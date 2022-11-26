Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigate after reported gunshot victim shows up at Laurinburg business
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating Sunday night after a report of a gunshot victim that showed up to a Laurinburg business, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Police were called Sunday night to a business on Main Street, Young said. Young said the victim is being “very uncooperative” and […]
wpde.com
Person shot during argument inside Lumberton Walmart; Shooter at large: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police officers are on scene at the Walmart Supercenter on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. According to officials, one person was shot in the hip following an argument inside the store. He’s currently in the hospital. The patrol cars are parked at the entrance of...
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ man already sought for info in 1 killing is now wanted for murder in Friday shooting: Cumberland Co. deputies
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An “armed and dangerous” Fayetteville man already wanted for info he might have in an October killing is now wanted in a deadly shooting from Friday night, Cumberland County deputies say. Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, is wanted in the murder of Lowell Anderson,...
WSFA
Police: 1 shot at Lumberton, N.C., Walmart on Black Friday; suspect at large
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - One person was shot at a Walmart in North Carolina on Black Friday, according to authorities. The Lumberton Police Department said officers were called to the store at about 11:25 a.m., with customers evacuating as officers arrived. Surveillance video showed the suspected shooter also leave...
UPDATE: Suspect Arrested Following Shooting at Lumberton Walmart
Lumberton Police is investigating a shooting at a local Walmart, where police say one person was shot following an argument.
cbs17
Gun fired into Hoke County home, investigation underway, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County deputies say they’re investigating after someone fired a gun into a home near Raeford Friday afternoon. At about 3:41 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 300 block of Phillipi Church Road in reference to a report of a man with a gun.
sandhillssentinel.com
Body found near Walmart
A body was discovered in a wooded area near Walmart in Aberdeen Saturday. A man walking along a path in the woods found the body and called 911. Emergency crews declared the man dead at the scene at 9:42 a.m. A body was discovered about 200 feet from the opening...
cbs17
Fayetteville man identified as victim in deadly shooting at Cumberland County apartments, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man died after a shooting in Cumberland County Friday night, according to deputies. At about 10:42 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 3500 block of Town Street near Fayetteville and Hope Mills in reference to a shooting. They said they...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘I’m not going where the trouble is’: Shoppers wary of safety on Black Friday
CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — After shopping was disrupted by shootings in a pair of North Carolina towns on Black Friday, safety was as much on the mind of shoppers as the deals were. “Whether it’s coming a little later or paying attention to where the police are or looking...
WMBF
CCU gives all-clear after police activity at residence hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police activity was reported at one of Coastal Carolina University’s residence halls on Sunday. The school sent out an alert at around 6:25 p.m. stating that the law enforcement presence was at Magnolia Hall. The alert also stated to avoid the area. A second alert...
Funeral announced for woman stabbed to death at NC Food Lion
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman who was stabbed to death Monday at a Lumberton Food Lion.
WRAL
Man dies after shooting at Cumberland County apartment complex
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a man died from his injuries in the shooting at the Crosswinds Green Two apartment complex. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a man died from his injuries in the shooting at the Crosswinds Green Two apartment complex.
Multiple shootings last week result in multiple injuries
EAST LAURINBURG — Multiple shootings on Friday, Nov. 19, resulted in two individuals to be transported to out-of-county medical facilities. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to 7th Street in East Laurinburg after shots rang out. A man had been in his yard when he was struck twice, once in the stomach and the other time in the arm.
One shot at N.C. car wash hours before Thanksgiving
Fayetteville police and CBS 17 responded to the Pride Auto Wash on Summerwood Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to find one person that had been shot.
Deputies need your help to ID 3 men suspected in string of North Carolina thefts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County need your help in identifying three people they say ran a scam to steal merchandise from dollar stores and gas stations during the past two weeks. The county’s sheriff’s office on Tuesday released surveillance photos of the three men they say orchestrated the scam at various Dollar […]
cbs17
Man found dead in a field, Fayetteville homicide investigators seeking answers
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a field in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a release. The circumstances that led to the man’s death remain unknown and an investigation by Fayetteville police’s homicide unit is underway to get answers.
Four arrested on drug charges
LAURINBURG — Four people were arrested on drug charges Friday. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was conducted on Grant Street after there were multiple complaints of narcotic sales. The search discovered various narcotics and a stolen firearm. The four...
Off-duty NC police officer harassed people, pulled down his pants, spat at deputies at SC motor speedway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-duty Tabor City police officer was arrested Saturday night at the Florence Motor Speedway after he allegedly harassed several people while they were entering the racetrack and later pulled down his pants and fought with people at a campsite outside the track, according to a police report obtained by […]
live5news.com
‘Is this a joke?’: 92-year-old woman confronts two armed men breaking into her home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) – A 92-year-old woman from South Carolina could not believe her eyes when two gunmen broke into her house Sunday. Agnes Ebert managed to get the attempted burglars to leave simply by talking to them. Police in Horry County are still searching for the three...
WLTX.com
South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
