ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon vs. Oregon State: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 9 Ducks vs. No. 22 Beavers

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwtLh_0jNtF3EL00

Stats and numbers will tell you a lot. However, when it comes to a rivalry game, you can usually throw a lot of that out of the window.

When Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers meet on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis, there is going to be a lot of vitriol. This is one of the most storied rivalry games in the history of college football, and while it may not have a name, it certainly will still be full of passion.

There’s a lot on the line for the Ducks, who are a win away from clinching a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. A loss doesn’t knock them out of the running, but it makes things tough. You know there’s nothing that Oregon State wants more than to rain on Oregon’s parade.

So when you look at the tape and get into the numbers, which team is expected to have an advantage? Let’s look at the tale of the tape for this heated rivalry.

Bo Nix vs. Ben Gulbranson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAcyO_0jNtF3EL00 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the quarterback matchup
Nix vs Gulbranson
6-3 Ht 6-3
214 Wt 218
Senior Class Redshirt-Freshman
244 Comp 103
338 Att 162
72.2 Comp % 63.6
3,061 Yards 2,225
9.1 YPA 7.6
25-6 (40 total TD) TD-INT 9-3 (11 total TD)

Edge: Bo Nix

Not much of a contest in this matchup. Bo Nix is clearly the better quarterback, and Oregon State's Ben Gulbranson fans can't offer much of an argument. Although Nix is still expected to be rather limited with his ankle injury, I would still take his pocket presence and arm over Oregon State's option.

Oregon RBs vs. Oregon State RBs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L95n9_0jNtF3EL00 (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Breaking down Oregon’s backfield and Oregon State's backfield
Oregon vs OSU
Irving Martinez
Whittington Fenwick
Dollars Griffin
277 Att 304
1,721 Yards 1,671
6.2 YPC 5.5
8 TDs 12
3 100-yard games 6

Edge: Toss Up

This one feels like an even split to me. While Oregon State may have the higher TD numbers and more 100-yard games — freshman Damien Martinez has had 5-straight such games — the Ducks do more with less, rushing for more yards on fewer carries. The rushing attack is the No. 1 component of the Beaver's offense, while Oregon relies heavily on the pass, and also has a QB that is highly mobile. I think both teams feel great about their running game in this one.

Oregon Pass Catchers vs. Oregon State Pass Catchers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bed2I_0jNtF3EL00 Breaking down the receiving corps

Oregon vs OSU
Franklin Harrison
Cota Gould
Ferguson Lindsey
Hutson Boulden
178 Target 177
139 Rec 118
78.1 Catch % 66.7
1,813 Yards 1,517
13.1 YPR 12.9
13 TDs 11

Edge: Oregon

This edge honestly isn't as big in favor of the Ducks as I expected it to be. With Oregon State largely employing a run-heavy scheme, the WR numbers, particularly from Tre'Shaun Harrison, were better than I expected. Still, I would rather go into a game with Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson as my leading receivers, all due respect.

When Oregon has the ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQx6m_0jNtF3EL00 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Oregon vs. Oregon State
Passing Offense 288.3 (18th) 219.3 (59th) Passing Defense
Rushing Offense 222.9 (12th) 111.4 (19th) Rushing Defense
Total Offense 511.2 (3rd) 330.6 (25th) Total Defense
Scoring Offense 40.2 (4th) 20.27 (27th) Scoring Defense
Points Per Play 0.525 (11th) 0.296 (21st) Points Per Play

When Oregon State has the ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25aV1w_0jNtF3EL00

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Oregon State vs. Oregon
Passing Offense 213.2 (94th) 278.8 (122nd) Passing Defense
Rushing Offense 192.9 (33rd) 112.5 (22nd) Rushing Defense
Total Offense 406.1 (57th) 391.4 (81st) Total Defense
Scoring Offense 31.9 (44th) 26.5 (69th) Scoring Defense
Points Per Play 0.426 (39th) 0.401 (78th) Points Per Play

Who has the edge?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRXqA_0jNtF3EL00 (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

The Beavers are certainly a good football team, and they have a really good defense that is allowing just 12 points per game over the last five contests. However, on paper I think the Ducks have the edge here. What will make this one interesting is the health status of QB Bo Nix. He played last week against Utah and did well without his mobility, but it's unclear how healthy he will be in this rivalry game. Should he be able to manage the game well and avoid mistakes on offense, I think the Ducks shouldn't have a hard time winning, as long as the defense is even half as good as they were vs. Utah.

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Sun Bowl calling, Pac-12’s terrible look, all-time rivalry game? 10 takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon

Ten takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon:. The Pac-12′s bowl picture cleared a tad after Saturday’s games. With Oregon losing to OSU, the likelihood of the conference sending a team to the CFP (USC) and two to NY6 bowl games probably ended. What’s probable is the Pac-12 has USC in the CFP or NY6, and Washington or Utah in an NY6. In any case, the Vegas bowl looks like it will have its pick of UCLA or Oregon State. You can make a strong case for the Beavers – they’ll travel better than UCLA, a good story, etc. – but in the end, the Bruins’ TV market is likely to win out.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball could have some injured players return for Pac-12 opener

A few of the Oregon Ducks’ injured players could be available as soon as this week. Guard Brennan Rigsby, who has missed the first month of the season due to a high ankle sprain, warmed up before the Ducks’ Sunday afternoon game against Villanova in the Phil Knight Invitational. Rigsby, who averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists at Northwest Florida State College last season, could debut for the Ducks (3-4) in their Pac-12 opener against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Love the gambles, but its time to make the right gambles for Oregon's staff

What's made Oregon's program so good this season has been its ability to make the plays in clutch moments and find the right time to take a major risk and execute it correctly. Through the first nine games of the season, Dan Lanning ran a masterclass on when to go for it on fourth down, when to pull out the trick play, and when to roll the dice on a gambling call and hit on it. He was so good that earlier this season, after Oregon beat UCLA, people in the stands and those who covered the game thought Lanning out Chip Kelly'd Chip Kelly.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Spun

Look: College Football Stadium Lost Power Today

With Oregon and Oregon State set to kick off in just a few hours, it appears the city of Corvallis is dealing with a major power outage. Oregon State officially announced that most of its campus is without power. Reser Stadium, however, had its power restored. "Corvallis area power outage...
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavs Conclude Season with Loss at No. 10 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon State volleyball team fell in straight sets (25-13, 25-14, 25-9) to No. 10 Oregon in their final match of the 2022 season on Friday evening at Matthew Knight Arena. The Beavs were unable to contain the top-five Oregon hitting attack, as the Ducks (23-5,...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Pac-12 football Week 13 score predictions, odds: Who will win the rivalry games?

The final Saturday of the Pac-12 football regular season brings rivalry games, big stakes and narrow point spreads. It starts with the No. 9 Oregon Ducks visiting the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers in their annual rivalry game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Oregon, which is favored by three points, can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a victory, while the Beavers are looking for their second win in three years against the Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

178K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy