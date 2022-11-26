Surrey’s top Mountie Brian Edwards is set to present before city council Monday a “framework for maintaining the RCMP as Police of Jurisdiction in Surrey.”. Council will consider a corporate report, of the same name, asking the politicians to endorse a proposed framework containing Surrey’s “priorities, goals and objectives for policing in 2023” and direct staff to present a “final plan” for maintaining the Surrey RCMP as the city’s police force for council’s endorsement at its Dec. 12 council meeting.

SURREY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO