in early morning Goldsboro crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence responded overnight to a car crash. A State Highway Patrol member tried conducting a traffic stop for a speed violation on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro. The State Highway Patrol said driver Marcus Laquan McKinnon refused to stop and traveled about...
counton2.com
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of Raleigh Christmas Parade performer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade. The calls were released to CBS 17 one day after Hailey’s parents, Trey and April Brooks shared a...
2-car crash sends vehicle into Cumberland County home
No one in the home was injured when a vehicle struck the residence after a two-car crash. The driver was taken to a hospital.
cbs17
3 crashes cause heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates Sunday afternoon, NCDOT reports
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three crashes caused heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates after all occurring within just one hour, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It comes as rain, wind and thunder move through the area. NCDOT reported that the first crash happened at 1:11 p.m....
Large law enforcement presence responds to crash in Wayne County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence responded overnight to a car crash. Authorities responded around 2:15 a.m. Sunday to East New Hope Road at Mark Edwards Road, just east of Goldsboro. Several law enforcement cars arrived, including state troopers. WRAL News is working to learn more. Refresh...
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ man already sought for info in 1 killing is now wanted for murder in Friday shooting: Cumberland Co. deputies
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An “armed and dangerous” Fayetteville man already wanted for info he might have in an October killing is now wanted in a deadly shooting from Friday night, Cumberland County deputies say. Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, is wanted in the murder of Lowell Anderson,...
Months-long project will close Person Street south of downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A months-long road project south of downtown Raleigh gets underway Monday. Repairs to water and sewer lines will close South Person Street between Hoke Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard beginning Nov. 28. The project is expected to take three months, depending on weather and...
Two Raleigh police officers involved in crash on Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh police officers in a marked RPD vehicle were involved in an accident that caused a minor car fire on Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Triangle Dr. Officials say a woman driving a red car rear-ended the police...
cbs17
Landfill fire in North Raleigh triggers complaints
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A landfill that’s burning for at least a day in North Raleigh is causing problems for some residents. A controlled burn is underway at Wall Recycling Raleigh, which is a disposal location for trees, stumps and limbs, Raleigh Fire Division Chief Robert Hodge said Saturday.
cbs17
GoFundMe created for float driver charged in girl’s death in Raleigh Christmas parade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh’s Christmas parade last weekend. According to the fundraiser, Austin Ferrell of Toldeo, Ohio, set up the GoFundMe because “we thought this would help the family of the young girl with a nice funeral and also help Landens family with lawyer cost[s].”
thecoastlandtimes.com
Ridership for NC By Train breaks record for second month in a row
After reporting a record-breaking month in September, NC By Train, the state’s intercity passenger rail service, again achieved a new monthly high for ridership in October. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains carried 55,493 passengers in October, beating September’s record of 48,488 passengers by over 14%. “What a fantastic...
cbs17
Lanes reopen after downed tree caused heavy delays on Wade Ave. toward RDU, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a downed tree caused heavy delays on Wade Avenue westbound heading toward the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday morning. It comes the morning after Thanksgiving as some people may be trying to make it to the airport in time for their flight.
Child shot in neck with BB gun after getting off school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirm
An 11-year-old girl was shot in the neck with a BB gun as she got off a school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirmed to CBS 17 on Wednesday.
