ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match

It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
theScore

3 reasons why United States shut down England in World Cup draw

England's and the United States' World Cup group openers didn't hint at this outcome. The Three Lions strolled to a 6-2 triumph over Iran, while the U.S. ran out of steam in a disappointing 1-1 draw with Wales - but their meeting Friday drew a blank. Nil-nil, but not necessarily...
WDIO-TV

Germany salvages 1-1 draw against Spain at World Cup

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Only a win for Germany in the final group game will give the four-time World Cup champions a chance to avoid a second straight early elimination. At least they’re improving. Substitute Niclas Füllkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give Germany a...
FOX Sports

Yunus Musah has his World Cup moment, outduels England star Jude Bellingham

AL KHOR, Qatar — Quite soon, England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected, according to multiple reports from various countries, to be the target of a Real Madrid transfer bid in excess of $100 million. Before the 19-year-old phenom makes the move to La Liga from Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, however,...
Yardbarker

Watch: Wild celebrations explode in Australia after first World Cup victory since 2010

Australia managed their first points of the 2022 World Cup on Saturday morning European time, and it was fair to say they enjoyed it. The Socceroos came out the other side of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tunisia which gives them a fighting chance of qualification going into the final match of the group against Denmark.
BBC

World Cup: Bonnie Tyler holding out for Wales hero in Qatar

Are Wales fans daring to dream that the team could make it through to the final 16 in the World Cup?. Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler says she "needs a hero", borrowing a line from one of her songs, to inspire players. Mathematician Hannah Fry has done some number crunching and...
The Independent

World Cup 2022: England take the knee before Group B clash with USA

The England squad took the knee ahead of their World Cup 2022 Group B fixture against the USA on Friday, 25 November.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of the Three Lions' first match kick-off in Qatar, in which players made the same gesture.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time," the manager said.The gesture follows a decision by Fifa to threaten European nations, including England and Wales, with sporting sanctions if they chose to wear a OneLove anti-discrimination armband.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley arch lit up as rainbow as England face USA in World Cup clashFifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day sixFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
Yardbarker

Ben Davies full of praise for Harry Kane ahead of Wales vs England clash

It hasn’t been the greatest World Cup campaign for Wales so far, but the Dragons have a small shot at redemption on Tuesday evening, as they face England, needing a win to keep their tournament hopes alive. Right now, they’re hanging by a thread as they sit bottom of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy