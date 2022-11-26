ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Person injured in shooting at North Hills in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at North Hills. Around 8 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the Regal movie theater at 4150 Maib at North Hills St., close to the Christmas tree and green space in the busy shopping center.
WFMY NEWS2

Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
cbs17

Landfill fire in North Raleigh triggers complaints

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A landfill that’s burning for at least a day in North Raleigh is causing problems for some residents. A controlled burn is underway at Wall Recycling Raleigh, which is a disposal location for trees, stumps and limbs, Raleigh Fire Division Chief Robert Hodge said Saturday.
cbs17

GoFundMe created for float driver charged in girl’s death in Raleigh Christmas parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh’s Christmas parade last weekend. According to the fundraiser, Austin Ferrell of Toldeo, Ohio, set up the GoFundMe because “we thought this would help the family of the young girl with a nice funeral and also help Landens family with lawyer cost[s].”
thecoastlandtimes.com

Ridership for NC By Train breaks record for second month in a row

After reporting a record-breaking month in September, NC By Train, the state’s intercity passenger rail service, again achieved a new monthly high for ridership in October. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains carried 55,493 passengers in October, beating September’s record of 48,488 passengers by over 14%. “What a fantastic...
WRAL News

WRAL News

