Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians kicks off annual powwow in Indio

| Photo courtesy of the Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians/Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians will host its 39th annual Powwow at the Fantasy Springs Resort in Indio starting Friday.

The three-day event, with dance and drum competitions as well as other cultural activities, will take place at the resort’s Special Events Center, at 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway.

“The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians are excited for the return of our Powwow,” Chairman Douglas Welmas said in a statement. “We are proud to share our rich tradition of bird singing, which is an oral form of storytelling, as well as showcasing the vibrant regalia, dances, music, song and history of the indigenous people of North America, not only with other native peoples but with non-native people as well.”

There will also be traditional Native American food, hand-crafted jewelry, dream catchers and more available for attendees.

Admission is free. The event will be alcohol and drug-free.