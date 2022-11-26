ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 15 Playoffs

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 2 days ago

Get the latest Arizona high school football scores on SBLive as the Week 15 playoffs get underway

The Arizona high school football playoffs continue Friday (November 25) and continue Saturday with all classes now officially in the postseason.

All classes except the Open Division are in at least the second round of the playoffs, while the Open Division begins its postseason this week.

You can follow all of this week's playoff action on SBLive Arizona , including live Arizona high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Arizona high school football scoreboard :

STATEWIDE ARIZONA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 6A | DIVISION 5A

DIVISION 4A | DIVISION 3A

DIVISION 2A | DIVISION 1A

You can also watch dozens of Arizona high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Arizona:

Arizona high school football brackets: AIA releases 2022 playoff brackets

Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Arizona High School Athlete of the Week?

Full football coverage on SBLive Arizona

