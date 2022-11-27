Cyber Monday Motorola deals make them finally worth buying

We've reviewed dozens of Motorola phones over the years, and the best models are always those that offer the best compromise for a specific price point — while others probably should have sold for a bit less. That's what makes these Cyber Monday Motorola deals so tempting: they make the phones cost what the hardware is actually worth.

We've seen plenty of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Samsung Galaxy and Pixel phones, and those may have overshadowed Motorola's offerings in your mind. But the company has managed to put out some pretty impressive models this year. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) managed to offer surprisingly good performance paired with superb battery life, making it one of the best cheap Android phones to buy this year. Especially now that it's down to just $299 for an 8GB/256GB phone with a smooth-scrolling 120Hz display.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022): $499 $299.99 at Amazon

If Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is too much, the Moto G Stylus 5G is a great alternative thanks to its built-in stylus pen. It's no flagship, but it offers good performance for more than just the basics, and it even has NFC. View Deal

Another one of our favorites is the Motorola Edge (2022) with its fast 144Hz OLED display and the unprecedented promise of three Android OS updates (for context, many Motorola phones only get one). It's harder to recommend at its full $600 price, but discounted to its original launch promo price of $499, it's a very tempting mid-range handset.

Motorola Edge (2022): $599 $499 at Amazon

This phone may not be a flagship, but it sure acts like one, thanks to its high-refresh-rate display, multi-day battery life, and solid performance. Plus, it will receive up to three major OS upgrades, which is something of a first for Motorola.



The most tempting deal, though, is on the Motorola Edge+ (2022), which is a whopping 50% off down to the same $499 price! You get the same 144Hz display, but backed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for increased processing power for games. Our reviewer said it was hard to recommend the Edge+ at full price, but at $500 for a flagship device, we can actually recommend it.

Motorola Edge+ (2022): $999 $499 at Motorola | Amazon

Motorola's 2022 flagship for the U.S. left us less than impressed at its original price, but with a whopping $500 discount, we definitely would not fault you for grabbing one while you can. View Deal

Out of all the best Motorola phones , many of them have good deal prices available for a limited time. Here's a roundup of some of the notable Cyber Monday deals on Moto phones we think you should consider below.

Cyber Monday deals on Motorola phones

Moto G Stylus (2022) $300 $179.99 at Amazon

It's not nearly as powerful a device as the 5G version, with a slower CPU and refresh rate, but it's still a reliable device that gives you the perk of a stylus, 50MP camera, and long-lasting battery for a very low price. View Deal

Moto G 5G (2022): $399 $249 at Amazon

The Moto G 5G is a pretty good Android phone that gets that job done if you're looking for something inexpensive. It's got great battery life, decent performance, and tons of storage that you can expand with a memory card. View Deal

Motorola Razr 5G: $1,399 $599 at Motorola | Amazon

The Motorola Razr 5G may not be the most recent phone, but its foldable design will still turn heads, and the external display is incredibly useful for checking notifications or taking selfies. View Deal

Moto G Power (2022) (Total by Verizon): $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

The Moto G Power is already an incredibly affordable phone, but if you're with Total by Verizon or considering it, then you can get this phone at its cheapest price. View Deal

Interested in other Cyber Monday phone deals ? We've rounded up some other of our favorites at that link!