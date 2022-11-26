Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Related
SFGate
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be...
SFGate
TX Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If...
SFGate
Dense Fog Advisory Issued For Monterey Bay Area
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Monday and early Tuesday for Monterey Bay and the Salinas Valley. Visibility will be limited to less than 1/2 nautical mile, creating hazardous conditions for small craft and inexperienced boaters. Drivers should also use caution on the roadway. The advisory...
SFGate
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
SFGate
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt for the first time in nearly four decades, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday. The eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano...
SFGate
Council picks 3 applicants for Tennessee appeals vacancy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments has forwarded three names to Gov. Bill Lee to consider for a vacancy on the Court of Criminal Appeals. After a public hearing and interviews, the council last week selected Joshua B. Dougan, Matthew Joseph Wilson and William Mark...
SFGate
Hawaii Gov. Ige looks back on coronavirus, tourism shutdown
HONOLULU (AP) — As Hawaii's governor, David Ige faced a volcanic eruption that destroyed 700 homes, protests blocking construction of a cutting-edge multibillion-dollar telescope and a false alert about an incoming ballistic missile. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism shut down and Hawaii's unemployment rate soared to 22.4%. Crisis response...
SFGate
3 found dead after fire, but police say blaze not to blame
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday but detectives don’t think they were killed by the flames, authorities said. Investigators do not know how or when the people were killed — or why, according to Riverside Police...
Comments / 0