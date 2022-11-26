Read full article on original website
Give a round of app-paws for the 3 new breeds in the National Dog Show
Thanksgiving is a couch lover's dream. There's the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, football face-offs, heartwarming holiday ads and, of course, the National Dog Show. This year, the American Kennel Club (AKC) approved three additional breeds to compete in the National Dog Show: the Bracco Italiano, the Russian toy and the mudi.
Winston, the French bulldog, won the top prize on Thursday at the 21st annual National Dog Show in Philadelphia. The fan-favorite bested English toy spaniel Cooper.
There are three new dog breeds taking part in the 2022 National Dog Show. The mudi gained full recognition by the American Kennel Club on Jan. 1. The Russian toy was also rully recognized Jan. 1. And the Bracco Italiano became fully recognized in July. The mudi is part of...
Winston the French bulldog was named Best in Show at this year’s annual National Dog Show. The three-year-old dog is the first French bulldog to win the competition’s top prize.The cream-coloured pup beat out 1,500 of dogs representing 212 breeds and varieties at the 21st annual dog show, which is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and broadcast on NBC following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.Winston first declared victory in the Non-Sporting Group category out of 20 other dog breeds, before beating out six other finalists for best in show.This win marks Winston’s 78th best in show title,...
