PHOTOS, VIDEO: Santa Claus Greets Guests of All Ages at the Odyssey Pavilion for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Full Guide with Reviews for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2022 and runs from November 25 through December 30. Between the festival kitchens, entertainment, merchandise, and more, there’s a lot to see and do. We’ve put together a full guide to help you plan your time at EPCOT this holiday season.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen Returns With the Same Reliable Favorites for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
Aloha Kalikimaka! The Hawaiian-themed booth, Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen, returns again for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. While the menu hasn’t changed much over the past couple of years, that doesn’t stop the food from being just as delicious as before. Menu for Mele Kalikimaka...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Holiday Hearth Desserts Returns with Spaceship Earth Cookie and Other Goodies for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
“Discover the hearth you’ll call home, with holly jolly desserts, hot cocoa and so much more” is how Holiday Hearth Desserts is described for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. With a variety of treats from cakes and cookies to snacks that are great for the on-the-go, this booth has something for everyone.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
Holiday Mickey Jingle Bell Swizzle Stick Arrives at Disney California Adventure
The holidays are a time to many a-thing, including drinking up the delights around Disney California Adventure’s annual Festival of Holidays. And now you can make sure your drinks are stirred to perfection with the jolly new Holiday Mickey Jingle Bell Swizzle Stick we found at Sonoma Terrace!. Holiday...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Nochebuena Cocina Makes an Impressive Debut at the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
New to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is Nochebuena Cocina! This marketplace offers a pork dish, Alfajores which is a classic Argentinian cookie, along with a plant-based tamale. Menu for Nochebuena Cocina at the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. Food:. 🆕 Impossible™ Chorizo Tamale with Plant-based...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina Brings Kebabs and More to the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
If you’re looking for some dishes with a Mediterranean flair during your visit to the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, we recommend stopping by Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina, located within the Morocco pavilion. This location is selling grilled kebabs two ways, bread with various dips, and a fig cocktail.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Seared Scallops and Beef Bourguignon Return with New Beer at Yukon Holiday Kitchen for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
“Jingle your bells with delightful dishes and libations from the Great White North—at the Canada Pavilion” is the way Disney describes the Yukon Holiday Kitchen, available during the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. This year, Yukon returns with the same menu as last year’s festival, with plenty of beer and hearty dishes.
WDW News Today
New Norway Pavilion Knit Throw Pillow From EPCOT
Add an extra bit of Disney charm to your winter decorations with this knit throw pillow from the Norway Pavilion in EPCOT. The front of the pillow is blue, featuring the tiered Stave Church building on the center. Red, white, and blue flags are above the silhouettes of antlered deer.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Grinch’s Heart on a Pillow Joins Returning Treats for Grinchmas at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Merry Grinchmas! It’s getting “Merry Merry” over in Seuss Landing, and Hop on Pop is serving up new treats for the season, including the Grinch’s Heart on a Pillow. Menu for 2022 Holiday Treats at Hop on Pop in Seuss Landing. Food:. Grinch Green Sugar Cookies...
WDW News Today
Shanghai Disneyland Announces Parade Featuring ‘Zootopia,’ New ‘Snowies’ Plush, and More Christmas Offerings
Shanghai Disneyland has announced their Christmas 2022 offerings, including a new cavalcade featuring “Zootopia” characters and a series of plush called “Snowies.”. Shanghai Disneyland just reopened today after a month-long closure due to COVID-19. The new Disney Winter Frostival will begin on Monday, November 28, 2022. Judy...
I paid $15 per person for Disney's Genie+ service for part of my family's Disney World vacation — here's how it works and when I think it's worth it
My family used Genie+ on our first day at Disney World in Magic Kingdom and Epcot, but decided not to use it the next day at Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today
Christmas Tree and More Holiday Decorations at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort
Celebrate the holidays with classic Christmas decorations at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, where Christmas music can also be heard as you stroll the resort. In front of the resort’s main building, reindeer figures made of white branches sit in flower beds. Garland with white flowers, strings of beads,...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Purple Road Signs Replaced on World Drive
Two more of the iconic Walt Disney World purple road signs have been replaced, this time on World Drive. Disney has been removing and replacing the classic signs throughout 2022 with updates like the addition of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and the all-caps EPCOT name. These are the first signs to be replaced on World Drive, one of the major roads through Walt Disney World Resort.
WDW News Today
‘Bob Chapek, Master Ship Builder’ Sign Removed, Full Guide with Reviews for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, and More: Daily Recap (11/27/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Comments / 0