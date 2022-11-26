Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season’ Returns to 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
“JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season” has returned to EPCOT this year for the 2022 International Festival of the Holidays. Joyful! A Celebration of the Season at EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. Experience the joy of Christmas and Kwanzaa with the uplifting Gospel, R&B, and holiday songs performed...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular’ 2022 at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Celebrate “Grinchmas” at Universal’s Islands of Adventure with the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” in Seuss Landing. Guests can enter the theater for “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” from Seuss Landing. It’s performed at 11:30, 12:30, 1:30, 3:45, 4:45, and 5:45 daily. Guests can meet the...
WDW News Today
White Columns Installed on CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT
New white columns have been installed along the outer edges of the future CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT. CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park’s various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.
WDW News Today
New ‘Strange World’ Photo Op Appears at Disneyland Park
Disney released an all-new movie last week, “Strange World.” Although the initial reports from the box office sales have looked bleak, guests visiting Disneyland Park can now stop and take a photo at this “Strange World” themed photo op!. “Strange World” Photo Op. This photo...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: NEW ‘Frozen’-Themed Beacon of Magic Debuts at 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
Some things never change, like how every festival at EPCOT seems to get us a new Beacon of Magic show. Not that we’re complaining, of course! For the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, the beacon is themed to everyone’s favorite wintertime Disney franchise — “Frozen!” Specifically, to one of the “Frozen” shorts from a few years back.
WDW News Today
Full Guide with Reviews for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2022 and runs from November 25 through December 30. Between the festival kitchens, entertainment, merchandise, and more, there’s a lot to see and do. We’ve put together a full guide to help you plan your time at EPCOT this holiday season.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks
The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
NME
‘Love Actually’ cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special
Five of the original cast of Love Actually will be returning to the story for a 20th anniversary TV special this month. Love Actually: 20 Years Later will be hosted by Diane Sawyer on ABC, and features Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister from the film, as well as Emma Thompson (Karen), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Laura Linney (Sarah), and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (young drummer Sam, seen looking distinctly older in 2020’s The Queen’s Gambit).
Extremely rare photos of the Queen pregnant are going viral
Despite the Queen having had four children - King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - there are very few photos of the late royal pregnant. However, despite keeping largely out of the public eye during her pregnancies, there are some photos - and one TikTok account has shared them in a video, which you can watch below:
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
WDW News Today
Speaker Catches on Fire Aboard Disney Wonder Cruise Ship
A small fire broke out on the Disney Wonder last night due to an electrical short in the speaker system. These are screenshots from video provided by Disney Wonder guests. The fire was on a speaker high up behind the giant Funnel Vision screen. Initially, just smoke was rising, then progressively larger flames were visible.
A Very Backstreet Holiday: ABC release date and everything we know about the holiday special
An anticipated holiday special this year is A Very Backstreet Holiday, which sees the popular boy-band singing some Christmas classics.
Queen Camilla's 'lucky' brooch dazzles as she cheekily munches sandwiches with Hollywood star during adorable outing
Queen Camilla's 'lucky' brooch and cheeky grin pleased a very excitable audience as she visited them for the most touching reason
WDW News Today
New Menu Items Coming to Fairfax Fare at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 29, three new chicken and waffle bowls will be available at Fairfax Fare at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney posted a preview of the new chicken and waffle bowls on their Instagram. See the full post below. No other details, such as price or flavors, have...
Chris Pratt takes us behind the scenes of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Chris Pratt shared a post taking fans behind the scenes of the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," now streaming on Disney+.
Reese Witherspoon Twins With Her Lookalike Mom in New Thanksgiving Photos
Reese Witherspoon celebrated Thanksgiving with her whole family by her side, including her mom, Betty Reese, who looks strikingly similar to the Academy Award-winning actress. In new photos shared to Instagram on Friday, Nov. 25, Witherspoon, 46, is seen cozying up to her mama with a drink in her hand, as they flash their identical smiles for the camera.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Purple Road Signs Replaced on World Drive
Two more of the iconic Walt Disney World purple road signs have been replaced, this time on World Drive. Disney has been removing and replacing the classic signs throughout 2022 with updates like the addition of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and the all-caps EPCOT name. These are the first signs to be replaced on World Drive, one of the major roads through Walt Disney World Resort.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Mater’s Jingle Jamboree in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure
Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree has been transformed into Mater’s Jingle Jamboree for yet another Christmas in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure. Holiday decorations have been added to the attraction’s entrance and the actual ride uses holiday music sung my Tow Mater. Watch our video of Mater’s Jingle...
Princess Beatrice returns to Twitter to share rare message of support for fellow family member
Princess Beatrice's rare message of support to one of her family members has delighted royal fans who love their close connection
