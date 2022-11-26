ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

WSFA

Police: 1 shot at Lumberton, N.C., Walmart on Black Friday; suspect at large

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - One person was shot at a Walmart in North Carolina on Black Friday, according to authorities. The Lumberton Police Department said officers were called to the store at about 11:25 a.m., with customers evacuating as officers arrived. Surveillance video showed the suspected shooter also leave...
LUMBERTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Body found near Walmart

A body was discovered in a wooded area near Walmart in Aberdeen Saturday. A man walking along a path in the woods found the body and called 911. Emergency crews declared the man dead at the scene at 9:42 a.m. A body was discovered about 200 feet from the opening...
ABERDEEN, NC
WMBF

CCU gives all-clear after police activity at residence hall

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police activity was reported at one of Coastal Carolina University’s residence halls on Sunday. The school sent out an alert at around 6:25 p.m. stating that the law enforcement presence was at Magnolia Hall. The alert also stated to avoid the area. A second alert...
CONWAY, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Multiple shootings last week result in multiple injuries

EAST LAURINBURG — Multiple shootings on Friday, Nov. 19, resulted in two individuals to be transported to out-of-county medical facilities. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to 7th Street in East Laurinburg after shots rang out. A man had been in his yard when he was struck twice, once in the stomach and the other time in the arm.
LAURINBURG, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Four arrested on drug charges

LAURINBURG — Four people were arrested on drug charges Friday. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was conducted on Grant Street after there were multiple complaints of narcotic sales. The search discovered various narcotics and a stolen firearm. The four...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WLTX.com

South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
MARION COUNTY, SC

