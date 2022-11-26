ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton News Daily

FIFA World Cup Group Tiebreaker Rules Explained

View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 FIFA World Cup took center stage on Nov. 20, when the 32 nations vying for international glory opened group stage action in Qatar. Over the course of 2.5 weeks, the group stage will see each country (Groups A-H) compete in...
NBC News

Argentina-Mexico World Cup game makes Spanish-language TV history

Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico was the most-watched Spanish-language World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history, drawing 8.9 million viewers on Telemundo television and the streaming services of Telemundo and Peacock. The game, which started at 2 p.m. EST Saturday, topped the previous group stage mark of 5.7...
retailtouchpoints.com

As World Cup Kicks Off, not all Americans are Rooting for Team USA

As the FIFA World Cup — the world’s largest sporting event — gets underway, it turns out that not everyone in the U.S. will be rooting for their hometown team. America is after all the great melting pot, and online soccer store Soccer.com has uncovered some surprising hotbeds of international fandom across the country based on the bestselling men’s national team jerseys by state over the last month.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

U.S. ties with England to keep World Cup dreams alive

The United States and England fought to a goal-less draw in Qatar on Friday night, as America kept hope alive for advancing to World Cup knockout action. A well organized U.S. team pressed well and frustrated England and could feel disappointed in the end after creating the better chances in the game.
BBC

England v South Africa: 2021 defeat will motivate us, not 2019 win - Siya Kolisi

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. South Africa face England on Saturday pushed on by the memory of defeat rather than their 2019 Rugby World Cup...
NBC Sports

USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive

The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
NBC Sports

Belgium vs Morocco: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Belgium will look to get back to their best and make it two wins from two in the group stage but Morocco will make it extremely tough for Kevin de Bruyne and Co. Roberto Martinez saw his side totally dominated by Canada in their Group F opener but they took their one big chance and won the game, largely thanks to poor finishing from Canada and Thibaut Courtois saving a penalty kick. The No. 2 ranked team in the world has to improve. Fast.
FanSided

World Cup 2022: Knockout round qualifying permutations

The World Cup group stage comes to an end on Friday with a majority of teams still in contention to advance to the round of 16. Here’s a look at the various permutations. The group stage at the World Cup in Qatar is nearing its conclusion. Only 16 of the 32 finalists will advance to the round of 16, which kicks off the knockout stage next weekend.
BBC

World Cup: Newcastle England fans 'disappointed' after game switches off

Fans were left "disappointed" after a fanzone event streaming England's World Cup clash against the USA appeared to get stuck on the wrong channel. Technical problems meant the crowd in Newcastle missed the start of the second half of Friday's 0-0 draw. There were chants of "we want out money...
NBC News

U.S. Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the...
FOX Sports

O'Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O'Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
BBC

Colchester: Reclaim the Night march held during World Cup

Campaigners staged a "show of strength" march during a World Cup fixture to "highlight the reality of male violence" against women. Staff and supporters from Colchester's Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse (Cara) took to the streets on Saturday. It coincided with the football tournament, when male violence against...
lastwordonsports.com

Projecting 2025 World Cup of Hockey Rosters: Team USA

The NHL announced recently that they aren’t able to host the much anticipated World Cup of Hockey in 2024. The event is now scheduled to be held in 2025 however there is still much uncertainty. With controversy surrounding Russia’s eligibility as well as the return of Team North America and Team Europe, there are still question marks. With that in mind, we do know that we will see the likes of Canada, the USA, Sweden, Finland, and the Czech Republic. These five hockey powers all have immense talent pools and in this series will project who we could see suit up for their respective nations.
CBS News

Team USA and England tie in crucial World Cup match

Fans at the World Cup said the stadium barred them from entering with shirts and flags protesting the regime in Iran. Inside, security officials were also seen confronting a woman over her jersey, which read Mahsa Amini, whose death in Iranian custody sparked the unrest. Roxana Saberi has the story.
NBC News

NBC News

