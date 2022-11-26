ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

thepressboxlts.com

A Glimpse Inside: Louisville Thoroughbred Society Had Bountiful Thanksgiving

Here are a few photos from the bountiful fest that was supplied at this year’s Thanksgiving Day festivities at “The Louisville Thoroughbred Society.”. By all accounts, the food was spectacular and the drink was plentiful. And, most of all, the spread pleased those that made reservations to spend the day at Louisville’s best private club facility in the downtown area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville family grieving loss of daughter

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. ‘Hope 4 The Holidays’ kick off first stop in Louisville. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST. Two men are making stops across the country to help...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Light Up Louisville begins!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light Up Louisville is back for its 42nd year. The tradition at Jefferson Square Park downtown features activities for kids, a parade, the Holiday Market and live performances. Santa putting his magic touch on the Christmas Tree to get the the holiday season officially started. Everything...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fête de Noël is back for another season

The fun begins as Santa lights up the Christmas Tree!. The fire was at a multi-building vacant warehouse. Local Nonprofit Flight Club 502 teaches youth to fly at Bowman Field. Flight Club 502′s goal is to inspire other students to become successful through exposure to parts of aviation. Small...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Juice Bowl tradition continues in 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Thanksgiving tradition like no other in Louisville continued this year as Juice Bowl 2022 kicked off Thursday. The annual event at Shawnee Park brings hundreds together for good food and football. When it comes to Thanksgiving in West Louisville, some things just don’t ever change....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

More than 7,500 holiday wreaths needed for veterans’ graves

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 7,500 holiday wreaths are still needed to place on veterans’ graves at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery. Brownsboro Hardware & Paint is working with the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Corn Island Chapter to raise money to place wreaths on more than 11,000 graves. About 3,500 had been sponsored as of Thanksgiving Day, according to a release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

In Your Backyard | Namesake behind Atherton High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tucked away in the Hayfield Dundee neighborhood surrounded by homes is J.M. Atherton High School, but who is John McDougall Atherton?. WHAS11 is uncovering the history of JCPS schools and the notable Kentucky namesake's whose stories you might not know. Atherton was born on April Fool's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

StormSnowTALK! Blog 11/25

Hundreds gathered at Shawnee Park in West Louisville for the annual Thanksgiving Juice Bowl. Local family donates meals to cancer patients at UofL for Thanksgiving. Tommy and Alex Gift have been providing Thanksgiving meals for patients and their families for the past eight years in memory of their mother, Mary Jane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Small Business Saturday boosts local economy

A new Christmas tradition is taking shape in Paristown. The fun begins as Santa lights up the Christmas Tree!. The fire was at a multi-building vacant warehouse. Local Nonprofit Flight Club 502 teaches youth to fly at Bowman Field. Updated: 6 hours ago. Flight Club 502′s goal is to inspire...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Butchertown bar to end some weekend events after incident reported

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Butchertown bar is shutting down some weekend events after an incident took place early Saturday. The High Horse Bar made a post to social media saying there was an incident around 3 a.m. and that they have made the decision to end the late-night DJ scene for safety reasons.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Black Friday kicks off at Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Some places make Black Friday a bigger deal than others. Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville took things up a notch with some great deals and a huge crowd when the doors opened at 5 a.m. There were tons of deals for everyone shopping and things went...
CLARKSVILLE, IN

