Judith Mohrmann
1d ago
We wondered why Nebraska didn't stay with the aggressive offensive they had in the first half. I think they would have won more of those close games if they had stayed with the throwing game more in the second half.
Nebraska Football: Financial detail's of Matt Rhule's contract revealedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football: 10 takeaways from the 2022 regular season
Every national pundit was ready to bury Iowa in late October. The Hawkeyes, after a 54-10 loss at Ohio State on Oct. 23, were 3-4 and featured an offense incapable of registering 1st downs let alone touchdowns. Longtime coach Kirk Ferentz was under the gun from the media and the...
WOWT
“It’s time to move on’: Husker fans at Omaha bar react to new Nebraska head coach
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many Husker fans at Crescent Moon had mixed emotions about new head coach Matt Rhule. “I’m excited about the opportunity, I think he has a great track record at the college level and he was able to turn around Temple and Baylor,” said football fan Bill Richards.
Nebraska Football: Deion Sanders could helm Huskers 2023 opponent
The Nebraska football team has settled on its head coach in Matt Rhule and now the game of wondering what happens when the Huskers take the field in 2023 officially begins. It’s a new era in Husker football in 2023. Likewise, when the Huskers do get into the meat...
Everything Mickey Joseph said after Nebraska's win over Iowa, and handling the days ahead
We now know Mickey Joseph won't be the next permanent Husker head coach. Nebraska announced Matt Rhule as the choice on Saturday morning and Joseph seemed to have knowledge NU was going with an outside hire in the postgame following Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa. Still, Joseph has won his...
saturdaytradition.com
Key Nebraska LB not expected to play against Iowa in Week 13
It looks like Nebraska may be without LB Luke Reimer in Week 13. Omaha World-Herald’s Evan Bland reported that Reimer was not seen at warmups ahead of the Iowa game. Reimer played in Nebraska’s last game against Wisconsin in Week 12. Reimer has played in 10 games for the Huskers this season. He has 86 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 1 interception from the games he’s played in.
Nebraska Football: Luke Fickell hire could trigger Mickey Joseph-centric chain reaction
By all accounts, the Wisconsin Badgers are about to hire Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell and when that comes to pass, Nebraska football fans better buckle up for the chain reaction. Just when it seemed as though the coaching carousel and the game of musical chairs was starting to...
North Platte Telegraph
Casey Thompson addresses his health and future at Nebraska
Before Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson makes any decision about his future at Nebraska or meets with NU’s prospective new coach, he’s ready to rest and mull over an important decision about his health. In the wake of the Huskers’ 24-17 win over Iowa, Thompson wore a smile and...
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer explains 'pissed off' performance during Nebraska's showdown with Iowa
Trey Palmer was electric all season long for Nebraska. He wrapped up the 2022 season with one of his best performances, etching his name into the record books of the Huskers in the process. Prior to Saturday’s kickoff, Palmer had an unusual tweet. He sent out on social media that...
saturdaytradition.com
Cooper DeJean's status updated for remainder of Nebraska game
Cooper DeJean was injured on Nebraska’s 1st offensive possession of the game. The star defensive back for Iowa was forced to exit after absorbing a big blow from a Husker’s blocker. According to Chad Leistikow of the Iowa City Press-Citizen and Des Moines Register, DeJean is in street clothes on the sidelines and will not return.
Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!
Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KETV.com
Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media react to Iowa's disastrous showing with B1G West on the line
Well, this is not how Iowa fans had hoped that the regular season finale would go. Iowa struggled against Nebraska in the first half and the fans and media let the Hawkeyes have it on social media. An offense that has already had problems this season didn’t get much help....
North Platte Telegraph
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
Matt Rhule Announced as Next Nebraska Football Coach
The introductory press conference will come Monday
weareiowa.com
Iowa finishes regular season 7-5, looks ahead to bowl game
Currently, ESPN, CBS and 247Sports all have Iowa in different bowl games. Iowa's destination will be announced next Sunday.
Kenzie Knuckles to Miss Remainder of Season
The Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist suffered a knee injury in practice
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Campbell addresses emotional final home game to Iowa career
Jack Campbell has been recognized as one of the best linebackers in the country, recently being named one of five finalists for the prestigious Butkus Award. Unfortunately, Campbell was on the losing end of Iowa’s Heroes Game matchup with Nebraska. In that performance, Campbell tied Seth Benson for the...
omahanews.net
Florida St., Nebraska tussle to end losing skids
A dreary showing at this week's ESPN Events Invitational will end on a brighter note for either the Nebraska Cornhuskers or Florida State Seminoles, who meet Sunday in the seventh-place game. That would mean salvaging one win in the tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Nebraska (3-3) lost to Oklahoma...
#9 Iowa women set up clash with #3 UCONN at Phil Knight Legacy Tournament
(Iowa City) Caitlin Clark went for 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in the University of Iowa women’s basketball win over Oregon State on Friday. The Hawkeyes topped the Beavers 73-59 and have a 5-1 record. Monica Czinano added 17 points on 7/11 shooting along with 7 rebounds....
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
