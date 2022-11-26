ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

White Columns Installed on CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT

New white columns have been installed along the outer edges of the future CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT. CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park’s various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.
WDW News Today

New ‘Strange World’ Photo Op Appears at Disneyland Park

Disney released an all-new movie last week, “Strange World.” Although the initial reports from the box office sales have looked bleak, guests visiting Disneyland Park can now stop and take a photo at this “Strange World” themed photo op!. “Strange World” Photo Op. This photo...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: NEW ‘Frozen’-Themed Beacon of Magic Debuts at 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

Some things never change, like how every festival at EPCOT seems to get us a new Beacon of Magic show. Not that we’re complaining, of course! For the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, the beacon is themed to everyone’s favorite wintertime Disney franchise — “Frozen!” Specifically, to one of the “Frozen” shorts from a few years back.
WDW News Today

Full Guide with Reviews for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2022 and runs from November 25 through December 30. Between the festival kitchens, entertainment, merchandise, and more, there’s a lot to see and do. We’ve put together a full guide to help you plan your time at EPCOT this holiday season.
Disney Diary

6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks

The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
NME

‘Love Actually’ cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special

Five of the original cast of Love Actually will be returning to the story for a 20th anniversary TV special this month. Love Actually: 20 Years Later will be hosted by Diane Sawyer on ABC, and features Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister from the film, as well as Emma Thompson (Karen), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Laura Linney (Sarah), and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (young drummer Sam, seen looking distinctly older in 2020’s The Queen’s Gambit).
Tyla

Extremely rare photos of the Queen pregnant are going viral

Despite the Queen having had four children - King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - there are very few photos of the late royal pregnant. However, despite keeping largely out of the public eye during her pregnancies, there are some photos - and one TikTok account has shared them in a video, which you can watch below:
WDW News Today

Speaker Catches on Fire Aboard Disney Wonder Cruise Ship

A small fire broke out on the Disney Wonder last night due to an electrical short in the speaker system. These are screenshots from video provided by Disney Wonder guests. The fire was on a speaker high up behind the giant Funnel Vision screen. Initially, just smoke was rising, then progressively larger flames were visible.
WDW News Today

New Menu Items Coming to Fairfax Fare at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 29, three new chicken and waffle bowls will be available at Fairfax Fare at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney posted a preview of the new chicken and waffle bowls on their Instagram. See the full post below. No other details, such as price or flavors, have...
Parade

Reese Witherspoon Twins With Her Lookalike Mom in New Thanksgiving Photos

Reese Witherspoon celebrated Thanksgiving with her whole family by her side, including her mom, Betty Reese, who looks strikingly similar to the Academy Award-winning actress. In new photos shared to Instagram on Friday, Nov. 25, Witherspoon, 46, is seen cozying up to her mama with a drink in her hand, as they flash their identical smiles for the camera.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Purple Road Signs Replaced on World Drive

Two more of the iconic Walt Disney World purple road signs have been replaced, this time on World Drive. Disney has been removing and replacing the classic signs throughout 2022 with updates like the addition of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and the all-caps EPCOT name. These are the first signs to be replaced on World Drive, one of the major roads through Walt Disney World Resort.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Mater’s Jingle Jamboree in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure

Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree has been transformed into Mater’s Jingle Jamboree for yet another Christmas in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure. Holiday decorations have been added to the attraction’s entrance and the actual ride uses holiday music sung my Tow Mater. Watch our video of Mater’s Jingle...

