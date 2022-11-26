ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 13.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.

