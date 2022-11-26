ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County, West Virginia mall draws Black Friday shoppers

By Jessica Farrish
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TXr0U_0jNtE2SF00

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday and all throughout the Crossroads Mall in Raleigh County, there were crowds, noises, lines and even more crowds.

Shoppers say they had many reasons for coming out on the year’s biggest shopping day.

“Just spending time with my family and just to look at what all there is,” said Joanna Collins, who came out with her stepmother, Ashli Collins, and her siblings.

What to do with the Thanksgiving meal waste

Ashli said Black Friday gives families time together.

“Being with my babies,” Ashli said, describing the best part of the shopping day. “They’re growing up faster than I would like for them to, and so for us to be able to spend time together and to do something they enjoy is worthwhile to me.”

The father of shops, Saint Nick, himself, reigns supreme over this Black Friday, and the season’s tiniest shoppers make their debut.

Nevaeh Canterbury came out with her infant son and other families.

“I came out to get my son’s picture made with Santa and to shop around for him,” said Canterbury.

She said she found deals on clothes and Christmas presents for her baby. Canterbury’s son isn’t the only first-timer who waited on the North Pole line to see Santa.

The Blankenship family from Pineville brought 5-month-old Abigail to shop and pose for pictures.

“We brought her out today to kind of get the experience of it,” said Andrea Blankenship, Abigail’s mother. “She’s so little she won’t remember it.”

Tired shoppers rested on mall benches, and hungry bargain hunters devoured pretzels, hamburgers, sandwiches, and treats.

Want your Christmas gifts to arrive on time? Here are the shipping deadlines

Crossroads Mall was the place people came to find bargains, take chances on raffles, test their arcade skills, and experience the magic.

The shoppers said there are Black Friday wonders that can’t be experienced, with the click of a mouse.

Comments / 2

WOWK 13 News

