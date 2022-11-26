Williamsville falls in Class 3A state title game, finishes runner-up

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Williamsville had all the makings of a fun afternoon at Memorial Stadium but a 10-0 lead over IC Catholic quickly went south, with the Knights scoring 48 unanswered points on their way to the Class 3A state championship, beating the Bullets 48-17 on Friday.

“When you’re in a game like this and once they got scoring and we got to score in each possession, then it almost gets like the pressure hits you a little bit more and momentum is so big,” Williamsville head coach Aaron Kunz said.



“That was just a good football team and we’ve seen good football teams the last three weeks and unfortunately we just couldn’t get it done today,” Williamsville senior receiver Ethan Hinds said.

Williamsville finishes its season 12-2, winning its second state trophy in the last three years after taking the championship back in 2019.

