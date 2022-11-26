Read full article on original website
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
Democrats, migrant advocates reject GOP push to oust DHS secretary
Democratic lawmakers and pro-immigrant groups are pushing back against a GOP leader’s intent to oust Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Democratic Arizona governor-elect says White House isn't 'doing enough' about the border
Democratic Arizona governor-elect Katie Hobbs said on Tuesday she doesn't think the Biden administration is "doing enough" to address the situation at the southern border.
Republicans, ahead of House takeover, look to zero in on Biden admin's handling of border crisis
House Republicans are looking to ramp up the pressure on the Biden administration when they take control of the House of Representatives early next year.
Trump breaks silence on Democrats' Senate win by heaping blame on McConnell: 'Everyone despises him'
Donald Trump finally weighed in on his party's failure to win control of the Senate late on Sunday morning, making clear that he believes his top rival in the chamber is to blame. 'It’s Mitch McConnell’s fault,' the ex-president said bluntly of the Senate Minority Leader. It comes...
Mitch McConnell Faces Mutiny As GOP Senators Call For Delayed Leadership Elections
Several Republican senators are calling for a delay to GOP leadership elections next week, as open warfare threatens the party — and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — following disappointing midterm results. In a letter Friday, Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Mike Lee...
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
Biden administration accuses Arizona's Republican governor of TRESPASS for plugging holes in the Mexico border with shipping containers
Arizona's Republican governor has begun using shipping containers to fortify a second section of the southern border despite being ordered to take down barriers in another part of the state. Gov. Doug Ducey is taking legal action, asking a court to allow more than 100 double-stacked containers, topped with razor...
Wyoming senator who voted against certifying Pennsylvania's 2020 election results bluntly throws support behind DeSantis as the 'leader' of the Republican party
Sen. Cynthia Lummis told a Politico reporter he'd asked the wrong question after being asked if she'd endorse Donald Trump in 2024.
Top Senate Republican Says Republican Leadership "Caved" to Democrats
Top Senate Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is accusing Senate GOP leadership of “caving” to Democrats, according to The Hill. Scott made the comments on Fox Business, saying that Republicans “caved in on the debt ceiling, caved in on a gun bill, caved in on a fake infrastructure bill.”
National Border Patrol Council president accuses White House of continuing to ‘lie’ about border crisis
National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd accused the White House of continuing to "deflect and lie" about the situation at the southern border on Saturday. Judd accused the Biden administration of "trying to set a new normal" regarding illegal crossings and the smuggling of illegal drugs into the United States. Judd also claimed to Fox News that the media are covering for the White House by not investigating the administration's handling of the border.
How the Senate GOP’s Infighting Could Hurt Herschel Walker
In the wake of a disappointing midterm election performance, warring factions of Senate Republicans are publicly pointing fingers, trashing each other to the press, and agitating for changes in party leadership.They’re doing everything, it seems, except focusing on the Georgia runoff election that is now less than three weeks away.The outcome of the contest between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican Herschel Walker on Dec. 6 will determine whether Democrats will continue to run an effectively tied Senate, or whether they’ll expand their majority to 51 seats.But the GOP’s defeats in four battleground Senate races have cost them their chance...
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats
Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
Trump expected to jump into 2024 race as GOP weighs dumping him for DeSantis
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — Former President Donald Trump is expected to launch a 2024 bid for the White House, even as some Republicans are looking to dump him following Republicans’ underwhelming performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Congress should nip the independent state legislature theory in the bud
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case with dangerous implications for American democracy on Dec. 7, the anniversary of a previous day of infamy. The case, Moore v. Harper, will give the GOP-appointed majority the opportunity to grant state legislatures the sole state authority to set rules for federal elections. In states where legislatures are controlled by one party, that party could gerrymander to its heart’s content without approval by the governor or oversight by the courts. The decision could also set the stage for a repeat of the scheme pursued by election deniers to snatch the presidency in 2020 with alternate or “fake” elector slates.
Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see
After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
Visiting Texas border, Kevin McCarthy calls on DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday to resign over the administration’s border policy, promising to launch investigations next year that could culminate in impeachment.
Top Republican Blames McCarthy for Republicans Being "Rolled" in Midterms
There is more tension among members of the Republican party, as members look for who to blame for this month’s disappointing midterm elections. Mediaite reports that “Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) laid into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) at a closed-door meeting as the Republican leader’s potential troubles begin to mount after the party suffered significant defeats in the midterms.”
Cracks in Trump's command of GOP evident as Republicans gather to debate party's future
LAS VEGAS — Republicans are sifting through the wreckage of a third consecutive electoral drubbing, gingerly confronting the roadblocks to rebuilding posed by Donald Trump while daring to broach sidelining the former president in favor of fresh leadership.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Democrats aim big before GOP takes over House
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Democrats who control both the House and Senate have ambitious to-do lists before Congress adjourns this year. What they lack are bipartisan agreements and commitments inside their party about what can or should get to President Biden’s desk in December.
