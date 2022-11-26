Read full article on original website
NeNe Leakes' Boyfriend Files For Divorce
NeNe Leakes’ new man is filing for divorce from the woman who alleges that the reality star “so nasty” and “so rudely” stole him from her. TMZ reports that Nyonisela Sioh has filed for divorce from Malomine Sioh, his estranged wife who’s alleging that NeNe swiped him and caused her public humiliation.
The Beef Continues: NeNe Leakes Spills The Tea On Not Being Invited to BravoCon, ‘It Has Been Crickets’
The beef between NeNe Leakes, Bravo, the producers behind RHOA, and Andy Cohen is still unfinished. We reported earlier this year that NeNe accused Bravo, NBCUniversal, Andy Cohen, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original of “racism and creating a hostile work environment.”
‘RHOA’ Alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughters Trying to Land Reality Show About Being Financially Cut Off From Parents
Sisters Brielle and Ariana Biermann appeared on Bravo's 'RHOA' and 'Don't Be Tardy' alongside their mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann. They haven't been on reality TV since 2020.
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old
On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Sued Over Shooting at Restaurant
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker own multiple businesses together. Their most known partnerships are their Atlanta restaurants, which have been featured on 'RHOA.'
Nene Leakes Shined In A $2,550 Chain Dress For Porsha’s Wedding
Nene Leakes gave us glam during her good friend, Porsha Williams' lavish wedding.
Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
Guobadia Gushing: Here’s Why Fans Think Porsha & Simon’s Wedding Is Right Around The Corner
After a suspiciously short courtship and whirlwind engagement, it looks like Porsha Williams and her fiancé Simon Guobadia are ready to tie the knot any day now. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been tight-lipped about an official wedding date, but all signs point to the near future.
Porsha Williams Accidentally Shows Her Wedding Dress On Instagram
Oops! Unfortunately for the Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, her wedding dress will no longer be a secret for fans when she walks down the aisle to marry Simon Guobadia. That’s right, the RHOA alum slipped up big time when she was on Instagram Live laughing with her sister, Lauren Williams, when she realized […] The post Porsha Williams Accidentally Shows Her Wedding Dress On Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
Porsha Williams And Simon Guobadia Get Married Again!
Porsha Williams took to Instagram to share photos from her second wedding ceremony to her new hubby, Simon Guobadia.
Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion
There was drama galore at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and much of it centered on Lisa Rinna. Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s bitter feud about Aspen was the highlight of the RHOBH reunion. Kathy called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Sutton Stracke asked Rinna why she was “brutal” to her all season. […] The post Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
Porsha Williams-Guobadia is married in bridal gown made by Black-owned brand
Porsha Williams is officially married to Simon Guobadia now making her Porsha Williams-Guobadia. Pictures of the newlyweds were posted announcing the union in beautiful clothing representing the culture of the Kingdom of Benin which is located in southwestern Nigeria. Williams-Guobadia’s beautiful garment can be described as a velvet red mermaid...
Here’s Where Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant Stand After Filming RHUGT Season 3
The RHOA and RHOP ’Wives just reunited for an NYC “kiki” after their summer getaway in Thailand. Housewives take Manhattan! More than three months after returning from filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 in Thailand, cast members Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant went on another getaway, but they didn’t need their passports this time.
Kandi Burruss Says ‘Kandi & The Gang’ Is “Not Returning” To Bravo After One Season: “I Am Super Upset”
Kandi Burruss has been a star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for 13 seasons and throughout her time on Bravo has had multiple spinoffs. Her latest show was titled Kandi & the Gang and followed the Grammy-award winner as she managed her Old Lady Gang restaurant, named after her mom and aunts. Viewers that were hoping for a second season of the reality series, might be disappointed as Burruss recently revealed that Bravo has opted not to move forward with another season. “Definitely, it is not returning,” Burruss said when asked by a fan if her spinoff was coming back during...
Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton
Lisa Rinna’s accusations against her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton has earned her a spot in the Housewives Villain Hall of Fame. Some of the cast confirmed that Kathy was acting out of sorts during a night out on their fateful trip to Aspen. But only Rinna accompanied the socialite back home […] The post Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton appeared first on Reality Tea.
NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Leaves Hospital Nearly 2 Months After Suffering Stroke: ‘Home Just in Time for the Holidays’
On the mend. NeNe Leakes’ youngest son, Brentt Leakes, is on the road to recovery nearly two months after suffering a stroke and heart attack. “Yay! You're walking out,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 54, gushed in a Wednesday, November 23, Instagram Story video, sharing footage of Brentt, 23, exiting the medical facility. “I'm so happy […]
'Real Housewives of Atlanta': NeNe Leakes Gets Good News on Son's Health After Suffering Stroke
NeNe Leakes and her family received great news ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Her 23-year-old son Brentt was hospitalized nearly two months ago after suffering a stroke and congestive heart failure. The RHOA alum took to social media after reports surfaced about the ordeal. In an Instagram live, she confirmed Brentt was indeed in the hospital and recovering, but noted the doctors didn't know what triggered the health scare at his young age.
Andy Cohen says ‘RHOBH’ is taking a ‘break,’ teases Bravo plans for 2023
Put on pause. Andy Cohen revealed that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will be on hold for a “minute.” “Beverly Hills, we’re taking a minute break,” the Bravo head honcho told E! News earlier this week, adding, “and then we’ll be back shooting with them in the new year.” Cohen, 54, did not go into detail as to why the LA-based reality show is not following their usual programming schedule. He also did not comment on which “Housewives” may be back for the next season. The most recent stint of “RHOBH” featured Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley,...
Housewives Star Porsha Williams Debuts Exclusive The Drop Collection
The Amazon collaboration has a limited stock available for 30 hours. If you’ve ever internalized your housewife life, you can now have a matching wardrobe. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams debuted a limited capsule collection with Amazon’s The Drop. “Nothing is more valuable than owning the power to be yourself. That’s why I am calling my Drop collection Power by Porsha,” Williams said via press release.
Porsha Williams, Simon Guobadia Tie The Knot In Nigerian Ceremony
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are now a married couple. According to PEOPLE, on Friday (November 25), the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Nigerian-born businessman wed during a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests. On Saturday, the couple will tie the knot again in an American ceremony.
