WSLS
VSP: One dead, one hurt after Campbell County crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Police say at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, a 2007 Toyota Corolla was heading east on Timberlake Road, made a left turn onto Enterprise Road, and pulled into the path of a westbound 2017 Jeep Wrangler. The cars collided, and the Wrangler came to rest...
WSLS
Lynchburg police respond to single shot fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police say they responded to reports of a single gunshot fired Saturday around 11:30 p.m. in Lynchburg. Authorities say one cartridge casing was recovered in the 900 block of Main Street. There are no reported victims, and there has been no located vehicle or structure...
WDBJ7.com
Police name victim, suspect after deadly Campbell County crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The driver of a Jeep Wrangler, Matthew J. Burns, 57 of Rustburg, died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Campbell County. A passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to state police. The driver of a Toyota...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causes delays, lane closures on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash. The crash happened at mile marker 138.4, according to VDOT. As of 4:13, all south lanes are closed. Traffic is being detoured off at Exit 140, authorities say.
wfxrtv.com
LPD responded to single shot fired on Saturday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police responded to a gunshot fired on Saturday night. The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they responded at 11:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Main Street for a report of a single shot fired. They report being able to recover a cartridge casing in the area.
WSET
Vehicle fire in Appomattox: Firefighters
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire in Appomattox. Firefighters said they were dispatched to Bear Branch Road near the intersection with Oak Ridge Road for the report of a vehicle fire. "Crews arrived to find an RV fully involved with the woods around the vehicle also...
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash. Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. Virginia State Police say Bartel...
WSLS
One hospitalized after Friday morning crash in Campbell County
LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Campbell County. The Forest Fire Department said Engine 51 responded to Campbell County Friday morning for a single-vehicle crash on Turkey Foot Road. We’re told crews arrived at the scene to find...
Augusta Free Press
Floyd County: Copper Hill man dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 221
A Copper Hill man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Route 221 in Floyd County on Thursday. According to Virginia State Police, Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, was traveling north on Route 221 at 9:35 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver.
WSET
Man dead in suspected hit-and-run in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man is dead in Roanoke after what police say is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Around 9:45 Friday morning, the Roanoke Police responded to a call about an injured person in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Officers arriving on the scene said...
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested in connection with robbery of Lynchburg market
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the names of two people arrested in connection with the robbery of Miles Market Friday morning. Ayana Janee Page, 28, is charged with robbery. Wilbert Lee Ward, 66, is charged with obstruction of justice. Both are from Lynchburg. Officers were...
WSLS
Crews contain brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The Amherst County Fire Department says the brush fire near Morris Orchard is now contained. Authorities say smoke may still be visible, but officials will continue to remain on the scene to monitor conditions. ORIGINAL STORY. Authorities say crews are working to extinguish a...
wfxrtv.com
Department of Forestry takes over fighting Tobacco Row Mountain Fire
— UPDATE 11/26 4:29 p.m.: According to Monelision Fire Department no injuries have been reported due to the brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain. Firefighters say the biggest focus is containing the fire and they don’t suspect any residents will have to be evacuated. The Virginia Department of Forestry...
WDBJ7.com
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle isn’t operating for the rest of the year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, November 27th was the last day of operation for the McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle. The bus began its service in September 2022. It ran on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Catawba Magisterial District Supervisor Martha Hooker said it was an initiative to improve hikers’ experiences, especially...
36-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly crash involving a 36-year-old man just north of Batesville.
WHSV
Truck crashes into Truist on West Broad Street in Waynesboro Monday night
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were working to repair damage done to the Truist bank on W. Broad Street in Waynesboro Tuesday after a Dodge truck ran into the side of the building Monday night. Waynesboro Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. and may have been medically related.
WDBJ7.com
Man dies hours after being arrested for public intoxication
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Sheriff’s Office says a man died Tuesday, hours after he was arrested for public intoxication. Police say they arrested 37-year-old Anthony Wyatt around 2:44 p.m. and took him to the Danville City Jail, where he was put in a holding cell. Around 5:26...
WDBJ7.com
Public hearing set for Monday for potential major development in Moneta
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In October, the Bedford County Planning Commission unanimously approved two special use permits for Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC to develop the area at 15942 Moneta Road. The first would rezone a portion of the area from planned commercial development to campground use. The second...
timesvirginian.com
The Court Report
Man sentenced for assaulting officers at Appomattox Walmart. Taquarius Oshai Goode, 28, of Madison Heights, pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor assault and battery for a 2021 incident in which he assaulted law enforcement. The charges were reduced from felony assault on law enforcement. According to evidence to which...
WSLS
One critically injured after Roanoke brush fire
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS says units were called to the 700 block of Hemlock Rd NW for reports of a brush fire at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Crews say upon arrival, they discovered a brush fire approximately an acre and a half in size. The fire department says crews...
