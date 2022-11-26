Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTHR
Fowler man arrested for reckless homicide in deadly shooting of Hope man
HOPE, Ind. — A Fowler 18-year-old is in the Bartholomew County Jail for the deadly shooting of another 18-year-old in Hope Saturday night. According to the sheriff's office, Jesse W. Bragg was shot in the chest inside a house on Elm Street in Hope. Bragg was pronounced dead at the scene.
Edinburgh man arrested for murder in Thanksgiving Day shooting
EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an Edinburgh man for the Thanksgiving Day shooting that killed another man. Damion Bryant, 20, was identified as the shooter in the incident and arrested for murder. As of Friday morning, formal charges had not yet been filed.
WTHR
IMPD investigates shooting on East Washington Street
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were called to investigate a person shot Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the area of Washington Street east of Sherman Drive. Police found a man shot near 130 North Gladstone Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. He was described by police as "awake and breathing" when taken to the hospital, but considered to be in critical condition.
WTHR
Man dead in shooting on Indy's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead on the city's near northeast side Sunday. Officers were called to 1848 Ludlow Avenue, just east of the Interstate 70 North Split, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD, and pronounced dead by medical staff.
Police investigate deadly shooting on South Temple Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' south side . A Metro police spokesperson said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Temple Avenue, which is just east of Interstate 65's South Keystone Avenue exit. The spokesperson said...
'Dangerous times' | Indianapolis pastor talks about impact of weekend violence
INDIANAPOLIS — It was a violent Thanksgiving weekend around Indianapolis. Community leaders said it was disappointing that the city can't seem to get a break, even during the holidays. "It just saddens me that year after year, families have to go through this but it's just a reality of...
Police: Shooting victim found in crashed vehicle on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that ended in a vehicle crash on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday evening. IMPD officers were investigating a report of shots fired when they came upon the crash near East 10th Street and North Olney Street around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a female victim inside the vehicle that had apparently been shot.
Car collides with holiday-themed train in Cicero
CICERO, Ind. — A car and a holiday-themed train collided Friday night in Hamilton County. It happened around 8 p.m. at a railroad crossing along West Brinton Street in Cicero. Authorities told 13News the train gives holiday rides this time of year. A Cicero Fire Department spokesperson said two...
Scottsburg man dies in tree stand accident
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a deadly tree stand accident that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and died after he was flown to a Louisville hospital.
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach sentenced in child molest convictions
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Crawfordsville man was sentenced Monday after being convicted of three counts of child molestation. A judge sentenced Kenneth A. Arnold to 40 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, followed by 10 years of supervised probation. Arnold was convicted in September after being accused of molesting a child at an athletic center in Zionsville between January 2014 and December 2016. The allegations came out in the fall of 2020 after the victim shared the information during counseling.
Trash truck hits east Indianapolis rail overpass, catches fire
INDIANAPOLIS — East New York Street was shut down at LaSalle Street on the east side of Indianapolis during Monday morning's rush hour after a trash truck hit a railroad overpass and caught fire. According to IMPD, the Republic trash truck hit the concrete bridge shortly before 8 a.m....
Columbus woman killed in crash with train Monday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman was killed Monday evening when her car was hit by a train, the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office said Tuesday morning. The crash near Indianapolis Road and Long Road was reported just after 5 p.m. by Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company. First responders located...
29-year-old Columbus man hit, killed by train
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man died Sunday after being hit by a train near Bethel Village. The Bartholomew County Coroner's Office identified the man as 29-year-old Dylan Richard Lonaker. Lonaker was walking north on the railroad tracks just after 3:15 p.m. when he was hit from behind by...
‘I honked just like anybody else would’ | Driver shares terrifying moments during road rage shooting
FISHERS, Ind. — On Tuesday, Daniel Alejo struggled to get back on his feet after being shot in the leg during a road rage incident last week in Fishers. “It all happened so fast. It was crazy,” he said. On Thursday night just before 9 p.m., Alejo said...
IMPD: 1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after one person was killed and another two were injured in three overnight shootings. Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Bellefontaine Street, near North College Avenue and 22nd Street, for a report of a person shot. Police found a...
Whitfield family attends hearing in federal court for unedited bodycam video to be released
INDIANAPOLIS — Thirty-nine-year-old Herman Whitfield III died in April during a struggle with IMPD officers at his home. Whitfield's parents called the police for mental health assistance in the early morning hours of April 25. Over the summer, IMPD released an edited version of the officers' bodycam footage that...
Firefighters find person dead inside home while responding to house fire
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Fire investigators in Hancock County are looking into a house fire where a person was found dead inside Wednesday night. Emergency crews with the McCordsville Police Department and the Vernon Township Fire Department were called to the fire in the Bay Creek subdivision around 9 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found a person dead inside the home.
WTHR
Mrs. Brinker: Selecting your teacher's gift
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The holiday season is upon us, and while you look for those special gifts for loved ones and friends, teachers are often on that list as well. But finding the perfect gift for your child's teacher can sometimes be difficult. WTHR Education Expert, Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School, broke down for us on 13Sunrise some of the best gifts you can give your teacher.
Emergency crews respond to plane down in Hancock County
MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. — Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash around 8 a.m. in Hancock County Friday. The plane, a single-engine Cirrus with a V-tail, was found in a pond near Indianapolis Regional Airport off Mt. Comfort Road and north of Interstate 70. The pilot, identified...
Man critically wounded in shooting outside near east side liquor store
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was critically injured in a shooting outside a liquor store on the near east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. IMPD officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a shooting at 2725 E. Michigan St., which is the address for Rural Inn, a liquor store on the corner of the intersection of East Michigan and North Rural streets.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0