Ed Bolger
2d ago
just following the sheep buying more stuff they don't need with money they don't have,,
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
wvlt.tv
Where to get customized Christmas tree ornaments in East Tennessee
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s Claus-et, the largest Christmas store in Gatlinburg, is getting people into the Christmas spirit. Since 2014, the Gatlinburg store has provided a space for people seeking an immersive Christmas experience. Stephanie Morgan, a worker at Santa’s Claus-et, explained why the store is so special to the community in Sevier County.
Old City Market hosts artists and makers for Small Business Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Old City Market is a seasonal event in downtown Knoxville where artists and makers gather to show off their work and make some sales. On Saturday, it kicked off with more than 25 vendors all gathered for Small Business Saturday. The day is meant to...
wvlt.tv
Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seventh Southern Appalachian Artisan Market took place on Saturday, supporting East Tennessee business owners and artisans. More than 100 artisans from Blount, Knox, Sevier, Cocke and Loudon counties participated in the indoor and outdoor event. Gracie Eldridge, an artisan and owner of Magpie Pups, a...
wvlt.tv
Shoppers rush to Tanger Outlets in the early morning hours of Friday
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tanger Outlets in Sevierville opened before the sun came up on Friday morning to a rush of shoppers looking for deals. Many shoppers were locals, but some visited from other states just to see what deals they could find. Inside of Columbia, you could find some...
wymt.com
Gatlinburg Christmas parade nominated for USA Today 10Best award
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee staple is up for yet another accolade. The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade was nominated for one of USA Today’s 10Best award. The holiday parade is up for the award from the Best Holiday Parade category. Gatlinburg’s holiday celebration features festive floats,...
Roads in Smokies closed due to high winds
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Services has announced that some roads will be closed due to high winds.
Windy conditions across East Tennessee Sunday
The WATE Storm Team saw windy conditions across East Tennessee Sunday.
Final day of Gatlinburg's Festival of Trees is Sunday
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — East Tennessee will have one more chance to see Gatlinburg's arrangement of decorated trees and holiday cheer on Sunday. It will be the final day of the city's Festival of Trees, a 49-year tradition benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation.
How Long Will Gatlinburg Tennessee’s Winter Light Display Be Lighting Up the Night?
Many Christmas light displays end after January 1st, but not in Gatlinburg!. Who doesn't love going to the Smoky Mountains? There's so much to do! Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are just a short drive from one another and there is a TON you can do there. It's the perfect distance for a long weekend, or to go for an entire week. Whether you want to get away in a cabin in the mountains, explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or take on the fun tourist action on the main strip, there's something for everyone.
WATE
Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60 pounds of chicken had to be thrown away WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away …. The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60...
Monday marks six years since 2016 wildfire in Sevier County that killed 14 people
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — On November 28, 2016, wildfires started to spread into populated areas across Sevier County. Those fires changed thousands of lives and left a mark on East Tennessee. Winds gusting more than 60 miles per hour fanned the flames and pushed the wildfires into Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge...
WBIR
Newfound Gap Road closed and no burn permits issued in Wears Valley due to winds
Newfound Gap Road runs from Gatlinburg, TN, to Cherokee, NC. Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains said the road would be temporarily closed due to high winds.
Second 'Christkindlesmarkt' kicks off at Knoxville brewery on Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The second-ever "Christkindlesmarkt" kicked off on Saturday at Schulz Brau Brewing. The event includes a large holiday market, live music, as well as visits from both Santa Clause and Krampus. The event started in 2021, and the brewery said they wanted to do something festive for...
WATE
Holiday scam warnings
It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Junction 35 Spirits & Kitchen in Pigeon Forge
Junction 35 is home to the 100 proof original form of the white dog whiskey, as well as a variety of craft bourbons and other premium spirits. The distillery makes a few rums and produces a gin with local botanicals. The Junction 35 Kitchen & Bar has several tasty signature...
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
UT shares coloring pages to keep kids busy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Little Vol fans can color their favorite University of Tennessee sights every shade, not just Big Orange. UT shared four coloring sheets online that are free to download and print at home. They feature Smokey, the Torchbearer, Ayres Hall and The Rock complete with a blank...
Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
Fire burns hole in West Knox County home
A fire damaged the inside of a West Knox County home Saturday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire - Knox County Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell.
wvlt.tv
Paula Deen joins Kyle Grainger live in Pigeon Forge
Dozens of families flocked for some Thanksgiving turkey from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday for several reasons. Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
WBIR
