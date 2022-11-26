Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KARK
Razorback Football updates
FAYETTEVILLE — This will be a busy week with football programs around the nation. Not only will players announce they are entering the transfer portal, but also talk plans to return to school another year or enter the 2023 NFL Draft. It should also be learned if any players plan to opt out of the bowl game.
KARK
Morning After: Hogs got physically dominated
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had never won in Columbia prior to Friday and after a 29-27 loss where they were physically dominated that losing streak is still intact. It was incorrectly reported in this space last week Arkansas last won in Columbia in 1944 to open the season. The Razorbacks did win that game 7-6, but it was in St. Louis not Columbia. Regardless of that, Friday’s game saw the Hogs simply get physically dominated by the Tigers. Former Razorback Alfred Davis has done an outstanding job with the Missouri defensive line that was part of a unit that got seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss and drew praise from Sam Pittman.
KARK
Jamil Walker fired by Sam Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE — According to multiple sources, Sam Pittman has fired his strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker. The move comes one day after Arkansas lost to Missouri 29-27 with Pittman upset about his team being physically dominated. “They played a very physical game,” Pittman said. “They out-physicaled us tonight...
KARK
Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz stirs it up after win over Arkansas
A joyous Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz did his postgame radio show with a cigar and plenty of pride. Drinkwitz, born in Norman, Okla., but raised in the Arkansas community of Alma, was enjoying his team’s 29-27 win over visiting Arkansas in what is dubbed the Battle Line Rivalry.
KARK
Hog game day: Arkansas falls to Missouri in 27-29 close
COLUMBIA, Mo – The Hogs are headed to Mizzou after the Thanksgiving holiday to play their last regular season scheduled game against the Tigers and hope to keep the Battle Line trophy at home. Fourth quarter. C. Little put up a 20-yard field goal at 12:40 into the 4th...
KARK
Myles Slusher has left Razorbacks, not at Missouri
According to various sources, safety Myles Slusher has left the Razorback football team and won’t play against Missouri. Various reports had Slusher in Tulsa on Thursday night instead of in Columbia, Mo. Slusher is a junior from Broken Arrow (Okla.). In six games this season, Slusher had 28 tackles,...
Comments / 0