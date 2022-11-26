ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barker, NY

Lefty Graves

Woman gets fired from job at hospital for eating leftovers off of patients trays

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my husband, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Hospital employees have many rules to follow to ensure their health and safety. One particular woman often ignored the rules, including the rule that hospital employees never eat anything while in a patient's room or off of the patient's plates.
Mary Duncan

Woman feeds hungry child for months through his window before CPS finally intervenes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friend Amy when we worked third shift at a chain pancake restaurant back in the early 2000’s. Even at that time, when we were only in our late teens and early twenties, I could tell that Amy was an old soul, and a very kind soul. She’s the type of person who probably would literally give her shirt off her back to someone who needed it.
C. Heslop

Doctors Find Rare Tail On Healthy Baby Girl

A baby girl was born with an extremely rare 2-inch-long "true tail" covered in hair. The discovery astonished doctors as the occurrence is highly unusual. “The presence of tails in humans is extremely infrequent,” wrote the authors in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery. (source)
Mary Duncan

Nurse berates new mother with medical condition for bottle feeding her newborn baby

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Thea is a great mother and in all aspects of her life I would call her, in a most loving way, “crunchy.” She is the type that bought all organic, dye-free diapers for her kids in the event she couldn’t use her usual cloth diapers. She used a food processor to make all of her baby food from scratch using only organic products. Even her kid’s toys, bedding, and clothing were organic.
Live Action News

Preemie whose death doctors predicted is going home: ‘He’s a miracle’

A preemie who wasn’t breathing for an astounding 17 minutes after birth has made a miraculous recovery, and is now joining his family at home. Bethany Homar was 26 weeks pregnant when she suffered a placental abruption and had to have an emergency c-section to save her baby. Little Isaiah weighed just 1lb, 10oz when he was born. After birth, it took doctors 17 minutes of resuscitation before he started breathing on his own.
The Conversation U.S.

The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby

Each year, about 3,400 U.S. infants die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Oct. 12, 2022, SciLine interviewed Dr. Rachel Moon, professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia and the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Task Force on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Moon discussed the best ways for babies to sleep safely and the recent media reports heralding a study on “the cause” of SIDS. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. What is SIDS? Rachel Moon: It stands for sudden infant death...

