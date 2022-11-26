Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Gizmodo
After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object
The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
A Chinese rocket will fall to Earth Friday, and it could be headed for the US
A massive, 23-ton hunk of Chinese space junk orbiting Earth is expected to make a chaotic return to the home planet Friday, but it's unknown exactly when or where it will come down.
A Florida woman sues Velveeta, claiming its macaroni takes longer than 3 1/2 minutes
Kraft Heinz says its Velveeta Shells & Cheese cups are "ready in 3 1/2 minutes." The proposed class action lawsuit counters that microwaving is one of several steps and seeks $5 million in damages.
Musk Tweets Fake CNN Headline About Musk Threatening Free Speech on Twitter
Elon Musk, the mega-billionaire who is the new owner of Twitter, on Monday posted a meme with a fake headline attributed to CNN that makes it look like CNN anchor Don Lemon had asserted that Musk’s rollback of restrictions on the type of content allowed on Twitter would “threaten free speech.” Musk — without any indication that it was a joke — posted an image that said, “CNN: Elon Musk could threaten free speech on Twitter by literally allowing people to speak freely.” The post includes a photo of Lemon appearing to speak about Musk on air, with the made-up chyron...
NASA Will Try to Launch Moon Rocket After 2 Scrubs and 2 Hurricanes
An undated photo provided by NASA shows the CAPSTONE spacecraft, which is currently orbiting the moon, at Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems in Irvine, Calif., in February before it was launched. (Dominic Hart/NASA via The New York Times)
Corporate lobbyists find few friends in GOP amid fight over ‘woke capitalism’
Likely House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has refused to meet with Chamber of Commerce representatives as the GOP grows more hostile toward corporations and "woke capitalism."
NASA’s Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule entered an orbit stretching tens of thousands of miles around the moon Friday, as it neared the halfway mark of its test flight. The capsule and its three test dummies entered lunar orbit more than a week after launching on...
China's solar observatory beams back its first image of our host star
China's recently launched Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S) beamed its first image back to Earth, a report from Space.com reveals. The new image shows an M-Class flare erupting on the Sun. China's ASO-S solar observatory launched to orbit aboard one of the China Aerospace and Technology Corporation's (CASC's) Long March-2C...
Twitter: One month after Elon Musk’s takeover, what has happened – and what’s next?
To the most casual Twitter user – someone who perhaps uses it just to keep up with news, friends, and ‘weird medieval guys’ – it might look as if nothing has changed. The platform has the same design it always did, still has its verified users with their checkmarks, the tweets still flow, and Donald Trump is still not posting.But behind the scenes, almost everything has changed. All of Twitter’s leadership and most of its staff are gone, replaced primarily by Elon Musk in the first case and by nobody in the latter. The company’s content moderation rules have been weakened and...
Photos and videos show why only 360 people have become NASA astronauts
For two years, NASA trains its astronauts, including have them work underwater and learn desert survival skills, to get them ready for space travel.
The first private lander is about to head to the moon
The hot-tub-sized lander, made by Toyko-based company ispace, is carrying robots and a rock CD. Josh Miller/UnsplashA SpaceX rocket will carry the Tokyo company's moon-bound lander off Earth.
scitechdaily.com
Space Station Crew Goes Into Thanksgiving With Spacewalk and SpaceX Dragon Preps
On Thanksgiving day, four Expedition 68 astronauts will relax as three cosmonauts continue preparing for a spacewalk on Friday. The residents onboard the International Space Station (ISS) are also expecting a space delivery this weekend bringing new roll-out solar arrays and science experiments. Wednesday, three NASA astronauts and one astronaut...
Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away. Scientists reported Friday that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun. And it’s three times closer than the previous record-holder. It was identified by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun. The black hole was initially identified using the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft, said Kareem El-Badry of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
Planetary defense: NASA's arsenal for protecting Earth from potential killer asteroids
--- An asteroid the size of Texas hurtles straight toward Earth, threatening to kill most living things on the planet. Small teams of scientists scramble to alert world leaders that repeatedly dismiss the warnings. But when it becomes clear that the scientists were right, space agencies race to hastily launch rockets armed with nuclear warheads to blow the asteroid apart in a last-ditch effort to save humanity.
Cool: A Birdseye View Of The SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch From A United Airlines Flight
Watching the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 is cool, but watching it from 30,000 feet in the air from the window seat of a United Airlines flight is even cooler. A Birdseye View From The Window Seat Of A United Airlines Flight Of the SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch. Falcon...
scitechdaily.com
Liftoff! SpaceX Falcon 9 Soars Into the Sky With Space Station Supplies
T-0, ignition, and liftoff of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft at 2:20 p.m. EST, setting off on the company’s 26th mission to deliver supplies, equipment, and science materials to the International Space Station for NASA. Several thousand pounds of important research, crew supplies, and hardware are...
European Space Agency selects first astronaut with a disability
PARIS (AP) — The European Space Agency made history Wednesday by selecting an amputee who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident to be among its newest batch of astronauts — a leap toward its pioneering ambition to send someone with a physical disability into space. John McFall,...
