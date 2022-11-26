Read full article on original website
thepressboxlts.com
A Glimpse Inside: Louisville Thoroughbred Society Had Bountiful Thanksgiving
Here are a few photos from the bountiful fest that was supplied at this year’s Thanksgiving Day festivities at “The Louisville Thoroughbred Society.”. By all accounts, the food was spectacular and the drink was plentiful. And, most of all, the spread pleased those that made reservations to spend the day at Louisville’s best private club facility in the downtown area.
Wave 3
Louisville family grieving loss of daughter
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. ‘Hope 4 The Holidays’ kick off first stop in Louisville. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST. Two men are making stops across the country to help...
WLKY.com
Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
Wave 3
Light Up Louisville begins!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light Up Louisville is back for its 42nd year. The tradition at Jefferson Square Park downtown features activities for kids, a parade, the Holiday Market and live performances. Santa putting his magic touch on the Christmas Tree to get the the holiday season officially started. Everything...
Wave 3
Fête de Noël is back for another season
The fun begins as Santa lights up the Christmas Tree!. The fire was at a multi-building vacant warehouse. Local Nonprofit Flight Club 502 teaches youth to fly at Bowman Field. Flight Club 502′s goal is to inspire other students to become successful through exposure to parts of aviation. Small...
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
The program is a guaranteed income pilot led by Metro United Way, which will distribute $900,000 total to 150 young adults in three Louisville neighborhoods through March, with no requirements for how the money is spent.
Wave 3
12-year-old boy from southern Indiana collects, donates thousands of socks to people in need
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WAVE) - A 12-year-old boy from Floyds Knobs, Indiana has helped collect and distribute more than 3000 pairs of new socks for people in need over the past 14 months. Britt Denison, a Highland Hills Middle School seventh-grader, serves on the youth leadership board of Miles for...
Wave 3
Juice Bowl tradition continues in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Thanksgiving tradition like no other in Louisville continued this year as Juice Bowl 2022 kicked off Thursday. The annual event at Shawnee Park brings hundreds together for good food and football. When it comes to Thanksgiving in West Louisville, some things just don’t ever change....
Wave 3
More than 7,500 holiday wreaths needed for veterans’ graves
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 7,500 holiday wreaths are still needed to place on veterans’ graves at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery. Brownsboro Hardware & Paint is working with the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Corn Island Chapter to raise money to place wreaths on more than 11,000 graves. About 3,500 had been sponsored as of Thanksgiving Day, according to a release.
In Your Backyard | Namesake behind Atherton High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tucked away in the Hayfield Dundee neighborhood surrounded by homes is J.M. Atherton High School, but who is John McDougall Atherton?. WHAS11 is uncovering the history of JCPS schools and the notable Kentucky namesake's whose stories you might not know. Atherton was born on April Fool's...
WLKY.com
Juice Bowl returns to Shawnee Park with hundreds taking part to watch the games and fellowship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Juice Bowl is a long standing tradition in west Louisville, from watching football games to enjoying delicious food. "It's not cold and it's not raining," said Nicole Hayden, a west Louisville resident. And that's just another reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving Day, according to...
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
Wave 3
‘It chokes me up sometimes’: Construction detours customers from century-old Clarksville bakery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For 100 years, one Clarksville bakery has united generations and families. William’s Bakery has whisked hearts and stomachs in Clarksville for almost 120 years. Now, construction is detouring customers away from the Indiana bakery. WAVE News talked to the owner about trying to make it...
Wave 3
StormSnowTALK! Blog 11/25
Hundreds gathered at Shawnee Park in West Louisville for the annual Thanksgiving Juice Bowl. Local family donates meals to cancer patients at UofL for Thanksgiving. Tommy and Alex Gift have been providing Thanksgiving meals for patients and their families for the past eight years in memory of their mother, Mary Jane.
Wave 3
Wayside Christian Mission serves hope and thoughtfulness on Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Holidays like Thanksgiving remind people of the important things in life, such as humanity and memories. Wayside Christian Mission, the largest homeless shelter in Louisville, is serving a dish of gratitude with a side of hope. “To be in a homeless shelter in the holiday, it’s...
Wave 3
Small Business Saturday boosts local economy
A new Christmas tradition is taking shape in Paristown. The fun begins as Santa lights up the Christmas Tree!. The fire was at a multi-building vacant warehouse. Local Nonprofit Flight Club 502 teaches youth to fly at Bowman Field. Updated: 6 hours ago. Flight Club 502′s goal is to inspire...
Wave 3
Zoneton Fire District prepares for the 25th year of Santa Fire Truck Tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Santa Truck is revving up to return to continue a now 25-year tradition of giving back to the community instilled by their former leaders. Chief Rob Orkies and Major Garry Key died months apart almost two years ago and now the Zoneton Fire District wants to keep their memory alive.
WLKY.com
Black, LGBTQ+ owned tea business set to open storefront in Germantown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After three years of online success, international recognition, and many sleepless nights, Arielle Clark is standing inside the fruits of her labor at 976 Barrett Avenue. It will be the first storefront for her business, Sis Got Tea, that is Black and LGBTQ+ owned. “The reason...
Wave 3
Butchertown bar to end some weekend events after incident reported
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Butchertown bar is shutting down some weekend events after an incident took place early Saturday. The High Horse Bar made a post to social media saying there was an incident around 3 a.m. and that they have made the decision to end the late-night DJ scene for safety reasons.
Wave 3
Black Friday kicks off at Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Some places make Black Friday a bigger deal than others. Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville took things up a notch with some great deals and a huge crowd when the doors opened at 5 a.m. There were tons of deals for everyone shopping and things went...
