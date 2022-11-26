ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algona, WA

Related
myeverettnews.com

Shots Fired At Memorial For Shooting Victim On Beverly Boulevard

About 10:30 PM Saturday night Everett Police received reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 75th and Beverly Boulevard. A crowd had gathered with candles and balloons at the location where a person had been shot and killed Friday night. Officers responded to the area and located nearly...
KOMO News

Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies

SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Teenage girl recovering after getting shot while in her bed

ALGONA, Wash. - A 14-year-old girl is recovering after a car full of suspects opened fire on her Algona home, hitting her in the leg with a bullet. Algona Police say around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a group of people got out of a white KIA four-door sedan at a house on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue North.
ALGONA, WA
q13fox.com

Road rage shooting suspect at-large, 11-year-old recovers from gunshot wound in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at another car in a fit of road rage, hitting an 11-year-old in the process on Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a car was driving near a Honda CRV when it fired multiple shots inside at 2:22 p.m. After realizing the child was hit, the driver sped to the nearest Tacoma Fire Station on S 38th St. and E McKinley Ave.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest 19-year-old after child is shot during Tacoma road rage incident

TACOMA, Wash. - Police have arrested a 19-year-old man after tracking down the suspect's vehicle linked to a road rage shooting that left an 11-year-old shot. According to Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was found along the 800 block of South 78th Street in Tacoma on Saturday. Around 8:30 p.m. members of Tacoma Police and WSP's Special Weapon and Tactics unit made the arrest of the 19-year-old. He's being charged with First Degree Assault and Drive-by Shooting.
TACOMA, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Doors found shattered in Washington building as suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal ATM

TACOMA, Wash. — The glass in a couple of doors was found shattered in a Washington building as suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal an ATM machine, police say. According to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department, on Thanksgiving Day around 10:30 a.m. officers were called out to a building near 1100 A Street about a possible burglary. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the door was shattered.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Businesses near Westfield Southcenter Mall discuss safety concerns

TUKWILA, Wash. — This month, KOMO News has been reporting on violent crime at the Westfield Southcenter Mall including a break-in that occurred Thursday night. However, the mall has not been the only location in Southcenter that has been impacted. On Saturday, KOMO News crews were in the area...
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Federal Way gun owner charged after 8-year-old shoots brother in head

Prosecutors have filed charges against a Federal Way man who is accused of leaving a gun on a bed where a child picked it up and shot another child in the head. According to documents filed in King County Superior Court, LeAnthony Todd, 18, faces one count of community endangerment due to unsafe storage of a firearm in the first degree.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KING 5

Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
MARYSVILLE, WA

