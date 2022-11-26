Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
College Basketball Odds: Iowa State vs. UConn prediction, odds and pick – 11/27/2022
The Iowa State Cyclones take on the UConn Huskies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa State-UConn prediction and pick. The UConn Huskies shredded Alabama by an 82-67 score on Friday in Portland, enabling them to make the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Coach Dan Hurley guided UConn to a No. 5 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament, but the Huskies suffered the famed 5-12 upset at the hands of New Mexico State. Hurley is moving UConn in the right direction, but the next step is to get a higher seed in March Madness and give the Huskies the bracket path they need to make the Sweet 16 and resume contending for national championships.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions
On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting
North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
UNC vs. Alabama Preview: PKI third-place game
ESPN (Roxy Bernstein, Bill Walton) “Just because you’re experienced doesn't mean that you’re perfect. You can have all the experience in the world. I’m 52 years old, I have 52 years of experience, I make mistakes every day. ... I wish that we would have handled it differently, but we didn’t. And so the next time we’re in that situation, my hope is that we’ll handle it differently.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on the Tar Heels fumbling away their late lead and falling to Iowa State 70-65 in Friday’s tournament semifinals.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: Three Things Learned
Two losses in a row that on the face of current form looks destined to become three. A free fall in offensive production on a team that required the Tar Heels to put up basketball points to win games. When the well dried up, it got ugly. So it goes with UNC’s heartbreaking loss to NC State to close the regular season.
theuconnblog.com
Phil Knight Invitational Championship: No. 20 UConn men’s basketball vs. Iowa State | 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
UConn men’s basketball has started the season off on a tear, winning each of its seven matchups by 15 points or more, even against increasingly high-quality competition. Beating Oregon (in the state of Oregon) by 24 and No. 18 Alabama by 15 to begin the Phil Knight Invitational has UConn fans completely re-evaluating their ceiling for this year’s team.
UNC-Iowa State: Hubert Davis Postgame
PORTLAND, Ore. --- No. 1 North Carolina fell to Iowa State, 70-65, on Friday in the semifinal of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels fumbled away an eight-point lead during the game’s final 5½ minutes. The Cyclones closed on 14-4 run in the final 3:03 to secure the win.
Projected college basketball rankings after UNC gets upset by Iowa State
No. 1-ranked UNC had played with fire already and finally got burned on Friday with a loss to Iowa State, turning college basketball rankings upside down. The North Carolina Tar Heels made a surprise run to the National Championship Game last season as a No. 8 seed before falling narrowly to Kansas. But with their core returning, they earned favor as the No. 1 team in the preseason college basketball rankings. To start the year, though, UNC had not totally looked the part.
Pete Nance gets real on Tar Heels’ shocking loss to Iowa State
After coming in this week being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the UNC Tar Heels suffered a shocking, 70-65, loss on Friday to the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. After the game, UNC graduate student Pete Nance exclaimed that the Tar Heels can’t get too down about the loss as per Andy Katz of NCAA.com.
Live Updates: Undefeated Iowa State down 34-32 to #1 UNC at the break
Iowa State has gotten off to an undefeated start in non-conference play this year at 4-0, just like last year when the Cyclones did not lose a non-conference game in the regular season. At the Phil Knight Invitational, Iowa State picked up its best win of the year so far against Villanova on Thursday, and now gets a massive test Friday afternoon, as top-ranked North Carolina awaits in Portland.
Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke’s Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards. With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014. “I think we put down a marker about how long it’s going to take for Duke football to get competitive,” said first-year Duke coach Mike Elko, who inherited a program that went 5-18 in 2020 and 2021.
UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams
Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
NC State Coach Dave Doeren Gives Savage Quote About ‘Elitist’ UNC
There’s no love lost between these two schools.
ESPN broadcast reveals wild Dave Doeren rant blasting ‘elitist’ North Carolina
Coaches are always looking for an edge on their opponents, and that includes North Carolina State head football coach Dave Doeren. While many coaches like to play the “us against them” card when preparing to face a key opponent, Doeren may have taken it a step too far when he met with ESPN broadcasters prior […] The post ESPN broadcast reveals wild Dave Doeren rant blasting ‘elitist’ North Carolina appeared first on ClutchPoints.
backingthepack.com
We are having all of the salt, thank you
What’s a good rivalry win without just rubbing it in at every possible opportunity? Ben Finley managed to drop a reference to his brother’s “Carter-Finley North” remark while also throwing this one out there:. That’s some seriously impressive trolling for a dude starting his first game;...
Lewis Central alum Max Duggan guides TCU win over Iowa State
(Fort Worth, TX) Iowa State’s frustrating 2022 football season came to an end on Saturday with a 62-14 loss at #4 TCU. The Horned Frogs cap off a 12-0 regular season. TCU quarterback Max Duggan, of Council Bluffs, passed for 212 yards and three scores. Iowa State ‘s biggest bright spot on offense was freshman running back Eli Sanders tallying 91 yards on seven rushes. Cartevious Norton added 71 yards on 12 carries. TCU returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns. They led 24-0 by the end of the 1st quarter and 34-7 at halftime.
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Audi Crooks tallies 48 in prep game
Iowa State women’s basketball commit Audi Crooks recorded a 48-point night in just her second game of the 2022-23 season Saturday. The 2023 signee helped Bishop Garrigan High School to its first win of the season as part of the Twin Cities Invitational going on over the weekend in Minnesota.
hawkeyesports.com
Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
Seventy-First came out on fire against Terry Sanford: HSOT Postgame
The Fayetteville Observer's Rodd Baxley said Seventy-First came out fast against Terry Sanford en route to a 38-13 win in the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0