The Comeback

Matt Rhule explains why he took Nebraska job

Matt Rhule is currently being paid $40 million to not coach the Carolina Panthers and, for many people, that’s exactly what they would have done with their time for the next year. However, Rhule decided that he needed to get right back into the coaching game in a situation where he’s thrived in the past. Read more... The post Matt Rhule explains why he took Nebraska job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule Is Making A Big Hire At Nebraska

Matt Rhule is less than 48 hours removed from taking over as head coach at Nebraska, but he's already making a big splash. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Rhule is expected to bring Evan Cooper onto his staff, whose coached alongside him at Temple, Baylor and in the NFL. Cooper...
FOX Sports

Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year deal as football coach

After six straight losing seasons and more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is turning to Matt Rhule to rebuild its football program and make it competitive in the Big Ten Conference. Rhule signed an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers' next coach and will be introduced...
247Sports

Report: Rhule set to hire former Carolina, Baylor defensive assistant

New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made a hire, bringing on long-time assistant and former recruiting coordinator Evan Cooper. The move, first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, reunites Cooper with Rhule. Cooper previously served as an assistant coach under Rhule with the Carolina Panthers, but was let go a few weeks after Rhule was fired by the franchise.
