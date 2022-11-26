SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two local authors have embarked on a new adventure that is taking them to the airwaves. Brenda Major and Mia Dawson are co-authors of the book series The Adventures of Neo, which is based on her son Nehemiah who is diagnosed on the autism spectrum. Dawson shared with WAND News, she was tired of talking and hearing about therapy. She and Major got together to create adventures that entertain and share Christian values.

2 DAYS AGO