Riley Leonard’s second touchdown pass of the game to Sahmir Hagans came with 2:04 to play and lifted Duke past visiting Wake Forest 34-31 on Saturday at Durham, N.C. Leonard threw for four touchdowns to complete a splendid regular season under first-year coach Mike Elko. The Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3) were winless in ACC play last season. The winning points came on a 20-yard pass play.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO