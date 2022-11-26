Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
Prestonsburg opens 2022 Christmas lights display at Archer Park
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Christmas lights at Archer Park has become a yearly tradition for the city of Prestonsburg. “They started quite a few years ago. Well before my administration come on and then when I came on board, we realized that it brings a lot of cheer to everyone,” said Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton.
wymt.com
Winterfest kicks off in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville officially kicked off its Winterfest on Saturday. During Winterfest, the town hosts an ice skating rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, visits from Santa, and more in the city’s downtown park. City manager Philip Elswick added that this is the fifth year of...
wymt.com
Lavender Springs Alpacas hosts its first holiday market
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lavender Springs Alpacas hosted its first holiday market on the farm to support small businesses and get folks into the holiday spirit. “Our farm shops open, we have Santa here, we have other vendors, small businesses here participating and set up to get everyone stocked up for Christmas,” said Lavender Springs Alpacas owner Ashlee Osoway.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky businesses excel on Small Business Saturday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Consumer traffic is at a yearly high at local businesses, as Eastern Kentuckians look for holiday gifts. “We’ve had a lot of customers coming in. Community support has been amazing, so it’s good to see people coming downtown and doing a small business thing,” Ready Set Play owner Joey Jones said.
wymt.com
New business opens after renovating flooded building in Whitesburg
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a daycare before floodwater swept through the building. Now, the space is filled by Downtown Aesthetics Medical Spa, which is giving a new feel to downtown Whitesburg. “So, we had this big vision, and me and Savannah (Mullins) were talking, and we got all...
wymt.com
Tazewell Co. deputy shares holiday shopping tips
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - As we move deeper into the holiday season, many want to make sure the season of giving doesn’t turn to the season of taking!. WVVA spoke with a Tazewell County deputy on Friday, who shared some tips on how to secure your belongings while out shopping.
wymt.com
One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
wymt.com
Petition started to rename Paintsville Lake State Park after Loretta Lynn
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Loretta Lynn fans started a petition to rename a state park after the Queen of Country Music. Loretta’s daughter, Peggy Lynn Marchetti, chimed in on the petition. She said 25,000 signatures are needed so they can ask Governor Andy Beshear for the state’s consideration in...
Fire departments fight wildfire in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Fire departments are fighting a wildfire in the Duffield area of Scott County, Virginia on Thursday evening. According to Chief Roger Carter with the Duffield VFD, the fire is around 230 acres. Carter said fire crews have lines around the fire and it is currently under control. This story is […]
kentuckytoday.com
Deputy continues fight to recover from injuries
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. - Darrin Lawson continues to fight. On June 30, the young Floyd County sheriff’s deputy was one of several officers shot during a response to a call at Allen. Three of Lawson’s colleagues were killed and the life of a K9 officer was also taken. And,...
Police: Body of missing SWVA man found
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — The body of a SWVA man last seen leaving a community hospital two weeks ago has been found. According to Jeremy Fleming with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Keith Mullins’ body was found. Fleming said Mullins’ body was recovered near where he went missing. According to the Norton Police Department, […]
wymt.com
Wild week of weather ahead as we march toward December
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This week will be one filled with highs and lows and not just temperature-wise as we enter our last days of November. Keep your rain gear with you early. Most of you won’t need it, but some stray showers are possible early. I don’t think we see a lot of sunshine today, but some is possible later in the day. I won’t rule it out. It will be a cooler day with highs only around 50 this afternoon.
3 more students released from hospital after, Magoffin County, Kentucky, school bus crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Three more students have been released from the hospital since Monday after a school bus crash in Magoffin County, Kentucky, last week. According to Magoffin County Schools, one student was released as of Tuesday, Nov. 22, and two more students have been able to come home since Tuesday. MCS did […]
wymt.com
Weekend Forecast: Soggy and breezy at times
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers return to the region tonight and stick around into Sunday. You will need the umbrella if you have any Saturday night plans. Showers are likely across the region, and some of those could be heavy at times. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-40s under a cloudy sky.
Local Sheriff’s Department adds new speed detection equipment
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A sheriff’s department in our area has a new tool to help deter speeding. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department recently received a portable speed detection sign to help the department combat speeding within the county. The sign can be moved from area to area. It will not only tell drivers their […]
thebigsandynews.com
Grandsons honor late doctor with Marshall scholarship
LOUISA — The grandsons of a Wayne County resident honored their late grandfather with a new scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Samuel D. Wellman Jr., M.D., class of 1983 and a neonatologist (specializes in treating critically ill newborns) in Hickory, N.C.; Marc A. Workman, M.D., class of 1986 and a family medicine physician in Louisa; and James F. Spears II, M.D., class of 1987 and an independent contractor in family practice/urgent care in Huntington, W.Va., created a scholarship to carry on the legacy of their grandfather and Wayne County, W.Va., native Roy Wellman, a release by Marshall University said.
Woman facing 5 charges after hit-and-run in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was arrested in Logan County following a hit-and-run crash on Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputy C.L. Carter responded to the Crawley area about a hit-and-run crash, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says. After an investigation, Amanda Tipton (Collins) was arrested for the alleged crimes: Driving with […]
Kentucky Woman Wins $75K After Winning $1K On Lottery Scratch-Off
A Kentucky woman celebrated a $75,000 lottery scratch-off win after winning $1,000 on the same day. According to the Floyd County Chronicle (FCC), Samantha Elam of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, purchased a scratch-off ticket at Fast Lane Tobacco on Glynview Plaza on November 11th and won $1,000.
Family ties run through the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department
PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A local Sheriff’s Department has an academy date for three new deputies. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department recently hired three new recruits to help fill the gap in their staffing. Monday, January 16, 2023, Tucker Cook, Zach Cook and Jacob Ellison will go to the State Police Academy. The new deputies […]
wymt.com
WATCH: Marlana VanHoose sings national anthem ahead of UK-Louisville football game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson County native Marlana VanHoose was back in Lexington signing the national anthem. The contemporary Christian-country star sung the Star Spangled Banner before Kentucky’s game against Louisville. Vanhoose was born blind. You can watch the performance above.
Comments / 0