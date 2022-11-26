ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions visit NYC for all the holiday events

By Jonathan Rizk, Kala Rama
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The fiscal health of New York City relies heavily on tourism and the money generated by the industry. And retailers are doing everything they can this holiday season to get the millions of tourists who visit the city in the door.

After reaching a record high of 66.6 million visitors who spent more than $47 billion in 2019, the number of tourists dropped by 67% and spending plummeted by more than 70% in 2020, according to the office of the state comptroller.

PIX11's Kala Rama has more on this story in the video player.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

