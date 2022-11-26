ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

Ed Bolger
2d ago

just following the sheep buying more stuff they don't need with money they don't have,,

wvlt.tv

Where to get customized Christmas tree ornaments in East Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s Claus-et, the largest Christmas store in Gatlinburg, is getting people into the Christmas spirit. Since 2014, the Gatlinburg store has provided a space for people seeking an immersive Christmas experience. Stephanie Morgan, a worker at Santa’s Claus-et, explained why the store is so special to the community in Sevier County.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seventh Southern Appalachian Artisan Market took place on Saturday, supporting East Tennessee business owners and artisans. More than 100 artisans from Blount, Knox, Sevier, Cocke and Loudon counties participated in the indoor and outdoor event. Gracie Eldridge, an artisan and owner of Magpie Pups, a...
MARYVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Gatlinburg Christmas parade nominated for USA Today 10Best award

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee staple is up for yet another accolade. The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade was nominated for one of USA Today’s 10Best award. The holiday parade is up for the award from the Best Holiday Parade category. Gatlinburg’s holiday celebration features festive floats,...
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Final day of Gatlinburg's Festival of Trees is Sunday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — East Tennessee will have one more chance to see Gatlinburg's arrangement of decorated trees and holiday cheer on Sunday. It will be the final day of the city's Festival of Trees, a 49-year tradition benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation.
GATLINBURG, TN
99.5 WKDQ

How Long Will Gatlinburg Tennessee’s Winter Light Display Be Lighting Up the Night?

Many Christmas light displays end after January 1st, but not in Gatlinburg!. Who doesn't love going to the Smoky Mountains? There's so much to do! Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are just a short drive from one another and there is a TON you can do there. It's the perfect distance for a long weekend, or to go for an entire week. Whether you want to get away in a cabin in the mountains, explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or take on the fun tourist action on the main strip, there's something for everyone.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Holiday scam warnings

It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
TENNESSEE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Junction 35 Spirits & Kitchen in Pigeon Forge

Junction 35 is home to the 100 proof original form of the white dog whiskey, as well as a variety of craft bourbons and other premium spirits. The distillery makes a few rums and produces a gin with local botanicals. The Junction 35 Kitchen & Bar has several tasty signature...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT shares coloring pages to keep kids busy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Little Vol fans can color their favorite University of Tennessee sights every shade, not just Big Orange. UT shared four coloring sheets online that are free to download and print at home. They feature Smokey, the Torchbearer, Ayres Hall and The Rock complete with a blank...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Paula Deen joins Kyle Grainger live in Pigeon Forge

Dozens of families flocked for some Thanksgiving turkey from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday for several reasons. Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

