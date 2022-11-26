Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of November Will Bring Above Normal TemperaturesDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Related
A mother called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after looking at him
A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat"Photo byirishmirror. A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after seeing him for the first time. The condition of the baby was so unusual that his own mother thought he looked like a "piece of uncooked meat".
studyfinds.org
‘Virtual autopsy’ identifies mummified toddler as first-born son of powerful 17th century Austrian count
MUNICH — A “virtual autopsy” has identified a 17th-century mummified toddler as the first-born son of a powerful Austrian Count. Researchers found that the child, although born to a wealthy family, was malnourished and sick with pneumonia. A team of researchers based in Germany examined the mummy,...
I’m furious after my daughter was served an ‘almost empty’ baguette for her school dinner – it’s ridiculous
AN OUTRAGED mum has slammed her daughter's school for serving the young girl an "empty" baguette for lunch. Donna Jones claimed that West Monmouth School in Pontypool, South Wales, was not providing value for the money she pays for school meals. Her daughter, 11, sent her a photo of the...
Former Ms South Carolina says she was forced to carry her fetus until 25 weeks — 2 months after doctors detected a deadly heart defect
This year, Jill Hartle was told her fetus was unlikely to survive. But finding abortion care took weeks due to restrictions in South Carolina.
Outrage as Parent Refuses to Give Stepdaughter the 'Spare Bedroom'
"If it were the other way around, are you certain you wouldn't be arguing for him to be able to take the bigger room?" one user said.
Woman gets fired from job at hospital for eating leftovers off of patients trays
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my husband, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Hospital employees have many rules to follow to ensure their health and safety. One particular woman often ignored the rules, including the rule that hospital employees never eat anything while in a patient's room or off of the patient's plates.
Mom Reprimanded by School for Sending Extra Food in Son's Lunch to Help a Hungry Student
In recent years, some schools have made rules regarding what kids can and cannot bring to school for lunch. One of the most popular rules has been banning candy and soda in hopes of cultivating healthy eating habits. Article continues below advertisement. Naturally, this has caused outrage among parents. And...
Her miscarriage left her bleeding profusely. An Ohio ER sent her home to wait
Christina Zielke and her husband were excited when she got pregnant in July. It was her first pregnancy at age 33 – everything was new. But during the ultrasound at her initial prenatal appointment in Washington D.C., there was no heartbeat. Bloodwork taken a few days apart showed her pregnancy hormone levels were dropping.
Horror as Mom Finds Snakeskin in Toddler's Bedroom: 'Send Help'
"I'd be crying if I didn't own a snake and found that in my son's room," commented one TikTok user.
Woman feeds hungry child for months through his window before CPS finally intervenes
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friend Amy when we worked third shift at a chain pancake restaurant back in the early 2000’s. Even at that time, when we were only in our late teens and early twenties, I could tell that Amy was an old soul, and a very kind soul. She’s the type of person who probably would literally give her shirt off her back to someone who needed it.
Doctors Find Rare Tail On Healthy Baby Girl
A baby girl was born with an extremely rare 2-inch-long "true tail" covered in hair. The discovery astonished doctors as the occurrence is highly unusual. “The presence of tails in humans is extremely infrequent,” wrote the authors in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery. (source)
Nurse berates new mother with medical condition for bottle feeding her newborn baby
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Thea is a great mother and in all aspects of her life I would call her, in a most loving way, “crunchy.” She is the type that bought all organic, dye-free diapers for her kids in the event she couldn’t use her usual cloth diapers. She used a food processor to make all of her baby food from scratch using only organic products. Even her kid’s toys, bedding, and clothing were organic.
Woman furious at husband for treating adoptive children the same as biological children
A study has suggested that most parents treat their adoptive children differently when compared to their biological children. Differences were observed in parenting methods, amount of time spent together, and also meals had together.
Blessings from tragedy: Mother donates son's organs following devastating car crash
TAMPA, Fla. — At 20 years old, Michael Hoerig was achieving his dreams and helping others reach theirs too. "He worked out daily, multiple times a day, and he had a clean diet," Gina Hoerig described her son. "His goal was to become Mr. Olympia and eventually just mentor the next generation of youth to be better."
Preemie whose death doctors predicted is going home: ‘He’s a miracle’
A preemie who wasn’t breathing for an astounding 17 minutes after birth has made a miraculous recovery, and is now joining his family at home. Bethany Homar was 26 weeks pregnant when she suffered a placental abruption and had to have an emergency c-section to save her baby. Little Isaiah weighed just 1lb, 10oz when he was born. After birth, it took doctors 17 minutes of resuscitation before he started breathing on his own.
Why 1 doctor is more concerned with flu than COVID this winter
Doctors are used to seeing the flu spike this time of year. But this time, COVID-19 and RSV have joined the fray.
The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby
Each year, about 3,400 U.S. infants die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Oct. 12, 2022, SciLine interviewed Dr. Rachel Moon, professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia and the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Task Force on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Moon discussed the best ways for babies to sleep safely and the recent media reports heralding a study on “the cause” of SIDS. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. What is SIDS? Rachel Moon: It stands for sudden infant death...
Parents warned to 'immediately' stop using baby neck floats after infant death
The CPSC is warning parents to “immediately” stop using baby neck floats after at least one child drowned and another was seriously injured while using the products.
Man abandoned by his dad at 14 makes videos teaching children what dads normally teach kids
Dubbed 'Internet Dad,' Rob Kenney uploads videos helping kids acquire simple life skills such as tying a tie, baking a cake and more.
Comments / 0