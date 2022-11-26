ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judith Mohrmann
1d ago

We wondered why Nebraska didn't stay with the aggressive offensive they had in the first half. I think they would have won more of those close games if they had stayed with the throwing game more in the second half.

saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football: 10 takeaways from the 2022 regular season

Every national pundit was ready to bury Iowa in late October. The Hawkeyes, after a 54-10 loss at Ohio State on Oct. 23, were 3-4 and featured an offense incapable of registering 1st downs let alone touchdowns. Longtime coach Kirk Ferentz was under the gun from the media and the...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Key Nebraska LB not expected to play against Iowa in Week 13

It looks like Nebraska may be without LB Luke Reimer in Week 13. Omaha World-Herald’s Evan Bland reported that Reimer was not seen at warmups ahead of the Iowa game. Reimer played in Nebraska’s last game against Wisconsin in Week 12. Reimer has played in 10 games for the Huskers this season. He has 86 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 1 interception from the games he’s played in.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Casey Thompson addresses his health and future at Nebraska

Before Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson makes any decision about his future at Nebraska or meets with NU’s prospective new coach, he’s ready to rest and mull over an important decision about his health. In the wake of the Huskers’ 24-17 win over Iowa, Thompson wore a smile and...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Cooper DeJean's status updated for remainder of Nebraska game

Cooper DeJean was injured on Nebraska’s 1st offensive possession of the game. The star defensive back for Iowa was forced to exit after absorbing a big blow from a Husker’s blocker. According to Chad Leistikow of the Iowa City Press-Citizen and Des Moines Register, DeJean is in street clothes on the sidelines and will not return.
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd

In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Jack Campbell addresses emotional final home game to Iowa career

Jack Campbell has been recognized as one of the best linebackers in the country, recently being named one of five finalists for the prestigious Butkus Award. Unfortunately, Campbell was on the losing end of Iowa’s Heroes Game matchup with Nebraska. In that performance, Campbell tied Seth Benson for the...
IOWA CITY, IA
omahanews.net

Florida St., Nebraska tussle to end losing skids

A dreary showing at this week's ESPN Events Invitational will end on a brighter note for either the Nebraska Cornhuskers or Florida State Seminoles, who meet Sunday in the seventh-place game. That would mean salvaging one win in the tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Nebraska (3-3) lost to Oklahoma...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

