West Virginia fire department shares fireplace safety tips

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — As the weather is getting colder, you might want to turn on the fireplace. So, the St. Albans Fire Department shared a graphic with tips on how to be safe around a fireplace this holiday season.

In a Facebook post, the Fire Department says a chimney fire is common for this time of year. They say it is usually due to a lack of maintenance. In the graphic, it says every year, around 20,000 house fires are linked to fireplaces.

Tips shared in the graphic say to have a professional inspect and clean the fireplace, install a carbon monoxide detector on every floor of your house, keep fireplace equipment in good condition and, if you have children or pets, consider putting up an extra barrier, like a glass screen.

Other tips in the graphic include keeping fireplace remote controls out of reach and out of sight of children and if there is an emergency, call 911. They say to also be aware of places with a fireplace outside of your home, like a restaurant or hotel that may not have a safety screen.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.