Shoppers pack the streets of Chico for Small Business Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - The National Retail Federation predicts out of the 71 million people planning to shop the Saturday following Thanksgiving, about 76% of them are going out for Small Business Saturday specifically. Every dollar counts for many of the local businesses in the community. On Small Business Saturday hundreds...
Christmas tree cutting permits selling fast
Prices are rising this holiday season; from food, travel, gifts, and Christmas trees are no exception. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the average person paid $70 for a Christmas tree. One price that hasn't changed over the years is the cost a Christmas tree cutting permit. For $10,...
People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches
CHICO, Calif. - With a winter storm predicted this upcoming week some people had a couple of extra chores to add to their weekend to do list. Dozens of people were out Sunday morning and afternoon preparing their yards for the wet weather ahead. Some parts of Butte County are predicted to get about an inch of rainfall this week including Chico and Oroville, while Paradise may get upward of two inches of rain.
'Dead for 19 minutes' Chico nurse saved by dispatcher talking husband through CPR
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico ER nurse was brought back to life 19 minutes after her heart stopped. She has her husband and a CAL FIRE dispatcher to thank for saving her life. Now she's sharing her story to encourage others to get certified in CPR. Anne Hoddinott's heart stopped...
Power back on for over 1,200 PG&E customers in Los Molinos area Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:51 A.M. UPDATE - 1,271 PG&E customers are without power in the Los Molinos area in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. 69 PG&E customers are still without power in the Los Molinos area. The map says that power went out at about...
Film director from Chico debuts new Christmas movie on HBO Max
CHICO, Calif. - A movie director who grew up in Chico just debuted a new movie for the holidays. 'Holiday Harmony' is director Shaun Piccinino's third Christmas movie in three years. It premiered Nov. 24 and is streaming on HBO Max. On this most recent project he had the opportunity...
Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning
CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
Man arrested after stolen car fiery crash into Downtown Redding building
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a driver after a chase and a fiery crash downtown Sunday. Police said the car was stolen. Colton Smith, 22 of Orland, was arrested on a series of charges. The incident started just before 5 p.m. Sunday. A Redding police officer spotted a 1999...
Vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Paradise sends two to the hospital
PARADISE, Calif. - A mother and her child were transported to a local hospital following a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on the Skyway Friday. At approximately 4:53 p.m., officers with the Paradise Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the crosswalk in front of the Skyway Antiques Mall.
Chico Police investigate deadly shooting in Chapmantown
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Chapmantown area of South Chico. A witness reported someone had been shot in the 800 block of East 16th Street in Chico. When officers arrived they found a man...
Pleasant Valley Football upsets top seed Foothill to win section title
PALO CEDRO, Calif. - No. 3 Pleasant Valley Football upset top seed Foothill 10-7 to win the Division II Northern Section Championship. With the win, the Vikings' revenge tour is complete. PV lost to Enterprise and Foothill in the regular season. It knocked off the Hornets in last week's semifinals. The Vikings defense helped seal the win against the Cougars.
Oroville Police investigating deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Oro Dam Boulevard
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead Friday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard. A silver Ford pickup was seen at the scene of the accident with a dent on the front end.
Anderson police arrest two drivers for DUI Friday night
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police DEpartment says that they conducted increased DUI enforcement patrols during this holiday weekend. On Friday night Anderson police arrested two people for DUI. One of the drivers was involved in a hit and run crash, and the other was almost four times over the...
Orland Football stays undefeated, wins first section championship since 2011
ORLAND, Calif. - Orland Football beat University Prep 33-19 to win its first section championship since 2011. With the win, the 13-0 Trojans keep their perfect season alive. "It feels incredible," Head Coach Nick Velazquez said. "I wasn't sure if we were going to get it done a few times in that game. Credit to these kids. They're grinders. It reminded me of the West Valley game when it didn't look good but we got it done in the end. I'm just so proud of these guys."
