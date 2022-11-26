Larkin Poe’s Megan and Rebecca Lovell on their pedalboard pinch-hitters, the voice of lap steel, and the blues as a living art form

Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Fret-King Country Squire Music Row and Elise Custom review
The tone-tinkerers among you with a soldering iron will find plenty of potential here, especially since the actual guitars really punch above their prices and are both, for the most part, good‑sounding and competently made. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing...
Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day
For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Jethro Tull
What a name—Jethro Tull. It both slinks off the tongue and seemingly has no meaning at all. But there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the moniker of this English-born rock group. And how does an 18th-century British agriculturist fit into the meaning of the band’s name?
Extended interview: Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir
Nearly 60 years after Bob Weir helped form the eclectic rock group The Grateful Dead in Palo Alto, Calif., the music of the Dead is being adapted for the concert hall. In this extended interview, correspondent John Blackstone talks with Weir, now 75, about the Dead's music, adapting it to performance by a symphony orchestra, the curious life of a song "critter," and the unfinished business resulting from bandmate Jerry Garcia's passing.
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Irene Cara, the musical voice of Fame and Flashdance
Irene Cara has died. A Grammy and Oscar-winning singer, songwriter, and actor, Cara achieved international acclaim as one of the stars, and chief musical voices, of the 1980 film Fame. Cara’s career blossomed in the 1980s, reaching a peak in 1983, when she wrote and recorded “Flashdance… What A Feeling,” the theme song to the Jennifer Beals hit Flashdance. Although her career slowed down in subsequent years, Cara continued to perform throughout the rest of her life. She died this week, with no cause of death disclosed. Cara was 63.
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Classic Metal Drummer Collapses On Stage Following ‘Cardiac Event’
Jimmy Chalfant, who is the longtime drummer of classic metal band Kix, collapsed on stage after performing a solo in a show. Chalfant reportedly suffered a “cardiac event.” Ultimate Classic Rock reports that Chalfant collapsed in Virginia after he completed his finale solo number on November 18. EMS and ambulance workers reached him within a matter of minutes. Chalfant had suffered a heart attack back in October 2021.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender has one of best Black Friday sales online right now – score up to 30% off the 40th Anniversary models, Classic Vibe and the Acoustasonic Player series
As well as guitars, you can also save big on Ukuleles, pedals, beginner packs and Fender-branded clothing. Well, the day guitarists everywhere have been waiting for has arrived, Black Friday. This year is shaping up to be one of the best we’ve seen, with the Black Friday guitar deals coming in thick and fast. Now, while there are many epic offers coming from the biggest names in music retail, one of the best sales we’ve seen comes via the official Fender site.
Guitar World Magazine
This mega 50% off Fender Play deal is ideal for beginner guitar players
Teach yourself guitar, bass or ukulele with a years subscription to Fender's much-loved guitar lesson platform. If you’re planning on teaching yourself guitar, or simply want to brush-up on some areas of your playing, then we've got the Black Friday Fender deal for you. Right now Fender are offering new users the chance to bag a full years subscription to Fender Play for 50% less (opens in new tab).
guitar.com
Dua Lipa hints at Mick Jagger collaboration with studio photo
Pop star Dua Lipa has seemingly teased a collaboration with The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger for her upcoming third studio album. The singer, who is currently in the studio working on the follow-up to her 2020 hit record Future Nostalgia, posted a picture of herself and Jagger relaxing in the studio with the caption “sweeeet weeeek”. While the two appear to have been working together in the studio for a while, no further details about the track have been released at this time.
Guitar World Magazine
Learn how to cover the entire fretboard with Joe Bonamassa’s soloing scale secret
“I learned a lot of [scales] in blocks. So, when I play, my mind goes, I’m in this block‚ I’m in that block‚ I’m in this block‚ [pointing at different areas of the fretboard]; and then so on and so on. “I learned how...
operawire.com
High Definition Tape Transfer Releases Rare Concert Recording Starring Maria Callas
High Definition Tape Transfers has released a rare recording featuring superstar icon Maria Callas. The recording will feature a Copenhagen concert dating from June 9, 1963 featuring the famed soprano alongside conductor Georges Prêtre leading the Danish Radio Symphony. The CD features music from “Guglielmo Tell,” “Norma,” “I Vespri...
David Gilmour Guests on Donovan’s Upcoming Album, Shares New Song ‘Rock Me’
Two 1960s psych-rock icons have joined forces, crafting a collaborative medley of airy, bewitching vocals à la Donovan and ominous, spellbinding guitar stylings courtesy of David Gilmour. A part of the “Hurry Gurdy Man” artist’s upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, Donovan recently dropped “Rock Me,” a brightly lilting,...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jeff Beck’s flawless jam of Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing with Johnny Depp on rhythm guitar
Beck once again proves he's just getting better and better, delivering an emotive, improv-heavy performance of the 1967 classic. Earlier this month, Jeff Beck completed his 2022 tour of the US, which saw the electric guitar icon team up with actor/guitarist and new-found bandmate Johnny Depp for a stint of dates across October and November.
Guitar World Magazine
Sweetwater's epic Black Friday offering comes to an end today – don't miss up to 80% off big-name guitar gear
These enormous Black Friday savings are still available on electric and acoustic guitars, amps, pedals, recording gear, strings and more – but not for long. Okay, so we are coming to the end of the Black Friday guitar deals for 2022, with many sales coming to a close in the next few hours. Now, while we saw epic discounts across the board, we were most impressed with Sweetwater this year. The music retail giant was offering up to 80% savings on a huge range of guitar and music gear (opens in new tab) – and for a very limited time, the offer is still live, so be quick!
Guitar World Magazine
These killer Black Friday guitar amp deals are still live – bag a bargain before the offers end
Black Friday is over, but that doesn't mean the deals have ended: we're into Cyber Weekend, and there are still Black Friday guitar deals to be had, particularly in the guitar amps department. Quite simply, if you're in the market for a new amp – of any kind, really – there'll be a sale here for you.
Guitar World Magazine
Get 50% off stompboxes from Behringer, TC Electronic, Vox, Keeley and more with these mouth-watering Black Friday cheap guitar pedal deals
Black Friday has well and truly arrived, and with it, so too have some of the best Black Friday guitar deals we've ever seen. We've shown you some of the best overall Black Friday guitar pedal deals already, but, to zero in further, we've spotted some killer discounts that bring the prices of some great stompboxes from MXR, Keeley, TC Electronic, Vox and more down to under $100 (or, in one case, under $20.)
Guitar World Magazine
Stock up on strings, picks, capos, cables and other essential guitar accessories with Ernie Ball's mega Black Friday sale
There are loads of Black Friday guitar deals currently floating around the internet, but Cyber Weekend is so much more than just slash-price electric guitars, acoustic guitars and bass guitars – it’s also the perfect time for those looking to replenish their supply of guitar accessories. Amazon is...
Guitar World Magazine
These awesome Black Friday Fender Player Stratocaster and Telecaster deals are still live – but not for long
Black Friday has been and gone, but Cyber Monday is on the horizon, and plenty of amazing Black Friday guitar deals are still live – including these offers on the Fender Player Stratocaster and Player Telecaster. Fender Player electric guitars are some of the best-value six-strings money can buy....
Comments / 0