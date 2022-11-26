ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

National Border Patrol Council president accuses White House of continuing to ‘lie’ about border crisis

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd accused the White House of continuing to "deflect and lie" about the situation at the southern border on Saturday. Judd accused the Biden administration of "trying to set a new normal" regarding illegal crossings and the smuggling of illegal drugs into the United States. Judd also claimed to Fox News that the media are covering for the White House by not investigating the administration's handling of the border.
TheDailyBeast

How the Senate GOP’s Infighting Could Hurt Herschel Walker

In the wake of a disappointing midterm election performance, warring factions of Senate Republicans are publicly pointing fingers, trashing each other to the press, and agitating for changes in party leadership.They’re doing everything, it seems, except focusing on the Georgia runoff election that is now less than three weeks away.The outcome of the contest between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican Herschel Walker on Dec. 6 will determine whether Democrats will continue to run an effectively tied Senate, or whether they’ll expand their majority to 51 seats.But the GOP’s defeats in four battleground Senate races have cost them their chance...
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Congress should nip the independent state legislature theory in the bud

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case with dangerous implications for American democracy on Dec. 7, the anniversary of a previous day of infamy. The case, Moore v. Harper, will give the GOP-appointed majority the opportunity to grant state legislatures the sole state authority to set rules for federal elections. In states where legislatures are controlled by one party, that party could gerrymander to its heart’s content without approval by the governor or oversight by the courts. The decision could also set the stage for a repeat of the scheme pursued by election deniers to snatch the presidency in 2020 with alternate or “fake” elector slates.
The Hill

Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see

After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Blames McCarthy for Republicans Being "Rolled" in Midterms

There is more tension among members of the Republican party, as members look for who to blame for this month’s disappointing midterm elections. Mediaite reports that “Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) laid into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) at a closed-door meeting as the Republican leader’s potential troubles begin to mount after the party suffered significant defeats in the midterms.”
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Democrats aim big before GOP takes over House

Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Democrats who control both the House and Senate have ambitious to-do lists before Congress adjourns this year. What they lack are bipartisan agreements and commitments inside their party about what can or should get to President Biden’s desk in December.

Comments / 0

Community Policy