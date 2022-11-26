Read full article on original website
Sean O’Hara, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sean O’Hara, 58, of Austintown passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Youngstown. Sean was born on August 21, 1964 in Youngstown, OH, a son of William and Jacquelyn (Pollock) O’Hara. He was a 1982 graduate of...
Margaret Ellen (“Peggy”) Connolly, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ellen (“Peggy”) Connolly, 87, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her family. Peggy was born on February 20, 1935, in Youngstown, the eldest child of Martha (Marcie) and James...
John R. Rock, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Rock, 91, of Struthers, died Thursday afternoon, November 24, 2022, at the Inn at Walker Mill. He was born July 25, 1931 in Youngstown, a son of John and Elizabeth (Macko) Rock and was a lifelong area resident. John was a 1948 graduate...
Theodore Michael Harkulich, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore Michael Harkulich of Columbus Grove, Ohio, passed away following a brief illness on Friday, November 25, 2022. Theodore was born January 30, 1931, to Margaret (Slovan) and Michael Harkulich in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was a Sharon High School graduate and earned his bachelor’s degree...
Vera June Selitski, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vera June Selitski, 91, of Austintown, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, surrounded by family. Vera was born June 10, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, and was the daughter of John and Ada (Hughes) Hart. Vera was a homemaker and...
Catherine Valantasis, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Athena (Tina) Valantasis 86, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the home of her son in Hubbard, Ohio. Tina born July 28, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio was the daughter of Elias and Maria Lambropoulos. Tina would spend most of her life living...
Mitchell Jarzynkowski, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mitchell Jarzynkowski, 58, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his home. He was born December 11, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Walter Jarzynkowski and the late Jean (Montgomery) Salcone. He was a 1982 graduate of Champion High...
Dorothy G. Gregory, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy G. Gregory, 92, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center. Dorothy was born on February 13, 1930, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Matthew and Mary Pabin. She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She...
Bonnie Syx Finch, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Syx Finch, age 78, of Salem, died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on May 13, 1944, in Alliance, the daughter of the late Harold Syx and Doris Faloon...
Nicholas Peter Colla, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Peter Colla, 72, of North Lima, formerly of Boardman, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. Nick was born on May 3, 1950 in Youngstown, the son of Ralph and Jenny (Crisucci) Colla...
Rocco “Rocky” J. Augustine, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rocco J. Augustine, 92, of Struthers, Ohio, passed away Thursday morning, November 24, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House with his loving family by his side. Rocco, affectionately known as Rocky, was born on January 6, 1930, in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, a son of...
Delbert C. Watkins, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delbert C. Watkins left this world on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was born on May 8, 1944 to James and Mary Watkins of Somerset Kentucky. He was a self-taught mechanic and had his own trucking business for many years driving all over the United...
Casey Jones, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Casey Jones, 68, passed away Monday evening, November 21, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Casey was born March 26, 1954, in Youngstown, a son of the late Jim Jones and Mary Stopyra Jones and was a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate...
Lott “Smitty” Smith III, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lott, affectionately known as “Smitty”, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, was born to Lott Smith, Jr. and Catherine Elizabeth Smith. He attended Farrell Schools. He became gainfully employed at Sharon Steel where he worked on the electric furnace for over 27 years before retiring. Besides...
Joyce M. Bach, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce M. Bach, 90, passed away peacefully at 10:45 p.m., Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her home. Mrs. Bach was born October 7, 1932 in Mousie, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Willie and Lula (Manns) Howard. Joyce was a devoted wife, loving mother and...
Kenneth Walter Collier, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Walter Collier, 74, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, in Warren. Kenneth was born April 5,1948 in Warren, Ohio, to Melvin Collier and Lois (Weatherly) Collier. He married Linda M. Mongelluzzo August 26,1967 in Braceville, Ohio. Kenneth was a computer processor...
Howard W. Moore, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private service was held for Howard W. Moore, of Campbell, who died Friday, October 21, 2022. Howard was born December 22, 1944, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, a son of Harold and Mary Smith Moore. He served in the Army from 1965 – 1967. He...
Paul E. Mehalko, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Mehalko, 87, of Sharpsville, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, in his home following a brief illness. Paul was born in the family home on Maple Way in Sharon on April 19, 1935, to Anne (Dubois) and Charles Mehalko. He was a graduate...
Betty Mae Whittaker, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Mae Whittaker, 84, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley. Born April 27, 1938, Betty was the daughter of Mearl and Velma (Smith) Bowman. She was a 1957 graduate of Niles McKinley High School. She married...
