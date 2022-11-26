ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

New Mattoon winery to open in May 2023

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A long-expected winery will open in Mattoon in May 2023. Warren James Winery will be located at the 5600 block of Lerna Road in Mattoon. Owners Blake and Cole Pierce said the winery was born out of a love of family and community. “The vision began in 2014 after Blake and I […]
MATTOON, IL
wmay.com

Construction Underway On Solar Farm Project

Construction is now underway for a major solar farm project at the western edge of Sangamon County. The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit. The 41-hundred acre site also includes property in Morgan County.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Woman hurt in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
DECATUR, IL
advantagenews.com

SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting

Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Decatur police investigate separate shootings, stabbing

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said it is investigation multiple shootings and a stabbing that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend. According to Decatur police, at 2:27 a.m they responded to a 34-year-old man who was stabbed 3 times. Police said the man was walking home from a bar when he got jumped, then stabbed.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Culture Connection: New Mexican bakery opens in Arcola

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA) — When you walk in to Panaderia Saldivar, the smell of Mexican sweet bread, or pan dulce, hits you immediately. “People just got to know what we were doing and started liking what we were selling,” explains owner Sandra Saldivar. The Saldivars have been baking for the Arcola community for the past […]
ARCOLA, IL
wgel.com

A December To Remember In Pocahontas!

This Saturday, December 3, is the second annual December to Remember Holiday Home tour in Pocahontas!. WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin will be there, broadcasting live from the Strand Theatre from 10 AM to noon. Stop by and register for the Cash Call, Secret Word, and Wheel of Meat!. Santa will...
POCAHONTAS, IL
WAND TV

Donation funds set up for woman killed in suspected domestic violence shooting

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A GoFundMe and donation fund have been set up for the family of the Warrensburg woman killed on Wednesday. According to the Village Of Warrensburg Facebook page, an account is set up at the Buena Vista National Bank in Warrensburg. The account, “Lourash Family Assistance” fund, will accept donations to assist the four children impacted by the shooting death of Tabitha Lourash.
WARRENSBURG, IL
WAND TV

Boil order in effect for Jacksonville, Ill.

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A boil order for City of Jacksonville water customers has been put into effect until further notice. North side of Morton Avenue to West Lafayette Avenue between South Westgate and Rt. 104. South Westgate over to South Grand between Mound Road and West Lafayette. Morgan...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Secretary of State starting disability parking stings

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Officials: Crews respond to 2-alarm house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Two Decatur firefighters suffered minor injuries after responding to two-alarm house fire. According to the Decatur Fire Department, crews responded to the 1500 block of North Main Street at 9:40 a.m. Sunday morning to a report of a house fire. Upon arrival firefighters found a 2 story...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Local authors celebrate start of radio show

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two local authors have embarked on a new adventure that is taking them to the airwaves. Brenda Major and Mia Dawson are co-authors of the book series The Adventures of Neo, which is based on her son Nehemiah who is diagnosed on the autism spectrum. Dawson shared with WAND News, she was tired of talking and hearing about therapy. She and Major got together to create adventures that entertain and share Christian values.
WAND TV

Early morning house fire under investigation in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur firefighters responded to an early Saturday morning house fire. According to the department, on Saturday at 1:03 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Jackson Street to a house fire. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from all of the...
DECATUR, IL
97X

Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers

Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, November 25th, 2022

Salem Police have arrested a 33-year-old Vandalia man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police report Jerrad Simpson of West Fillmore in Vandalia was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after being located in an apartment in the 100 block of West Kell Street. He was located after his mother’s car, which had earlier been reported stolen, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
SALEM, IL
wglt.org

Merger of Heartland, Town and Country banks part of a national trend

The merger of Bloomington-based Heartland Bank and Trust and Springfield-based Town and Country Bank, announced in August, is part of an ongoing national trend. "In 2009, there were about 85,500 bank branches in the United States. And as of the end of last year, the number had shrunk to 72,500, which is pretty steep," said Ajay Samant, dean of Illinois State University's College of Business.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies Warrensburg woman killed Wednesday night

Update 12:15 p.m. The Macon County Coroner has identified the 41-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday night in Warrensburg. Coroner Michael Day identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash of Warrensburg. He added that the home she was found in, 245 North Durfee Street, was her own and that she had “apparent gunshot trauma.” […]
WARRENSBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy