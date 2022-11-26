ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 189

dfmd
1d ago

Arrest everyone involved, keep them separate and grill them with questions until someone cracks. This poor girl’s life taken away.

Reply(7)
71
Annie Hodge
1d ago

The mom need that closure. If they were her friends how could they kill her. Is that why they chose Mexico to commit this crime because of international law. They need to be brought to justice. She died in the presence of those who knew her. She did not really know them at all.

Reply(1)
38
j rob
1d ago

She was TARGETED, and those with her or around her didn't step in, her life was cut short, the investigation needs to focus with those around her and press them for answers

Reply(3)
28
Related
Mrs H

17-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Rape Allegations

However, the person who accused him has taken back their words, insisting she was "kidding." According to Forbes.com, about 2% of men were wrongly accused of rape in America in 2019, and though the number seems small in percentages, in reality, it isn’t. The country’s total population in 2019 was about 328.3 million, and 2% of that is about 6 million. That means about 6 million people were significantly affected by lies made against them, and though some managed to pick themselves and move on, others sadly lost their lives like this young boy.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Woman Who Died in Mexico Was Fatally Struck By Friend, Prosecutors Say

Prosecutors say a North Carolina woman who died while vacationing in Mexico was fatally struck by one of her friends. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was on holiday with six college friends in Cabo San Lucas when she died on October 29. Her parents say the friends first claimed Robinson died from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report from the Mexican Secretariat of Health later found that she died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” On Wednesday, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur announced that an arrest warrant an an extradition request had been issued, signaling that it was another American who killed Robinson. On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow. Last week, a video began circulating online showing Robinson being violently attacked by another woman. Out of shot, someone says: “Quella, can you at least fight back? At least something?”Read it at CNN
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Arrest Warrant Issued for Femicide in U.S. Woman’s Mexico Vacation Death

An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the death of a North Carolina woman who died while on vacation in Mexico, according to a report. Shanquella Robinson, 25, traveled to Cabo with six others on Oct. 28 and was dead the following day. Her loved ones are demanding answers after her friends, her death certificate, and a local police report have all given conflicting explanations as to how Robinson died. Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC News Wednesday that an arrest warrant for femicide had been issued, but did not name the suspect. “We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America,” he said. “It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit.”Read it at ABC News
Daily Mail

Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes

In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Law & Crime

‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children

A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
CELINA, TX
TODAY.com

Arizona 9-year-old charged with 2 felonies is accused of taking gun to school, prosecutor says

A fourth grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor’s office announced Monday. The child, 9, has been charged with one count of a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office said. The student was not publicly identified.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
NBC News

NBC News

546K+
Followers
61K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy