BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
theScore
3 reasons why United States shut down England in World Cup draw
England's and the United States' World Cup group openers didn't hint at this outcome. The Three Lions strolled to a 6-2 triumph over Iran, while the U.S. ran out of steam in a disappointing 1-1 draw with Wales - but their meeting Friday drew a blank. Nil-nil, but not necessarily...
England vs USA - Live World Cup 2022 updates
The USMNT and England battled to a 0-0 draw on Friday. The Americans now need a win against Iran on Tuesday to advance.
Sporting News
Who could England play in the Round of 16 at the World Cup? Possible opponents if they qualify for knockouts
After a goalless draw with the United States, England are within touching distance of the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup. The Three Lions failed to reproduce the champagne football witnessed during their 6-2 thumping of Iran first up but moved onto four points despite a frustrating evening in Al Khor.
World Cup roundup: Iran stuns Wales with late goals
Iran scored two goals in second-half stoppage time to hand Wales a devastating 2-0 loss in Group B action Friday
WDIO-TV
Germany salvages 1-1 draw against Spain at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Only a win for Germany in the final group game will give the four-time World Cup champions a chance to avoid a second straight early elimination. At least they’re improving. Substitute Niclas Füllkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give Germany a...
FOX Sports
Yunus Musah has his World Cup moment, outduels England star Jude Bellingham
AL KHOR, Qatar — Quite soon, England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected, according to multiple reports from various countries, to be the target of a Real Madrid transfer bid in excess of $100 million. Before the 19-year-old phenom makes the move to La Liga from Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, however,...
Brazil vs Switzerland live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup
How to watch a Brazil vs Switzerland live stream wherever you are in the world. Where to watch World Cup 2022, team news, soccer without cable and what TV channel you'll need for this Group G clash.
England close on World Cup knockouts but USA draw tempers expectations
Lack of imagination marred a turgid Group B stalemate in Qatar but Gareth Southgate’s side can afford to lose to Wales by a margin of up to three goals and still progress
Wayne Rooney predicts 4-0 World Cup victory for England over United States
England legend Wayne Rooney said it's important to respect England's group stage opponents but predicted 4-0 blowout against USMNT.
World Cup 2022: Which teams have qualified for the last 16?
Lost track of who's qualified for the knockout stages at Qatar 2022? FFT has got you covered
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 live updates: Ghana up 3-2 over South Korea in wild second half
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with South Korea facing Ghana at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action from the Group H tilt on FS1. You can watch this game and every match of the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Wild celebrations explode in Australia after first World Cup victory since 2010
Australia managed their first points of the 2022 World Cup on Saturday morning European time, and it was fair to say they enjoyed it. The Socceroos came out the other side of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tunisia which gives them a fighting chance of qualification going into the final match of the group against Denmark.
BBC
World Cup: Bonnie Tyler holding out for Wales hero in Qatar
Are Wales fans daring to dream that the team could make it through to the final 16 in the World Cup?. Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler says she "needs a hero", borrowing a line from one of her songs, to inspire players. Mathematician Hannah Fry has done some number crunching and...
Fifa boast about 94% stadium capacity at Qatar World Cup so far despite thousands of empty seats spotted at every match
FIFA claim the World Cup is playing to packed houses - despite all evidence to the contrary. Hundreds of empty seats have been evident at the majority of games so far in Qatar. World chiefs rushed out new capacity figures of the eight stadiums on Tuesday, adding more than 46,000...
World Cup 2022: England take the knee before Group B clash with USA
The England squad took the knee ahead of their World Cup 2022 Group B fixture against the USA on Friday, 25 November.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of the Three Lions' first match kick-off in Qatar, in which players made the same gesture.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time," the manager said.The gesture follows a decision by Fifa to threaten European nations, including England and Wales, with sporting sanctions if they chose to wear a OneLove anti-discrimination armband.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley arch lit up as rainbow as England face USA in World Cup clashFifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day sixFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
Yardbarker
Ben Davies full of praise for Harry Kane ahead of Wales vs England clash
It hasn’t been the greatest World Cup campaign for Wales so far, but the Dragons have a small shot at redemption on Tuesday evening, as they face England, needing a win to keep their tournament hopes alive. Right now, they’re hanging by a thread as they sit bottom of...
Sporting News
How to watch South Korea vs Ghana in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
South Korea and Ghana will battle it out in a must-win 2022 World Cup match on November 29. In tough group alongside Uruguay and Portugal, both teams will view this as a game they need to claim victory in, to lay a claim to a last 16 spot. South Korea...
