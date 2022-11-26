Read full article on original website
Rick Wilson
2d ago
OMG! Look at the temperature conversions! This writer couldn't pass grade school science but is publishing stories about climate change. 😆
theorcasonian.com
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged
Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
shescatchingflights.com
13 Things to Do Alone in Portland, Oregon￼
If you’re looking for things to do alone in Portland, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, there’s plenty to keep you entertained in this vibrant city. From exploring its parks and gardens to checking out its trendy restaurants...
Portland’s Cully neighborhood among areas to see increased air quality monitoring
Two of Oregon’s most economically disadvantaged and racially diverse communities — one in Portland and the other on the south coast — are getting a boost in their fight against air pollution. The air-quality challenges facing “environmental justice communities” are being highlighted by the Environmental Protection Agency’s...
Winter arrived in Oregon. Are your tires ready?
As the region braces for wintery weather and icy roads, tire and transportation experts urged residents to not wait to get your tires prepped.
newsnationnow.com
Portland business owner cites rampant crime for closing store
(NewsNation) — A business owner in Northeast Portland, Oregon, shuttered her store for good, citing rampant crime, theft and 15 break-ins in the last year and a half. Rains PDX owner Marcy Landolfo told a local ABC affiliate that she is at her breaking point. “Those break-ins are not...
hereisoregon.com
Hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, at the tip of Sauvie Island
Drive out to Sauvie Island, take Reeder Road all the way to the end, and hike the Warrior Point Trail three miles until it emerges from the forest onto the beach. There you’ll see it: Warrior Rock Lighthouse, the smallest lighthouse in Oregon. The journey to reach the tiny...
Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow
Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest
FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
Portland weather Sunday sees rain, with chance for snow later in the week
Pockets of sunshine may interrupt the rain and showers Sunday, when the high temperature is expected to hit 46 degrees. The weather Monday will be more of the same, with a 70% chance of rain and a high of 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. On Tuesday, the...
Portland store shuts down, posts blistering note on front door slamming rampant crime: 'city is in peril'
Portland, Oregon, clothing store Rains PDX shut down after facing more than a dozen break-ins and covering expensive repairs, according to a note posted the store's front door.
tualatinlife.com
Tigard family furniture business started in Portland at the end of World War II
A unique furniture store recently opened at the intersection of Hall Boulevard and Greenburg Road, but far from being new, the business has actually been around for five generations, and nothing is for sale in the showroom as the business only does custom-made furniture and upholstery. Alexander Matthews Custom Furniture...
Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned
Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
Pamplin Media Group
Meteorologists find 'third La Nina year' a tough nut to crack
Here's what we learned from the forecasters at this year's 'What Will Winter Be Like' seminar at OMSI. For the last thirty years, members of the Oregon American Meteorological Society have gathered late each October at the auditorium of OMSI — the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — on S.E. Water Avenue under the east end of the Marquam Bridge to offer predictions of "What Winter Will Be Like".
WWEEK
Portland Man Atop Voluntary Human Extinction Group Explains His Philosophy
As the world’s population reached the 8-billion mark, The New York Times sent a reporter to Portland to interview Les Knight, 75, who more than 25 years ago founded an unusual movement. “Mr. Knight, 75, is the founder of the Voluntary Human Extinction movement, which is less a movement...
New modern farmhouse in West Linn for sale at $2.2 million comes with trout-stocked pond
The modern farmhouse, beloved for its comfortable charm and open, inviting kitchen, is an idealized version of dwellings built more than a century ago. And that’s the way it should be. Instead of hauling water inside with a bucket, today there’s a stylized, deep apron sink and so much more.
kptv.com
1 out of a home after apartment fire in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters put out a fire at an upstairs apartment unit in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. PF&R said just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to Star Krest apartments in the 300 block of Southeast 126th Avenue. They said access was difficult from the south, so all but the first fire engine entered from East Burnside Street. The fire was put out by the first arriving engine.
Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history
DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Portland, OR
Whether you’re visiting Portland or you live in the area, there are plenty of restaurants of many types to enjoy. However, at the same time, there are so many restaurants in the area that it may become too overwhelming to pick a good one. Whether that’s because of the...
Six findings from study on spending big to address homelessness
Taxpayer-funded programs to address homelessness might not have worked for the LA area, and the local plan is similar. Many reforms are needed to effectively reduce homelessness, according to a new study by the Portland-based ECONorthwest consulting firm. The study, commissioned by newly formed local Homeless Strategies and Solutions Initiative, looked at Measure H, a multi-billion dollar supportive services tax and spending measure approved by Los Angeles County voters in March 2017. It found that the vast majority of LA voters believe homelessness have gotten worse since the measure approved, despite the $1.8 billion it has raised and spent...
hereisoregon.com
NW Natural: A 200-acre grass farm in McMinnville becomes a center for bee conservation in Oregon
For Michael O’Loughlin, his interest in bees started with snakes. Specifically, the North American ring-necked snake Diadophis punctatus, and their voracious appetite for slugs. A Master Gardner and deeply curious person, he incorporated a habitat for the snakes into his pollinator garden at O’Loughlin Farms in McMinnville, Oregon. By...
