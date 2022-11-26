Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Police: 61-year-old man stabbed in Pioneer Square, no suspects identified
SEATTLE - A 61-year-old man was stabbed in Pioneer Square late Saturday night, and Seattle Police are still looking for the suspect. Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to reports of a stabbing near Alaskan Way S and S Main St. When they arrived, they found the man with a stab wound in his back.
Shooting and dramatic crash in Everett leaves one man dead
EVERETT, Wash. — A shooting at a park in the North Sound ended in a dramatic accident about a quarter mile away — with the person in the driver’s seat dead. Everett police found a man dead inside a vehicle that had flipped onto its side on Beverly Boulevard at 75th Southeast.
myeverettnews.com
Shots Fired At Memorial For Shooting Victim On Beverly Boulevard
About 10:30 PM Saturday night Everett Police received reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 75th and Beverly Boulevard. A crowd had gathered with candles and balloons at the location where a person had been shot and killed Friday night. Officers responded to the area and located nearly...
Man struck, killed outside parked vehicle in middle of Puyallup roadway; driver arrested
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 32-year-old man from Tacoma was arrested early Sunday after reportedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in Puyallup, according to the Puyallup Police Department. Police responded to the 2200 block of South Meridian just after 2 a.m. after the Tacoma man called 911 to report that...
KOMO News
Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies
SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
q13fox.com
Man arrested for DUI vehicular homicide, crashed into car parked in middle of road in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A 32-year-old Tacoma man has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI after crashing into a car in Puyallup. Police say they were called to 23rd and Meridian around 2:07 a.m. Sunday. A man reportedly hit a car parked in the middle of the road, then said...
q13fox.com
Teenage girl recovering after getting shot while in her bed
ALGONA, Wash. - A 14-year-old girl is recovering after a car full of suspects opened fire on her Algona home, hitting her in the leg with a bullet. Algona Police say around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a group of people got out of a white KIA four-door sedan at a house on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue North.
Details emerge about man shot and killed in Southcenter parking garage
TUKWILA, Wash. — More details are emerging about a man who was shot and killed last week at Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila. Family and friends are rallying around the man’s wife, who was there when the shooting happened. Mary Wesolowicz told KIRO 7 her husband was selfless,...
q13fox.com
Road rage shooting suspect at-large, 11-year-old recovers from gunshot wound in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at another car in a fit of road rage, hitting an 11-year-old in the process on Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a car was driving near a Honda CRV when it fired multiple shots inside at 2:22 p.m. After realizing the child was hit, the driver sped to the nearest Tacoma Fire Station on S 38th St. and E McKinley Ave.
q13fox.com
Police investigate Thanksgiving morning stabbing in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Thanksgiving morning in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the victim called 911 at around 11:30 a.m. saying he was stabbed on 3rd Ave, between Blanchard St. and Virginia St. According to the victim, he...
q13fox.com
Police arrest 19-year-old after child is shot during Tacoma road rage incident
TACOMA, Wash. - Police have arrested a 19-year-old man after tracking down the suspect's vehicle linked to a road rage shooting that left an 11-year-old shot. According to Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was found along the 800 block of South 78th Street in Tacoma on Saturday. Around 8:30 p.m. members of Tacoma Police and WSP's Special Weapon and Tactics unit made the arrest of the 19-year-old. He's being charged with First Degree Assault and Drive-by Shooting.
Doors found shattered in Washington building as suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal ATM
TACOMA, Wash. — The glass in a couple of doors was found shattered in a Washington building as suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal an ATM machine, police say. According to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department, on Thanksgiving Day around 10:30 a.m. officers were called out to a building near 1100 A Street about a possible burglary. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the door was shattered.
Washington double homicide suspect possibly involved in third deadly shooting
Paul Snider, the suspected shooter of a double homicide in Tacoma, Washington, could be responsible for a third deadly shooting in a nearby town.
Suspect arrested after 11-year-old injured in road rage shooting on I-5 near Tacoma Mall
TACOMA, Wash. — For the second time in the month of November, a child is victim from a shooting caused by road rage. It’s a problem both Washington State Patrol and the public feel is getting out of hand. An 11-year-old boy was injured in a suspected road...
Police searching for suspects in smash-and-grab burglaries at Southcenter Mall, surrounding area
TUKWILA, Wash. — Southcenter Mall in Tukwila was full of shoppers, and the parking lot was jammed with cars for Black Friday — a full house, despite the amount of crime the mall has seen in just the last week. “It’s actually kind of scary — we were...
Police searching for suspect in Renton bank robbery
RENTON, Wash. — An armed man robbed a Renton bank on Wednesday and police are asking for the public’s help to identify him. At 12:20 p.m., Renton officers were dispatched to a robbery at the Chase Bank at 17801 108th Ave. SE. The man displayed a gun during...
q13fox.com
Woman charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into bicyclist in Spanaway
SPANAWAY, Wash. - A Tacoma woman was arrested Friday night for driving under the influence after she crashed into a bicyclist, drove off and rear ended another truck in Spanaway. Police say there were kids in the car when this happened. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around...
KOMO News
Businesses near Westfield Southcenter Mall discuss safety concerns
TUKWILA, Wash. — This month, KOMO News has been reporting on violent crime at the Westfield Southcenter Mall including a break-in that occurred Thursday night. However, the mall has not been the only location in Southcenter that has been impacted. On Saturday, KOMO News crews were in the area...
KOMO News
Federal Way gun owner charged after 8-year-old shoots brother in head
Prosecutors have filed charges against a Federal Way man who is accused of leaving a gun on a bed where a child picked it up and shot another child in the head. According to documents filed in King County Superior Court, LeAnthony Todd, 18, faces one count of community endangerment due to unsafe storage of a firearm in the first degree.
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
