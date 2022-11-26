*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Thea is a great mother and in all aspects of her life I would call her, in a most loving way, “crunchy.” She is the type that bought all organic, dye-free diapers for her kids in the event she couldn’t use her usual cloth diapers. She used a food processor to make all of her baby food from scratch using only organic products. Even her kid’s toys, bedding, and clothing were organic.

20 DAYS AGO