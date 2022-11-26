ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Holiday Open House brings seasonal cheer to downtown Madison

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Downtown Madison is celebrating the season with its annual Holiday Open House.

Organizers say the event is a great time to support local businesses while having fun with the family.

It features live music and a free trolley ride around the Capitol Square. Visitors can also stop by Lisa Link Peace Park to take a photo with a giant ornament balloon sculpture.

“There’s so much more, including taking a look at our seasonal decorations and our community planters, which were adopted by non-profits in the community to highlight the work that they do,” Michelle Morrison from the Madison Central Business Improvement District said.

Holiday activities continue Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a full list, click or tap here .

To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here .

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

