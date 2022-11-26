ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

You can still get $30 off TC Electronic's PolyTune 3 – one of the best tuners in the business – but you'll have to be quick

By Matt Owen
Guitar World Magazine
 4 days ago
Guitar World Magazine

The Boss All November Sale is coming to a close – you only have a few days to save big on compact pedals and the Boss Katana!

Save big on the Boss Katana practice amps, looper pedals, multi-effects and more at Amazon right now. Well, Cyber Weekend is coming to a close, but there's still time to grab a guitar-related bargain. It seems that all of the top dogs in the world of music retail have fully dropped their Cyber Monday discounts, but Boss went one better. Teaming with Amazon, Boss is offering you big savings for the entire month of November (opens in new tab) – and yes it includes the much-loved Katana amps. But if you want to take advantage of this epic deal, you'll need to be quick as you only have a few days left.
Guitar World Magazine

Get 25% off 428 – yes, 428 – DiMarzio products, including Steve Vai’s signature pickups, in one of Cyber Monday's biggest guitar sales

Humbuckers, single-coils, straps, switches, pots, guitar cables, patch cables, you name it – Sweetwater's DiMarzio sale will probably have it. As you can probably imagine, we’ve seen our fair share of Cyber Monday guitar deals today, but nothing prepared us for when we hopped on to Sweetwater’s dedicated DiMarzio section, which is currently offering 25% off everything – yes, everything – listed (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine

You can now find out what pedal brand is most popular in your state

You probably didn’t start your day questioning the pedal-shopping habits of all 50 US states, but thanks to the fine work of Pedal Haven, we can now discuss the finer points of Hawaii’s Universal Audio habit, or New York’s home state love-in with Death By Audio. The...
HAWAII STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Quick! These 8 Harley Benton guitars just got even cheaper for Cyber Monday

Save even more on these brilliant-value guitars in Thomann’s Cyber Week sale – electrics, acoustics, and bass included. Already well-known for top specs and superb playability at bargain prices, Thomann’s Harley Benton range has seen even bigger price cuts for Cyber Monday as part of their massive Cyber Week sale (opens in new tab). Praised for their excellent value for money, there’s a guitar for everyone in this super sale.
Guitar World Magazine

Save big on the Boss Waza-Air and a host of other guitar amp headphones solutions with these red-hot Cyber Monday deals

As much as we love playing electric guitar and bass as loud as we possibly can without rupturing eardrums, not everyone in the vicinity is likely to enjoy it quite so much – but fortunately there are a wealth of guitar amp headphones solutions for silent practice, and many are discounted in the tidal wave of Cyber Monday guitar deals.
Guitar World Magazine

We gave Blackstar’s Dept. 10 overdrive and distortion pedals 5 star reviews – and they’re both currently $100 off in this mega Cyber Monday sale

Thanks to Guitar Center, you can save big on “the world’s most advanced valve pedals” – which feature Cab Rig compatibility and ECC83 triodes for tube amp feel. Though Cyber Weekend guitar deals are making their way online, there are still plenty of left-over Black Friday guitar deals that will help you save big money on some high-end guitar gear.
Guitar World Magazine

The year's best-selling bass is now on sale – grab the Squier Bass VI for a crazy price this Cyber Monday

Get Back to a classic 60s bass tone with the Squier Bass VI for only $374.99 at Sweetwater. The humble Bass VI: 50% guitar, 50% bass, 100% awesome. There’s always been a small collection of guitarists and bass players who love the Fender Bass VI, and we count ourselves among them. This odd-ball guitar-bass hybrid has been the secret weapon of producers and experimental players for decades and for good reason – it rocks!
Guitar World Magazine

Guitar Center's massive Cyber Monday sale has landed – but it's only available for one day!

Explore huge price drops on a range of popular guitars, amps and effects, including the Fender Player Stratocaster and Boss Katana. It’s fair to say the Black Friday guitar deals this year have been pretty incredible, but while Black Friday is officially over for another year, the Cyber Monday deals are in full swing – meaning there's still plenty of epic savings to be had.
Guitar World Magazine

Cyber Monday Fender deals 2022: shop the biggest Fender sale of the year

The Cyber Monday Fender deals are officially live! So, whether you're looking for a cut-price Stratocaster, an even cheaper Squier, a discounted classic amp, affordable pedals, or branded accessory, you've come to the right place. Fender's Cyber Monday sale is live right now and there are massive discounts of up...

