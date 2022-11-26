Elizabeth Hurley Cozies Up to Kelsey Grammer and Billy Ray Cyrus in Festive New Video

Getty Images

As we leave Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it’s all about the upcoming Christmas holiday. And with that comes an abundance of heartwarming holiday films and rom-coms, including Elizabeth Hurley’s latest project, Christmas in Paradise.

To promote the new film, which premiered on November 11, Hurley took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse at the behind-the-scenes fun.

“Shooting the poster for Christmas in Paradise with the heavenly @mrkelseygrammer and glorious @billyraycyrus ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Now available on @appletv@amazonprime @googlepay,” she captioned the clip, which finds the Austin Powers alum posing and goofing off with co-stars Kelsey Grammer and Billy Ray Cyrus.

In the video, set to the tune of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas,” Hurley dazzled in a festive red body-hugging dress. The Frasier and Cheers star rocked a light green button up shirt while Miley Cyrus’ dad stayed true to his style in a jean throw over shirt and fedora, which allowed his signature pigtail braids to pop through.

“Can not wait to watch!!” one fan wrote, as another added, “Screaming this looks amazing!”

Hurley’s former Royals co-star, Alexandra Park, showed support by commenting a heart emoji.

Here’s a synopsis of the tropical tale set to heat up the holidays: “Three quirky sisters chase their estranged dad (Grammer) down to his beachside pad in the Caribbean and enjoy a little fun in the sun. But why did he disappear to the islands? Only Joanna (Hurley) knows for sure, and she's sworn to secrecy! Love, laughter, and songs by Cyrus make this a Christmas to remember.”

Last December, Hurley revealed that she sprained her ankle while filming the upcoming holiday comedy.

“Bye bye glorious Caribbean- it’s been a blast- in spite of the sprained ankle," she wrote in the caption of the post, adding, “thank you to the cast & crew of #christmasinthecaribbean for working around me with such grace and good humour."

You can rent the film now for $5.99 on Amazon Prime, Youtube, Redbox, or Google Play.