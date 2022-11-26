Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
Yardbarker
The Good, the Bad & the Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Win vs. Wild
The Toronto Maple Leafs pushed their record to 12-5-5 on the season on Friday afternoon with a 4-3 road win over the Minnesota Wild. After starting the season 4-4-2 in October, the Maple Leafs posted an 8-1-3 record in November. They now sit second in the Atlantic Division and third in the Eastern Conference in the National Hockey League.
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs stay hot with 4-1 win over Penguins
Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander...
CBS Sports
Börje Salming, legendary Maple Leafs defenseman, dies at 71 following battle with ALS
Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Börje Salming has died at the age of 71 following a battle with ALS. Salming had been diagnosed with the disease earlier this year. The Maple Leafs released a statement on Thursday announcing Salming's passing. "The Toronto Maple Leafs mourn the loss of Börje...
Yardbarker
Canucks score 3 power-play goals en route to beating Knights
J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists and Spencer Martin made 26 saves to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist for Vancouver, which scored a season-high three power-play...
Yardbarker
Kirill Kaprizov's three points lead Wild over Coyotes
Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists the Minnesota Wild built a 4-1 lead before holding on to defeat the visiting Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Sunday. Sam Steel, Jared Spurgeon and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild, who have won three of their past four. Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves.
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Canucks win as Andrei Kuzmenko scores in OT
Andrei Kuzmenko scored on a breakaway 1:12 into overtime to give the visiting Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. With San Jose in the midst of a line change, J.T. Miller fired a stretch pass to a wide-open Kuzmenko, who went in and fired a wrist shot past Kaapo Kahkonen's glove side for the game-winner.
Yardbarker
Streaking Devils drop Capitals behind Jack Hughes' hat trick
Jack Hughes recorded his first career hat trick and Vitek Vanecek made 37 saves against his former team to lift the host New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday in Newark, N.J. Captain Nico Hischier scored a power-play goal, Fabian Zetterlund also tallied and...
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
Yardbarker
Andrei Kuzmenko's OT goal pushes Canucks past Sharks
Andrei Kuzmenko scored on a breakaway 1:12 into overtime to give the visiting Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. With San Jose in the midst of a line change, J.T. Miller fired a stretch pass to a wide-open Kuzmenko, who went in and fired a wrist shot past Kaapo Kahkonen's glove side for the game-winner.
Yardbarker
Scenes from morning skate: Spencer Martin starts, and Bruce Boudreau on why Elias Pettersson reminds him of Nick Backstrom
Welcome to scenes from morning skate brought to you by NHL lines site Betway!. Coming off a big win in Colorado, the Vancouver Canucks are looking to turn things around. The team used their day off in Vegas to play a round of golf as a team and have a rookie dinner, and tonight, they’ll see if that off-ice bonding did anything to help them improve their efforts on the ice.
markerzone.com
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN TRADING FOR PANTHERS' DEFENSEMAN
The Toronto Maple Leafs have had their blue line absolutely decimated to start the 2022-23 season, and they are going to need to insulate sooner than later. Sheldon Keefe has the Leafs winning games despite being thin on defense, but eventually, all chickens come home to roost. Reportedly, one player...
Yardbarker
Mitchell Marner, Maple Leafs aim to stay hot vs. Red Wings
At least one streak will end in Detroit on Monday. The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to finish off a perfect four-game road trip against the host Red Wings on Monday. Also, Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner will seek to extend his point streak to 17 games. Detroit, in turn,...
Yardbarker
Sabres place Riley Sheahan on unconditional waivers
If Sheahan clears, his contract will be terminated and he’ll become an unrestricted free agent. The Sabres will also be off the hook for his contract. Sheahan inked a one-year contract worth $950k with the Sabres back in August. He cleared through regular waivers in October and has gone back and forth between the Sabres and the Rochester Americans, the team’s AHL affiliate. He’s played eight games this season, two with the Sabres and six with the Americans.
Yardbarker
Devils rebound from rare loss to down Sabres
Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored second-period goals to give the New Jersey Devils all they needed in a 3-1 victory over the host Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Akira Schmid (4-0-0) made 33 saves for the Devils, who were coming off a 2-1 loss to the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday that ended their franchise record-tying, 13-game winning streak.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs and Rangers Musings
Nick Kypreos of The Star: With less than a month until the Christmas Trade Freeze, the Toronto Maple Leafs have options. Morgan Rielly expects to be out at least for another three-plus weeks. Trading for Conor Timmins is a tiny band-aid on a gaping wound. Kyle Dumas knows this. Rasmus...
Comments / 0