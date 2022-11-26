Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
The Blaze of Light brings Bluffton alive for Christmas time
Bluffton, OH (WLIO) - You know it is the Christmas season when Bluffton comes alive with lights. Bluffton Chamber of Commerce flipped the switch on the 36th Blaze of Lights Saturday night. New this year, the RTA Trolley was on hand to take people around to look at various lights and animatronics displays in the town. Plus, there was an after-party with food, drinks, and music. Children got to get their picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus. But the highlight of the night is when the Ream display at the Presbyterian Church is lit for the season, and organizers say this is one event that just brings everyone together.
hometownstations.com
1st ever Lights on Lima brings the downtown tree to life for the holidays
Lima, OH (WLIO) - With a little Christmas magic, a true sign of the holidays is burning bright in Downtown Lima. Downtown Lima Inc. and Woof Boom Radio Stations held the first ever "Lights on Lima". Before the tree was lit, there was a festival-like atmosphere on the Town Square with face painting and activities for the kids. Plus, free popcorn, hot chocolate, and cotton candy for everyone to enjoy. Santa was around passing out candy canes to people that came down and Mayor Sharettta Smith read a proclamation declaring the day “Light on Lima” day, and the opening of the holiday season in the city.
hometownstations.com
Ottawa Small Businesses thrive thanks to community support
Ottawa, OH (WLIO) - Ottawa-Glandorf Swing Choir was making the 2022 Small Businesses Saturday a little bit special with their rendition of Santa Claus is Coming to Town. But, so were a whole lot of other people to support Ottawa businesses that day, like Beckman’s Jewelers. The business has been a community staple for over 125 years and owner Greg Beckman says his customers mean everything to him and his business.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
Giving back to the community is just as beautiful a sight to see as any rose. Rose: To everyone who gave of their time to help at community Thanksgiving dinners in Lima and Wapakoneta. Those who helped prepare and serve food at Veterans Memorial Civic Center and St. Joseph’s Parish Life Center provided not only physical nourishment but emotional and spiritual nourishment, as well.
fcnews.org
Parade helps kick off holiday fun
Holiday festivities in Wauseon kick off on Saturday with the Christmas Marketplace from 4-6:30 p.m. downtown on Fulton Street. So far there are approximately 10 vendors that will be offering Christmas crafts and décor and homemade holiday baked goods for sale. Wauseon’s annual Christmas Parade will kick off Saturday...
Adopt a Stocking: Rough 2022 cannot end fast enough for Lima family
LIMA — Anyone can have a bad day. Perhaps it may grow into a bad week or maybe even a bad month. For Brandon and Sarah, all of 2022 has felt like one bad day after another, and they cannot wait to close the book on this year. “I...
Lima News
Letter: Lima is great for musicians, music lovers
Lima is a great place for musicians. We have some outstanding music stores that go above and beyond. Rettig Music and Goodwin Music are staples in our community, and the staff never disappoints!. For musicians, motivation is the tricky part. It always seems to disappear when you need it most....
Lima News
Lima photographer makes name in Nashville scene
LIMA — A Lima native is making his mark in the country music scene, but not as a musician. Brian Williams, who graduated from Lima Senior High School and the University of Northwestern Ohio, has been hard at work taking professional photos of some of country music’s biggest acts out of Nashville, Tenn.
Unsung Hero: Local native answers call back home
LIMA — The best-kept secrets are the ones waiting impatiently to be revealed. Something too often kept secret is the many men and women who work behind the scenes to care for their beloved community. People who exemplify what it means to give their life away for the sake of helping others.
Adopt a Stocking: Mom suffering loss prays for hope
LIMA — Holidays that can often be so full of joy can sometimes be full of great hardship. One local family has experienced trying times over the year and hopes for a fresh start. Lily, like most moms, is hardworking. Raising four children on her own is just the start of the battle. In February, Lily got notice that no parent wants to hear. Her youngest son was no longer breathing.
Lima News
Real Wheels: ‘87 Cutlass picture perfect
LIMA – A picture can paint a thousand words, it has often been said. Bud Linton, of Lima, is a believer of that old saying. He reaches in the pocket of his coat and produces a photograph of the sun setting behind his 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass. “Isn’t that a...
Lima News
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
Head-in-the-stars Audrey is about to marry down-to-earth Josh. Though they are polar opposites, they have a healthy, stable relationship. But romance should be unpredictable and full of fireworks, and as the big day approaches, Audrey’s found herself wondering if Josh really is “The One.” So, when Josh’s sister shows up to the rehearsal dinner with Fred, Audrey’s “What If? guy”—the man she met six years ago and had one amazing day with—Audrey finds herself torn.
Lima News
Adopt A Stocking: Grandmother seeks help after assuming custody of grandsons
LIMA — Sally has been raising her 2 grandsons, ages 9 and 6, by herself since their father went to prison. Although she is doing her best to support them with disability checks, her SNAP eligibility was taken away when the boys’ father was allowed to stay with them while on house arrest, awaiting his trial.
hometownstations.com
N. Jackson St. fire renders home a total loss
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Friday evening house fire seriously damages a home near downtown Lima. The Lima Fire Department was called out to 415 North Jackson Street just after 6 p.m. Flames were shooting from the roof and firefighters were using the ladder truck to battle the fire on the second floor. Firefighters from Lima Stations 2 and 3 were called in to help.
Lima News
Black Friday remains busy, just not in-store
LIMA —The scenes straight out of dystopian end-of-the-world movies featuring masses of panicking people stampeding over one another for deals on Christmas gifts may just be no more. For Lima stores and shoppers, Black Friday was a successful, albeit muted event. “We started off when the store opened,” said...
Lima News
Ohio Theatre to stage first production
LIMA — The Ohio Theatre celebrated its 95th anniversary a week ago, but soon it will have something else to celebrate. The dinner theatre will hold its first show since reopening under new management with the premiere of “Seasoned Greetings,” an original story, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.
Firefighter injured in Thanksgiving day fire in Mercer County
MENDON — Firefighters in Mercer County spent roughly four hours on scene of a fire on Thanksgiving day. The fire was reported between 2-2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Denny Road. Mendon Fire Chief Darrell Etgen told our news partners at WCSM in Celina that crews were called...
Defendants arraigned in Allen County courtroom
LIMA — The following individuals entered pleas of not guilty following their indictment by the November session of the Allen County grand jury:. Shawn Miller, 50, of Lima, charged with failure to provide a notice of change of address and failure to verify an address. Joshua Schneider, 36, of...
thevillagereporter.com
Northwest Ohio Law Enforcement Collaborates For 11th Annual Lights For Lives
NW OHIO- The eleventh annual “Lights for Lives” was a successful operation once again, showing what can be accomplished by law enforcement working cooperatively in a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional effort. In the spirit of collaboration, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Findlay District in conjunction with law enforcement agencies in...
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month | BG family tells their story so others know the signs
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Bovia family from Bowling Green is to hockey what turkey is to Thanksgiving; you can't have one without the other. On a Friday night during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, the entire Bovia family was downtown at the Huntington Center for the Toledo Walleye's Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
