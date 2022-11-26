Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts Bethel in Sunday afternoon tilt
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball will look to bounce back in a tune-up game against NAIA foe Bethel (TN) for a 2:00 PM tipoff at First National Bank Arena Sunday. The Red Wolves enter the matchup 3-3 on the year after falling to Prairie View just...
Kait 8
A-State men’s hoops bounces back with win over Bethel
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Malcolm Farrington led five double-figure scorers for the Arkansas State men’s basketball team in a 90-65 Sunday-afternoon victory over Bethel (Tenn.) inside First National Bank Arena. Farrington notched a career-high 18 points to lead the Red Wolves (4-3), who shot 58.6 percent from the floor...
Kait 8
A-State football collapses in second half, ends season with loss against Troy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football (3-9, 1-7 Sun Belt) led 19-14 at the end of the third quarter, but Troy (10-2, 7-1 SBC) scored 34 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to win 48-19 at Centennial Bank Stadium Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Trojans, under first-year head...
Kait 8
Arkansas State men’s basketball falls to Prairie View Friday evening
A second-half surge by Prairie View A&M was tough for the Arkansas State men’s basketball team to overcome Friday night, as the Red Wolves dropped a 67-59 decision to the Panthers inside First National Bank Arena. Malcolm Farrington and Markise Davis led A-State (3-3) with 15 points apiece, but...
Kait 8
Izzy Higginbottom drops career high 26 pts, Arkansas State women’s basketball wins Saturday in OT
Izzy Higginbottom dropped a career-high 26 points as the Arkansas State women’s basketball team shut out Kansas City in overtime en route to a 79-68 victory Saturday inside First National Bank Arena. A-State (3-3) closed the contest on a 22-4 run over the final five minutes of regulation and...
Kait 8
Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts Kansas City Saturday morning
Arkansas State women’s basketball (2-3) vs. Kansas City. Saturday, November 26th - First National Bank Arena - 11:00am. Arkansas State is closing out a four-game home stand Saturday, hosting Kansas City. The Red Wolves are seeking their third win of the season after dropping a 95-70 decision to 22nd-ranked Oklahoma Tuesday night.
footballscoop.com
Ryan Silverfield will reportedly return at Memphis
According to a report from the Daily Memphian, head coach Ryan Silverfield will return for a fourth season at Memphis. Silverfield has led the Tigers to back-to-back 6-6 finishes. In 2020, his first full season at the helm, he led the program to an 8-3 mark. Overall, he holds a...
Kait 8
Nov. 28: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. As people head back to work and school, you will have nice weather to return to. Partly cloudy skies will prevail today with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. All eyes are looking...
gotigersgo.com
Memphis Mourns the Passing of Jimmy Cole
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis is mourning the passing of M-Club Hall of Fame (1977) football student-athlete Jimmy Cole, who passed away on Nov. 17 at the age of 90. Cole was an inaugural part of the growth of Tiger football following World War II. He came...
Funeral arrangements announced for former Arlington HS football player killed in UVA mass shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Arlington High School football player who died in a mass shooting at the University of Virginia (UVA) will be laid to rest Sunday, Nov. 27. Devin Keith Chandler was born July 18, 2002, according to his obituary. The 20-year-old died Nov. 13 during a...
Severe storms, damaging winds, possible tornadoes headed for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 Meteorologists have been tracking severe weather to be able to give you the most up-to-date information. The Mid-South is under a 4/5 risk zone level for storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. On Tuesday, severe storms with...
mdmh-conway.com
I-555 lanes in Craighead County to have a new traffic arrangement
Jonesboro, Arkansas – The traffic lanes on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro will be switched around. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ADOT), the traffic lanes going south will be shifted over to the newly constructed lanes going south in that direction. The new traffic pattern is expected to...
Crews battle blaze in Orange Mound
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Firefighters battled a fire Saturday off Park Avenue and Sample Street in South Memphis. A structure caught fire around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Memphis Fire responded within minutes. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 6:33 p.m., according to the Memphis Fire Department. Below are images and video […]
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
Kait 8
Black Friday shoppers hunting for deals
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Black Friday caused many to flock to their favorite stores to bag deals. Some places had everything 50% off, and lines at some stores formed around 5 a.m. Black Friday is not what it used to be said by one Target employee. With all the same...
actionnews5.com
Lawmakers push to end permitless carry in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a renewed push to end permitless handgun carry in Shelby County. A lawmaker from Memphis has a plan to remove the county from the current permitless carry state law that went into effect on July 1, 2021. Tennessee’s permitless carry law allows the majority...
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee
A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
actionnews5.com
Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The severe weather threat for this upcoming Tuesday (Nov 29) has been expanded to include more of the Mid-South. There is an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe weather across much of the area on Tuesday due to a strong cold front. THREATS:...
Four injured in Northaven crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people have been rushed to the hospital following a crash in Northaven Friday morning. The single-person crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Shelby County deputies say the vehicle struck a pole at Circle Road and William Cary Dr Three crash victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition and the fourth […]
Pedestrian crash on Shelby Dr. leaves one dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed on Thursday night during a pedestrian crash. The crash happened at Dalton and Shelby Drive around 10 p.m. Police say the pedestrian was killed at the scene.
