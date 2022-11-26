Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wfxrtv.com
Southbound lanes on I-81 in Roanoke Co. shut down due to crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. The crash has shut down southbound lanes. The crash is in the area of mile marker 138.4. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in the area.
wfxrtv.com
Department of Forestry takes over fighting Tobacco Row Mountain Fire
— UPDATE 11/26 4:29 p.m.: According to Monelision Fire Department no injuries have been reported due to the brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain. Firefighters say the biggest focus is containing the fire and they don’t suspect any residents will have to be evacuated. The Virginia Department of Forestry...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. Officials say it happened at mile marker 138. The south right lane and shoulder are closed, authorities...
WDBJ7.com
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle isn’t operating for the rest of the year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, November 27th was the last day of operation for the McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle. The bus began its service in September 2022. It ran on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Catawba Magisterial District Supervisor Martha Hooker said it was an initiative to improve hikers’ experiences, especially...
WSET
Vehicle fire in Appomattox: Firefighters
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire in Appomattox. Firefighters said they were dispatched to Bear Branch Road near the intersection with Oak Ridge Road for the report of a vehicle fire. "Crews arrived to find an RV fully involved with the woods around the vehicle also...
WSLS
Crews contain brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The Amherst County Fire Department says the brush fire near Morris Orchard is now contained. Authorities say smoke may still be visible, but officials will continue to remain on the scene to monitor conditions. ORIGINAL STORY. Authorities say crews are working to extinguish a...
wfxrtv.com
Brush fire burns trailer and multiple sheds in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Forest Fire Department reports being on the scene of a 30-plus acre brush fire in Bedford. Firefighters say the fire has also burned a trailer and multiple sheds.
WSLS
Lynchburg police respond to single shot fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police say they responded to reports of a single gunshot fired Saturday around 11:30 p.m. in Lynchburg. Authorities say one cartridge casing was recovered in the 900 block of Main Street. There are no reported victims, and there has been no located vehicle or structure...
wfxrtv.com
LPD responded to single shot fired on Saturday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police responded to a gunshot fired on Saturday night. The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they responded at 11:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Main Street for a report of a single shot fired. They report being able to recover a cartridge casing in the area.
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash. Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. Virginia State Police say Bartel...
WDBJ7.com
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday. Police were called about 9:44 a.m. November 25 to the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW, regarding a person who had been hurt. Officers found an unresponsive man along the embankment of the road, and he was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
WDBJ7.com
Gas in Roanoke down nearly 7 cents in a week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 13.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
WSLS
One hospitalized after Friday morning crash in Campbell County
LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Campbell County. The Forest Fire Department said Engine 51 responded to Campbell County Friday morning for a single-vehicle crash on Turkey Foot Road. We’re told crews arrived at the scene to find...
WSET
Supervisors grant relief for taxpayers in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Board of Supervisors took action at Tuesday's meeting to provide tax relief for residents on their 2022 personal property taxes. Based on data provided by Commissioner of Revenue Linda Love, the Board decided to waive the motor vehicle license fee on vehicles and motorcycles for one year. The fee equates to $20.75 per vehicle registered in the county, the board said.
WSLS
VSP: One dead, one hurt after Campbell County crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Police say at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, a 2007 Toyota Corolla was heading east on Timberlake Road, made a left turn onto Enterprise Road, and pulled into the path of a westbound 2017 Jeep Wrangler. The cars collided, and the Wrangler came to rest...
WSLS
Crash on US-58 in Henry County cleared
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. People driving on US-58 in Henry County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Route 772. As of 8:16 p.m., all eastbound lanes are closed.
WSET
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person has died and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday night at the intersection of Timberlake Road and Enterprise Drive in Campbell County. The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo on Facebook and said two units responded to the...
NRVNews
Level, Jeffery Garland
Jeffery Garland Level of Roanoke, VA passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022. “Jeff” was born on January 26, 1954, in Smyrna, TN. The son of the late James “Dan” Level and Peggy Ann Carter Level. Jeff was a graduate of Desert High School, Edwards AFB, CA....
WSET
Man dead in suspected hit-and-run in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man is dead in Roanoke after what police say is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Around 9:45 Friday morning, the Roanoke Police responded to a call about an injured person in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Officers arriving on the scene said...
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested in connection with robbery of Lynchburg market
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the names of two people arrested in connection with the robbery of Miles Market Friday morning. Ayana Janee Page, 28, is charged with robbery. Wilbert Lee Ward, 66, is charged with obstruction of justice. Both are from Lynchburg. Officers were...
