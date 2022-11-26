ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Edinburgh man arrested for murder in Thanksgiving Day shooting

EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an Edinburgh man for the Thanksgiving Day shooting that killed another man. Damion Bryant, 20, was identified as the shooter in the incident and arrested for murder. As of Friday morning, formal charges had not yet been filed.
EDINBURGH, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates shooting on East Washington Street

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were called to investigate a person shot Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the area of Washington Street east of Sherman Drive. Police found a man shot near 130 North Gladstone Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. He was described by police as "awake and breathing" when taken to the hospital, but considered to be in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dead in shooting on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead on the city's near northeast side Sunday. Officers were called to 1848 Ludlow Avenue, just east of the Interstate 70 North Split, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD, and pronounced dead by medical staff.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police investigate deadly shooting on South Temple Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' south side . A Metro police spokesperson said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Temple Avenue, which is just east of Interstate 65's South Keystone Avenue exit. The spokesperson said...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Shooting victim found in crashed vehicle on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that ended in a vehicle crash on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday evening. IMPD officers were investigating a report of shots fired when they came upon the crash near East 10th Street and North Olney Street around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a female victim inside the vehicle that had apparently been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Car collides with holiday-themed train in Cicero

CICERO, Ind. — A car and a holiday-themed train collided Friday night in Hamilton County. It happened around 8 p.m. at a railroad crossing along West Brinton Street in Cicero. Authorities told 13News the train gives holiday rides this time of year. A Cicero Fire Department spokesperson said two...
CICERO, IN
WTHR

Scottsburg man dies in tree stand accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a deadly tree stand accident that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and died after he was flown to a Louisville hospital.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
WTHR

Former Zionsville gymnastics coach sentenced in child molest convictions

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Crawfordsville man was sentenced Monday after being convicted of three counts of child molestation. A judge sentenced Kenneth A. Arnold to 40 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, followed by 10 years of supervised probation. Arnold was convicted in September after being accused of molesting a child at an athletic center in Zionsville between January 2014 and December 2016. The allegations came out in the fall of 2020 after the victim shared the information during counseling.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Columbus woman killed in crash with train Monday

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman was killed Monday evening when her car was hit by a train, the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office said Tuesday morning. The crash near Indianapolis Road and Long Road was reported just after 5 p.m. by Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company. First responders located...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

29-year-old Columbus man hit, killed by train

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man died Sunday after being hit by a train near Bethel Village. The Bartholomew County Coroner's Office identified the man as 29-year-old Dylan Richard Lonaker. Lonaker was walking north on the railroad tracks just after 3:15 p.m. when he was hit from behind by...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after one person was killed and another two were injured in three overnight shootings. Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Bellefontaine Street, near North College Avenue and 22nd Street, for a report of a person shot. Police found a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Firefighters find person dead inside home while responding to house fire

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Fire investigators in Hancock County are looking into a house fire where a person was found dead inside Wednesday night. Emergency crews with the McCordsville Police Department and the Vernon Township Fire Department were called to the fire in the Bay Creek subdivision around 9 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found a person dead inside the home.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Mrs. Brinker: Selecting your teacher's gift

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The holiday season is upon us, and while you look for those special gifts for loved ones and friends, teachers are often on that list as well. But finding the perfect gift for your child's teacher can sometimes be difficult. WTHR Education Expert, Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School, broke down for us on 13Sunrise some of the best gifts you can give your teacher.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Emergency crews respond to plane down in Hancock County

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. — Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash around 8 a.m. in Hancock County Friday. The plane, a single-engine Cirrus with a V-tail, was found in a pond near Indianapolis Regional Airport off Mt. Comfort Road and north of Interstate 70. The pilot, identified...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man critically wounded in shooting outside near east side liquor store

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was critically injured in a shooting outside a liquor store on the near east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. IMPD officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a shooting at 2725 E. Michigan St., which is the address for Rural Inn, a liquor store on the corner of the intersection of East Michigan and North Rural streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy