Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Mattoon winery to open in May 2023
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A long-expected winery will open in Mattoon in May 2023. Warren James Winery will be located at the 5600 block of Lerna Road in Mattoon. Owners Blake and Cole Pierce said the winery was born out of a love of family and community. “The vision began in 2014 after Blake and I […]
wmay.com
Construction Underway On Solar Farm Project
Construction is now underway for a major solar farm project at the western edge of Sangamon County. The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit. The 41-hundred acre site also includes property in Morgan County.
Woman hurt in Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
advantagenews.com
SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting
Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
WAND TV
Decatur police investigate separate shootings, stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said it is investigation multiple shootings and a stabbing that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend. According to Decatur police, at 2:27 a.m they responded to a 34-year-old man who was stabbed 3 times. Police said the man was walking home from a bar when he got jumped, then stabbed.
Culture Connection: New Mexican bakery opens in Arcola
Arcola, Ill. (WCIA) — When you walk in to Panaderia Saldivar, the smell of Mexican sweet bread, or pan dulce, hits you immediately. “People just got to know what we were doing and started liking what we were selling,” explains owner Sandra Saldivar. The Saldivars have been baking for the Arcola community for the past […]
WAND TV
MacArthur wins first Decatur Turkey Tournament Championship since 2015
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 52nd Decatur Turkey Tournament Championship featured MacArthur and defending champ Bolingbrook. The Generals took down the Raiders, 75-64 to earn their first Turkey Tournament title since 2015.
wgel.com
A December To Remember In Pocahontas!
This Saturday, December 3, is the second annual December to Remember Holiday Home tour in Pocahontas!. WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin will be there, broadcasting live from the Strand Theatre from 10 AM to noon. Stop by and register for the Cash Call, Secret Word, and Wheel of Meat!. Santa will...
WAND TV
Donation funds set up for woman killed in suspected domestic violence shooting
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A GoFundMe and donation fund have been set up for the family of the Warrensburg woman killed on Wednesday. According to the Village Of Warrensburg Facebook page, an account is set up at the Buena Vista National Bank in Warrensburg. The account, “Lourash Family Assistance” fund, will accept donations to assist the four children impacted by the shooting death of Tabitha Lourash.
WAND TV
Boil order in effect for Jacksonville, Ill.
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A boil order for City of Jacksonville water customers has been put into effect until further notice. North side of Morton Avenue to West Lafayette Avenue between South Westgate and Rt. 104. South Westgate over to South Grand between Mound Road and West Lafayette. Morgan...
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
Secretary of State starting disability parking stings
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
WAND TV
Officials: Crews respond to 2-alarm house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Two Decatur firefighters suffered minor injuries after responding to two-alarm house fire. According to the Decatur Fire Department, crews responded to the 1500 block of North Main Street at 9:40 a.m. Sunday morning to a report of a house fire. Upon arrival firefighters found a 2 story...
WAND TV
Local authors celebrate start of radio show
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two local authors have embarked on a new adventure that is taking them to the airwaves. Brenda Major and Mia Dawson are co-authors of the book series The Adventures of Neo, which is based on her son Nehemiah who is diagnosed on the autism spectrum. Dawson shared with WAND News, she was tired of talking and hearing about therapy. She and Major got together to create adventures that entertain and share Christian values.
WAND TV
Early morning house fire under investigation in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur firefighters responded to an early Saturday morning house fire. According to the department, on Saturday at 1:03 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Jackson Street to a house fire. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from all of the...
wmay.com
Illinois lawmakers return this week amid calls for changes in the SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield Tuesday as state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials await changes to the SAFE-T Act. The controversial justice reform package eliminates cash bail on Jan. 1, making Illinois the first state to do so. The legislation has been criticized by...
Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 25th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 33-year-old Vandalia man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police report Jerrad Simpson of West Fillmore in Vandalia was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after being located in an apartment in the 100 block of West Kell Street. He was located after his mother’s car, which had earlier been reported stolen, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
wglt.org
Merger of Heartland, Town and Country banks part of a national trend
The merger of Bloomington-based Heartland Bank and Trust and Springfield-based Town and Country Bank, announced in August, is part of an ongoing national trend. "In 2009, there were about 85,500 bank branches in the United States. And as of the end of last year, the number had shrunk to 72,500, which is pretty steep," said Ajay Samant, dean of Illinois State University's College of Business.
Coroner identifies Warrensburg woman killed Wednesday night
Update 12:15 p.m. The Macon County Coroner has identified the 41-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday night in Warrensburg. Coroner Michael Day identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash of Warrensburg. He added that the home she was found in, 245 North Durfee Street, was her own and that she had “apparent gunshot trauma.” […]
Comments / 0