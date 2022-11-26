ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locust Grove, GA

Metro Atlanta shoppers hit the stores for Black Friday bargains

By Elizabeth Rawlins, WSB-TV
 2 days ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year for shoppers who are eager to cash in on a good bargain.

Channel 2 Action News was in Locust Grove on Black Friday as shoppers lined up outside of the Tanger Outlets before it opened at 6 a.m.

“The sale and the bargains, that’s what you come out here for,” said shopper Michelle Vernon.

According to the National Retail Federation, the number of Black Friday shoppers is expected to set a record.

An estimated 166 million people are planning to shop over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“I think people are just excited to get out now that things are calming down with COVID,” said Tanger Outlets marketing director Tatiana Ellis. “We are so happy people are coming out. We have a lot of great deals.”

Over the last couple of years, many stores have reverted back to the tradition of opening their doors just before daybreak.

This year, there is less time to shop and less money to spend because of inflation.

But even during challenging times, some shoppers refuse to abandon what they consider a priceless tradition.

“Rain or shine, we do it every year,” said one shopper. “It just puts us in the spirit for the rest of the season.”

