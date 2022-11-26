ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Williamsville falls in Class 3A state title game, finishes runner-up

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26VTtc_0jNtI9Co00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Williamsville had all the makings of a fun afternoon at Memorial Stadium but a 10-0 lead over IC Catholic quickly went south, with the Knights scoring 48 unanswered points on their way to the Class 3A state championship, beating the Bullets 48-17 on Friday.

“When you’re in a game like this and once they got scoring and we got to score in each possession, then it almost gets like the pressure hits you a little bit more and momentum is so big,” Williamsville head coach Aaron Kunz said.

“That was just a good football team and we’ve seen good football teams the last three weeks and unfortunately we just couldn’t get it done today,” Williamsville senior receiver Ethan Hinds said.

Williamsville finishes its season 12-2, winning its second state trophy in the last three years after taking the championship back in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Yahoo Sports

Peoria High football comes up just short of Class 5A state championship

CHAMPAIGN — Malachi Washington has been a nightmare for opponents all season. Just ask Nazareth coach Tim Racki. “He was in film. He was in my dreams," Racki said of the Peoria High running back. “You talk about an old-school running back — power, speed, tenacity, get stronger as the game goes on. Just the will. … He is a complete running back.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Ken Leonard reflects on final State title: ‘It feels different’

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Hollywood could not have written a better script for the end of Sacred Heart-Griffin coach Ken Leonard’s career, as in his final game the Cyclones finished an undefeated season with a 4A State title. It is the sixth of Leonard’s career. SHG beat Providence Catholic on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium 44-20, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

St. Teresa Edges Tri-Valley for 2A Football State Title

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tri-Valley’s quest for a state football championship fell just short Friday. Decatur St. Teresa edged Tri-Valley, 29-22, in the class 2A state title game at Memorial Stadium. The win gives St. Teresa its fourth state title and first since 1979. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on two fourth-down conversions in the second […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

STATE CHAMPS: St. Teresa beats Tri-Valley to win Class 2A championship

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tri-Valley had one final play to tie the game with a touchdown and extra point with time expiring but Jack Singer batted down the last pass and the celebration was on for St. Teresa football, winning the Class 2A state championship 29-22 at Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon. The Bulldogs (14-0) capped a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

END OF AN ERA: Ken Leonard retires as state champ, Sacred Heart-Griffin beats Providence Catholic to win Class 4A title

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a storybook ending for the state’s all-time winningest coach. Ken Leonard walked off the field for the final time a state champ Friday night, with Sacred Heart-Griffin beating Providence Catholic 44-20 at Memorial Stadium. It’s the sixth state championship for Leonard, the best coach in IHSA history, who won his 419th […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament roundup: Prairie Central wins title

GIBSON CITY – Prairie Central won the championship game of the 50th annual Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday. The Hawks won the title game via 63-42 score over Iroquois West. Dylan Bazzell, Camden Palmore and Tyler Curl each scored in double figures for Prairie Central (4-0) with 15,...
GIBSON CITY, IL
247Sports

Illini defensive back DD Snyder intends to enter transfer portal

Illinois redshirt freshman defensive back DD Snyder announced on Sunday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. A former three-star prospect out of Tampa (Fla.) Catholic in the Class of 2021, Snyder did not play a single game at Illinois during his two seasons in Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Illini tame the Lions

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 158 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Brice Bement recap Illinois basketball’s 92-59 blowout win over Lindenwood at State Farm Center Friday night. Skyy Clark (19) and RJ Melendez (17) posted career high scoring nights to lead the Illini (5-1) to an easy win over the Lions heading […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bielema to coach at Northwestern after difficult week of loss

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will be with his team in Evanston Saturday afternoon when they take the field in the regular season finale at Northwestern. Bielema has had a difficult nine days, losing his mother last Thursday, before his father-in-law Greg Hielsberg passed away on Wednesday. Bielema returned to Champaign late […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Bret Bielema is still the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year

It is Nov. 27, 2022, and many Illini football fans can’t believe that their team is not the Big Ten West Champions. If I typed that first sentence four months ago, I would have likely needed a full psychiatric evaluation and a padded room for my own safety. Illinois...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bielema, Illini not overlooking 1-10 Wildcats

WCIA — All that’s left for Illinois football on the 2022 regular season is a trip north to Evanston to take on the 1-10 Northwestern Wildcats. Illinois is coming into the game with the Land of Lincoln Trophy for the first time since 2015. There is an outside shot Illinois can win the division, but […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New Mattoon winery to open in May 2023

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A long-expected winery will open in Mattoon in May 2023. Warren James Winery will be located at the 5600 block of Lerna Road in Mattoon. Owners Blake and Cole Pierce said the winery was born out of a love of family and community. “The vision began in 2014 after Blake and I […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Chase Brown named Doak Walker Award semifinalist

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois junior Chase Brown is one of 10 players in the country named a Doak Walker Award semifinalist, an annual recognition of college football’s best running back. Brown is in the midst of a standout season, leading the nation in several categories including rushing yards (1,582), a spot he’s held for 11 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Local 4 WHBF

St. Ambrose University community mourns sudden death of 22-year-old

Friends and family of Patrick Torrey are mourning the sudden death of the St. Ambrose University basketball player on Nov. 19, 2022. A family member of the 22-year-old senior started a GoFundMe campaign on Thanksgiving for the family’s funeral and memorial expenses, which has raised over $13,000 as of early Friday afternoon. Torrey, from Pekin, […]
PEKIN, IL
WCIA

Macon Speedway’s owner sells track after 37 years

MACON, Ill. (WCIA)– The Macon speedway is being sold, but fans can still expect to head there for races.  Bob Sargent bought the racetrack in 1985. In 2007 he partnered with some Nascar drivers to revamp it.   Sargent says he has been working on some other opportunities and long-time race official Chris Kearns offered […]
MACON, IL
wmay.com

Illinois Deer Harvest Hits Three-Year High

Illinois hunters have harvested more than 52,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm season around the state. It’s a sharp increase over the two previous years, with just over 47,000 deer taken during the first firearm weekend in 2020, and just under 49,000 last year. But in Sangamon County, hunters bagged 327 deer, fewer than in either of the past two years.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

People, floats fill downtown Champaign for Parade of Lights

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is getting into the Christmas spirit. Many people lined the streets of downtown Champaign on Saturday night as floats, queens and marching bands filled the 22nd annual Champaign Center Parade of Lights. More information about the parade can be found here.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy